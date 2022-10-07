The number of people travelling with pets has increased by 20 per cent over the past decade. With that being said, many pet owners can still hesitate to take their pets with them as they are uncertain about the pet-accessible venues in the travelling destination. In fact, research shows that over 80 per cent of pet owners in the UK feel guilty about leaving pets at home whilst travelling. Icelandair has analysed over 40 of the most visited cities in the world by international travellers to identify the popular destinations that are the most pet-friendly in the world.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO