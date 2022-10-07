ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What To Do If You’re Stuck In An Airport Overnight

There are lots of reasons for getting stuck in an airport overnight. Your flight was cancelled (or you somehow missed it), and the next available flight isn’t until the morning. You have a REALLY long layover. There’s a weather delay. Your airline doesn’t offer a hotel stay for delays/cancellations. Or you planned it this way and sleeping at the airport is cheaper than staying at a hotel.
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?

Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you’re going. But the history of trains is far more glamorous, dating back to luxurious excursions — akin to today’s cruise lines — at the turn of the 20th century.
Under-the-radar Italian region to pay tourists’ train fares

An under-the-radar Italian region is attempting to kill two birds with one stone: attract more tourists and promote more sustainable travel options. Friuli Venezia Giulia, a northeast Italian region bordering Austria, Slovenia and the Adriatic Sea, has announced it will pay for tourists’ train fares when they travel there from elsewhere in Italy.
Amazing destinations you never thought to visit

Slide 1 of 31: In order to grow as a person—to learn new things about the world and yourself—it’s important that you wander off the beaten path every once in a while to experience new things. The same goes for travel. Instead of vacationing in the same locations that everyone else has visited, consider exploring someplace a little unexpected for your next vacation. You might be surprised.
Marriott Bonvoy Week of Wonders 2022 Travel Offers Available Now

The third annual Week of Wonders — which offers travel promotions and deals for a limited time to members of the Marriott Bonvoy frequent guest loyalty program — is now currently in effect from today, Thursday, October 6, 2022 through Thursday, October 13, 2022. Marriott Bonvoy Week of...
Why a rubbish hotel can be a gift from the travel gods

Two weeks ago, I realised that I’d forgotten what a truly crap hotel felt like. It might sound like an absurdly privileged statement but, in this job, you get the opportunity to stay in so many delightful, innovative and brilliant new hotels and resorts that it’s rare to come across a real stinker. It took a non-work trip â and my real holiday budget â to remind me what slumming it feels like. That was how I found myself at an affordable (but not shoestring) beach hotel outside of a D-list city in Italy: I don’t want to name and...
Where to Find the Best Costa Rica All Inclusive Packages

Costa Rica has become 2022’s holiday hotspot. For those seeking to sink into a slower pace, there are now hundreds of package vacation deals on the market, but which to choose?. Between its tropical beaches, staggering biodiversity and scintillating culture, it’s a wonder we haven’t all been holidaying in...
6 Ways to Get Military Travel Discounts

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Soldiers spend years putting others before them, serving their country and often living miles away from their families. They wake up early, complete grueling drills in the heat and may even be deployed to an active combat zone. Then there...
Thanksgiving travel: Canadians have one major destination in mind — and it’s not in the country, Skyscanner says

Just days away from Thanksgiving for Canadians, travel is certainly in the cards for many looking to take advantage of the long weekend, including international travel. “This year, we're seeing more than half of travel will be international for Thanksgiving from Canada, that's a big shift from where we were a couple of years ago,” Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s trend and destination expert, told Yahoo Canada.
