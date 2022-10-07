Very pleasant stay. Sure to come back place. Mr Cihan, wife and staff make sure you are comfortable and happy to stay. Well located in the center, well planned, spacy, clean and cute boutique hotel with 14 rooms. We stayed in the middle/corner room of an upper floor. Very comfortable bed, quite and convenient to go downtown. You can buy local rice at reception produced by the hotel owners. Staff very helpful and friendly.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO