5 Best Costco Vacation Packages

It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...
BoardingArea

What To Do If You’re Stuck In An Airport Overnight

There are lots of reasons for getting stuck in an airport overnight. Your flight was cancelled (or you somehow missed it), and the next available flight isn’t until the morning. You have a REALLY long layover. There’s a weather delay. Your airline doesn’t offer a hotel stay for delays/cancellations. Or you planned it this way and sleeping at the airport is cheaper than staying at a hotel.
The Independent

Under-the-radar Italian region to pay tourists’ train fares

An under-the-radar Italian region is attempting to kill two birds with one stone: attract more tourists and promote more sustainable travel options. Friuli Venezia Giulia, a northeast Italian region bordering Austria, Slovenia and the Adriatic Sea, has announced it will pay for tourists’ train fares when they travel there from elsewhere in Italy.
travelingmom.com

How to Book a Hotel That’s Sold Out – Who to Call and What to Say

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. What are your biggest pain points when traveling? Traffic on a road trip? Delayed flights at the airport? Rainy days on your beach vacation?. Mine’s discovering...
CNN

Hong Kong offers 500,000 free air tickets to tempt tourists back

(CNN) — Hong Kong attracted around 56 million visitors a year before the pandemic, and now the popular destination is taking significant steps to win tourists back after over two years of some of the world's toughest travel restrictions. Just days after dropping its longstanding mandatory hotel quarantine requirement,...
Time Out Global

Revealed: the world’s best hotel breakfasts

There’s something quite reassuring about staying at a hotel with a top-notch breakfast; about knowing that you’ve got access to some of the best food in a city without having to even step outside the building. But have you ever wondered which hotels around the world officially serve the best breakfast? Well, a new study from Mornings.co.uk might have the answer.
htrends.com

Luxury Travelers: A Profile from Destination Analysts

Every quarter as part of our ongoing The State of the American Traveler study, we take a deeper dive into topics and trends of critical importance to the travel, tourism and hospitality industry, in collaboration with our friends at Miles Partnership. For our Fall 2022 Segments Edition, we looked at trending traveler profiles from The State of the American Traveler’s extensive database—including Adventurers, Wellness-Seekers, Gen Z, Visiting Friends & Relatives, and Luxury-oriented travelers. Since the latter is of particular interest to many right now, following is a summary of the latest travel behaviors and psychographics.
techaiapp.com

5 Reasons to Visit Naladhu Private Island Resort

Naladhu Private Island Resort is one of the most exclusive Maldivian resorts there is. With only 20 private residences, this is the kind of place you come to relax and see no one. Or get out and explore and see everyone, if you prefer. Naladhu shares its home with Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort and Anantara Veli Maldives Resort (currently undergoing a renovation of its own). This means that Naladhu guests have walking or private boat transfer access to all of their facilities. The same is not true in reverse since Naladhu is a private island reserved for just those staying here.
htrends.com

Business Travel Continues Bouncing Back with a Strong Outlook for 2023

Bookings and spending continue to recover, international travel narrows the gap on domestic travel, economic concerns eclipse COVID-19, even as higher expectations prevail for 2023. The last quarter of a calendar year can typically be busy and productive for global business travel and travelers. But in a time when so...
boardingarea.com

Marriott Bonvoy Week of Wonders 2022 Travel Offers Available Now

The third annual Week of Wonders — which offers travel promotions and deals for a limited time to members of the Marriott Bonvoy frequent guest loyalty program — is now currently in effect from today, Thursday, October 6, 2022 through Thursday, October 13, 2022. Marriott Bonvoy Week of...
The Independent

Why a rubbish hotel can be a gift from the travel gods

Two weeks ago, I realised that I’d forgotten what a truly crap hotel felt like. It might sound like an absurdly privileged statement but, in this job, you get the opportunity to stay in so many delightful, innovative and brilliant new hotels and resorts that it’s rare to come across a real stinker. It took a non-work trip â and my real holiday budget â to remind me what slumming it feels like. That was how I found myself at an affordable (but not shoestring) beach hotel outside of a D-list city in Italy: I don’t want to name and...
vinlove.net

Top 10 most beautiful beaches in Vietnam: No. 9 is not too famous but is the pearl of Phu Yen

On this list, there are beaches that are already well known, but there are also strange names that you are probably only hearing for the first time. With more than 3000 km of coastline, Vietnam has no shortage of beautiful beaches – interesting destinations for tourists as well as locals when they want to escape from their busy daily life, and immerse themselves in nature with nature. The fresh air and the sound of the sea waves are very effective in relaxing the mind.
moneytalksnews.com

6 Ways to Get Military Travel Discounts

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Soldiers spend years putting others before them, serving their country and often living miles away from their families. They wake up early, complete grueling drills in the heat and may even be deployed to an active combat zone. Then there...
The Independent

Online travel agents’ deals may be tempting – but be careful who you book through

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.In aviation, if it looks too good to be true – it may still happen. I am flying out to Marrakech for the annual convention of Abta, the travel association, on Monday morning. My return fare for 2,800 miles of air travel aboard the world’s safest airline, Ryanair, is £57.A reader named Malcolm is also off to Africa – but to Johannesburg,...
