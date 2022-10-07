Read full article on original website
tripsavvy.com
This New 'Cruise & Rail' Trip Takes You Through 5 European Countries in 12 Days
If you’re having trouble deciding between a cruise and a train ride for your next Eastern European vacation, you’re in luck. Uniworld, the luxury river cruise line, partnered with Golden Eagle Luxury Trains, has created the ultimate Eastern European itinerary. The “Castles of Transylvania and the Enchanting Danube” cruise and rail itinerary is a 13-day excursion, beginning in Budapest and ending in Passau—on both land and sea.
thingstodopost.org
The 8 best hotels in Ocna Sugatag, Romania
Maramures board at a very acceptable in a fantastic area, full of tradition, we eat, wear, zones, music, gorgeous people. Large garden with fruit trees, fresh air and a great view of 360 degrees. Our food is organic, 100% natural from own production, healthy cooking cook a traditional Maramures. For a unique atmosphere as in Maramures, have the opportunity to dress costumes that are made only.
thingstodopost.org
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Romblon Island, Visayas
Discover the best hotels in Romblon Island, Visayas including Coral Canyon Romblon, Sunset Cove Beach & Dive Resort, Stone Creek House, Romblon Fun Divers & Inn, Tinaoog Beach Resort Eco-friendly, Sanctuary Garden Resort, Reggae Vibes De Isla Romblon, German Terrace, Muravian Hotel, LCF Hotel and Restaurant. 1. Coral Canyon Romblon.
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Has Announced Festive Winter Journeys — with Ultra-Glamourous Dining
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train, has long been the gold standard for luxury railway experiences. And yet somehow, the company is proving it can still outdo itself with brand-new itineraries for the winter season. In September, the company announced its December journeys, a first for the Belmond Train. The...
