Local Hostel Figueiredo is the newest unit of the Local Hostel network and is situated in the municipality of Presidente Figueiredo, located in the Metropolitan Region of Manaus, in the state of Amazonas. A small town but full of energy and beautiful natural attractions. The perfect place for those seeking tranquility and peace. we offer both private rooms and shared dorm.

