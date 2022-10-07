Read full article on original website
10 hotels in Kumanovo: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Kumanovo, Northeastern Region including Harmony Hotel, Kokino Winery & Hotel, Durmitor, Etno Selo Timcevski Complex, Prenokjishte NAMA, Hotel Bella Donna, Kumanovo Spa, Apartments In City Center, Apartmani Centar Kumanovo, Hotel Mimoza. 1. Harmony Hotel. Dolno Kojnare, Kumanovo 1300 Republic of North Macedonia. Excellent. 25%. Good.
6 hotels in Les-Salles-sur-Verdon: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Les-Salles-sur-Verdon, Var, Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur including Hermitage Gardens, Auberge des Salles, Hotel L'Ermitage, Studi-hotel Residence Plein Voile, Maison Des Lacs, Hotel Sainte Anne. 1. Hermitage Gardens. Avenue Perafabre, 83630 Les-Salles-sur-Verdon France. Excellent. 81%. Good. 11%. Satisfactory. 5%. Poor. 1%. Terrible. 3%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on...
6 hotels in Zalacsany: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Zalacsany, Zala County, Western Transdanubia including Batthyany Kuria, Palos Resort, Zala Springs Golf Resort, Batthyany Castle Hotel Zalacsany, Camping Park Dutch Hill, Toscana Panzio. 1. Batthyany Kuria. Csanyi Laszlo utca 10, Zalacsany 8782 Hungary. Excellent. 79%. Good. 21%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall...
The 8 best hotels in Ocna Sugatag, Romania
Maramures board at a very acceptable in a fantastic area, full of tradition, we eat, wear, zones, music, gorgeous people. Large garden with fruit trees, fresh air and a great view of 360 degrees. Our food is organic, 100% natural from own production, healthy cooking cook a traditional Maramures. For a unique atmosphere as in Maramures, have the opportunity to dress costumes that are made only.
The 10 best hotels in Plaka, Greece
Discover the best hotels in Plaka, Naxos, Cyclades, South Aegean including Aegean Land, Valena Mare Luxury Suites & Apartments, Villa Paradise, Zefyros Studios, Glaronissi Beach, Nikos & Maria Studios, Annio Studios, Blue Harmony Apartments, Acti Plaka Apartments, Golden Sand. 1. Aegean Land. Plaka Beach, Plaka 843 00 Greece. Excellent. 64%
6 hotels in Coronel Moldes: Best hotel deals for 2023
A wonderful place for an afternoon excursion! The setting, the view couldn't be better. Sit on the terraza, sip a cold drink and enjoy! Staying for dinner is still ok, the menu isn't long, but you'll want the fish from the lake anyway. Be prepared for a higher bill than in similar places. Avoid staying overnight as the rooms are really run down. You'll need luck to get the fan going, you'll need it as the sun is shining directly into your window and the AC in our room was not working. Same problem with the light, only 2 out of 5 lamps were working. After having washed my hands, I realized the water on the floor and although after our complaint a bucket was placed under the sink and the floor dried it didn't really solve the problem, during the night I got wet feet again. Breakfast is just minimum. Only the price you'll have to pay is absolutely maximum. We had much better hotels in Argentina in lovely places for 30% less.
The 5 best hotels in Borensberg, Sweden
Discover the best hotels in Borensberg, Ostergotland County including STF Borensberg/Gota Kanal, Borensbergs Gastgivaregard, Torpa Gard, Sorby Glamping, Kristbergs Rusthall. Kanalvagen 17 Gamla Glasbruket, Borensberg 590 31 Sweden. Excellent. 41%. Good. 38%. Satisfactory. 19%. Poor. 3%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4 based on 32 reviews. Simple hostel at an extraordinary...
10 hotels in Pastrengo: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Pastrengo, Province of Verona, Veneto including B&B Il Tramonto, Hotel La Carica, Relais Forte Benedek, Agriturismo Serena, Agriturismo Sambuco, Agriturismo Camparella, Villa Padovani Relais de Charme, Locanda Miralago, Laghetto Ai Portici, Residenza Pastrengo. 1. B&B Il Tramonto. Località Oca 55/A, 37012 Pastrengo Italy. Excellent.
The 5 best hotels in Carcabuey, Spain
Discover the best hotels in Carcabuey, Province of Cordoba, Andalucia including Hostal La Zamora, El Canuelo de Carcabuey, La Posada de Adul, La Posada Amena, Hostal La Zamora. 1. Hostal La Zamora. Carretera A-339 Km 14, 800, 14810 Carcabuey Spain. Excellent. 54%. Good. 46%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%
10 hotels in Marzamemi: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Marzamemi, Province of Syracuse, Sicily including Estremo Sud B&B, B&B Suliccenti, MaNanna B&B, The Simo's House Camere a Marzamemi, Agriturismo Mediterraneo, Il Forte Camping Village, A Livanti b&b, Room45, Il Forte Camping Village, Casa Mama. 1. Estremo Sud B&B. Contrada Camporeale snc Viale Fortuna, 96018...
10 hotels in Mineral del Monte: Best hotel deals for 2023
Welcome to Hotel Paraiso Real, your Mineral del Monte “home away from home.” Hotel Paraiso Real aims to make your visit as relaxing and enjoyable as possible, which is why so many guests continue to come back year after year. As your “home away from home,” the small hotel rooms offer a flat screen TV, and getting online is easy, with free wifi available. Guests have access to a 24 hour front desk while staying at Hotel Paraiso Real. And, as an added convenience, there is free parking available to guests. While in Mineral del Monte be sure to experience nearby cafes such as Sepia Cafe or La Casona Real. During your visit, be sure to check out popular attractions like Real del monte (0.6 mi), Archivo Historico y Museo de Mineria, A. C. (0.2 mi), and Museo de Sitio Mina la Dificultad (0.4 mi), which are all within walking distance of the small hotel. Hotel Paraiso Real puts the best of Mineral del Monte at your fingertips, making your stay both relaxing and enjoyable.
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Lagnieu, Ain, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes
Discover the best hotels in Lagnieu, Ain, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes including Le Clos du Bois Joli, PuraVida Lodge, La Villa, Chambres du Roy d'Amon, Appart'Hotel Lagnieu, Le Clos du Bois Joli. 1. Le Clos du Bois Joli. 160 B rue Charles de Gaulle, 01150 Lagnieu France. Excellent. 42%. Good. 39%. Satisfactory. 16%
The 10 best hotels in Catemaco, Mexico
Discover the best hotels in Catemaco, Central Mexico and Gulf Coast including La Finca Resort Hotel and Spa, Posada Bugambilias, Reserva Ecologica Nanciyaga, Hotel Playa Azul, Hotel del Lago, Hotel Playa Cristal, La Cabana del Lago, Casa Marti, Hotel del Angel, Hotel Posada Koniapan. 1. La Finca Resort Hotel and...
Caiazzo Hotels | Places to Stay in Caiazzo
Discover the best hotels in Caiazzo, Province of Caserta, Campania including La Casa Di Astrea - B&B, Alle Antiche Mura, L'Antica Caiatia, Masseria De Simone, Mandevilla Home, B&B Le Campanelle, B&b Villa Rossella, Agriturismo Villanova. 1. La Casa Di Astrea - B&B. Via Vincenzo Carullo 18, 81013, Caiazzo Italy. Excellent.
Tokai Hotels | Places to Stay in Tokai
Discover the best hotels in Tokai, Western Cape including Rustic Manor Bed and Breakfast in Tokai, Morningside Cottage, Stillness Manor & Spa, High Timbers Lodge, 2 on Lismore, Elephants Eye Lodge. 1. Rustic Manor Bed and Breakfast in Tokai. 17 Perth Road, Tokai 7945 South Africa. Excellent. 65%. Good. 25%
Biga Hotels | Places to Stay in Biga
Very pleasant stay. Sure to come back place. Mr Cihan, wife and staff make sure you are comfortable and happy to stay. Well located in the center, well planned, spacy, clean and cute boutique hotel with 14 rooms. We stayed in the middle/corner room of an upper floor. Very comfortable bed, quite and convenient to go downtown. You can buy local rice at reception produced by the hotel owners. Staff very helpful and friendly.
The 7 best hotels in Whangaroa, New Zealand
Discover the best hotels in Whangaroa, Northland Region, North Island including Waterfront Studio In Whangaroa, Sunseeker Lodge, Whangaroa Lodge Motel, Marlin Hotel, Waterfront Studio In Whangaroa, Pacific Harbour Lodge, Coastal Chalet Suites Whangaroa. 1. Waterfront Studio In Whangaroa. 5 Old Hospital Road, Whangaroa 0478 New Zealand. Waterfront property on the...
Top 6 hotels in Mortegliano, Italy
Taking off from its well founded tradition, Ai Tre Amici hotel and restaurant of Mortegliano was in 2009 recognised by the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region as a Historical Site, a brand with which the oldest public places are marked for the purpose of affording a historical, cultural and traditional witness to the region’s territory.
Avio Hotels | Places to Stay in Avio
Discover the best hotels in Avio, Province of Trento, Trentino-Alto Adige including Rifugio Monte Baldo, Agriturismo Vallarom, Garni Piccolo Fiore, Il Sogno, Albergo Alpino, Vignola Rooms Avio, Agritur Erta. 1. Rifugio Monte Baldo. Val Domenegal II, 38063, Avio Italy. Excellent. 52%. Good. 42%. Satisfactory. 3%. Poor. 1%. Terrible. 1%. Overall...
10 hotels in Puy-de-Dome: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Puy-de-Dome, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes including Le Clos St Eloi, Grand Hotel le Mont-Dore, Hotel Clermont Estaing, Mercure Clermont Ferrand Centre Jaude, Campanile Clermont Ferrand Centre, Hotel Campanile Clermont Ferrand - Le Brezet, Le Chatel Hotel-Restaurant, Kyriad Clermont Ferrand Centre, Best Western Plus Hotel Litteraire Alexandre Vialatte, Mercure Saint Nectaire Spa & Bien-etre Hotel.
