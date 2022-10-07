Read full article on original website
Related
travelnoire.com
Traveler Sues Airbnb For $1.3 Million After Husband Dies From Contaminated Hot Tub
A New Zealand woman is gearing up to sue Airbnb following the death of her husband. Sandra Bermingham, 54, was visiting Gozo, Malta with her family in 2016 when her husband, Paul, became sick after using the hot tub in their Airbnb rental. Paul died a few days after returning home from the Christmas holiday from Legionnaires disease.
5 Best Costco Vacation Packages
It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...
What To Do If You’re Stuck In An Airport Overnight
There are lots of reasons for getting stuck in an airport overnight. Your flight was cancelled (or you somehow missed it), and the next available flight isn’t until the morning. You have a REALLY long layover. There’s a weather delay. Your airline doesn’t offer a hotel stay for delays/cancellations. Or you planned it this way and sleeping at the airport is cheaper than staying at a hotel.
msn.com
Ranked: America's best beaches
Slide 1 of 26: America’s vast coastline is not short of beautiful beaches, and Tripadvisor has named the country’s top 25 locations based on the public’s reviews. Whether you fancy trekking along miles of unadulterated coastal nature reserves or prefer lazing on pristine, white sand with nearby entertainment – there’s a beach to suit everyone. So, pack your swimwear and pick your favorite...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Under-the-radar Italian region to pay tourists’ train fares
An under-the-radar Italian region is attempting to kill two birds with one stone: attract more tourists and promote more sustainable travel options. Friuli Venezia Giulia, a northeast Italian region bordering Austria, Slovenia and the Adriatic Sea, has announced it will pay for tourists’ train fares when they travel there from elsewhere in Italy.
Time Out Global
Revealed: the world’s best hotel breakfasts
There’s something quite reassuring about staying at a hotel with a top-notch breakfast; about knowing that you’ve got access to some of the best food in a city without having to even step outside the building. But have you ever wondered which hotels around the world officially serve the best breakfast? Well, a new study from Mornings.co.uk might have the answer.
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Save BIG on a Marriott Hotel Stay for a Limited Time
Who doesn’t want to SAVE when going on vacation?. We’re constantly looking for the best deals for our upcoming trips, whether that’s with airlines, hotels, or theme park packages. And if you’re in that boat too, then you need to know about some BIG deals from Marriott.
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Amazing destinations you never thought to visit
Slide 1 of 31: In order to grow as a person—to learn new things about the world and yourself—it’s important that you wander off the beaten path every once in a while to experience new things. The same goes for travel. Instead of vacationing in the same locations that everyone else has visited, consider exploring someplace a little unexpected for your next vacation. You might be surprised.
Hong Kong to offer 500,000 free flight tickets to lure back tourists
Hong Kong is set to offer 500,000 free airline tickets in a bid to attract visitors back to the city, as Virgin Atlantic announced it would be dropping its route there for the first time in 30 years.The giveaway, worth HK$2bn (US$254m) in total, is expected to launch in early 2023.“Once the government announces it will remove all Covid-19 restrictions for inbound travellers, we’ll roll out the advertising campaigns for the free air tickets,” said Dane Cheng Ting-yat, executive director of the Tourism Board, reports South China Morning Post (SCMP).The Airport Authority will be responsible for distributing the free tickets.It...
Time Out Global
Hong Kong plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets to travellers
In an attempt to lure tourists back to the city, the Hong Kong government plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth a total of $2 billion, once the city’s border restrictions are completely lifted. The challenges of the past two years have greatly affected Hong Kong’s tourism, and...
boardingarea.com
Marriott Bonvoy Week of Wonders 2022 Travel Offers Available Now
The third annual Week of Wonders — which offers travel promotions and deals for a limited time to members of the Marriott Bonvoy frequent guest loyalty program — is now currently in effect from today, Thursday, October 6, 2022 through Thursday, October 13, 2022. Marriott Bonvoy Week of...
tripatini.com
Guide on Effective Tips for Buying Cheapest Flights Tickets Online
Each one of us is fond of traveling to different destinations all the time. We travel to see family members who live far away or just to get away from work and see some important places. One way to get around is by plane, but just like any other way...
The World's 50 Best Bars has a new winner in 2022
Last year's No. 2 maintained its hold, but the very top has some change.
Why a rubbish hotel can be a gift from the travel gods
Two weeks ago, I realised that I’d forgotten what a truly crap hotel felt like. It might sound like an absurdly privileged statement but, in this job, you get the opportunity to stay in so many delightful, innovative and brilliant new hotels and resorts that it’s rare to come across a real stinker. It took a non-work trip â and my real holiday budget â to remind me what slumming it feels like. That was how I found myself at an affordable (but not shoestring) beach hotel outside of a D-list city in Italy: I don’t want to name and...
travelawaits.com
Silversea Shares New Pictures Of ‘World’s Most Luxurious Expedition Ship’ — Take A Look Inside
Silversea Cruises has revealed its highly anticipated expedition vessel, Silver Endeavour. It’s the world’s most advanced luxury expedition ship with a new collection of 25 voyages. From May 2023 through March 2024, guests will journey to 116 of the world’s most beautiful and remote cold-weather destinations across Northern...
Yahoo!
Thanksgiving travel: Canadians have one major destination in mind — and it’s not in the country, Skyscanner says
Just days away from Thanksgiving for Canadians, travel is certainly in the cards for many looking to take advantage of the long weekend, including international travel. “This year, we're seeing more than half of travel will be international for Thanksgiving from Canada, that's a big shift from where we were a couple of years ago,” Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s trend and destination expert, told Yahoo Canada.
Comments / 0