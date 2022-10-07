Located in the heart of the old town of St-Ursanne, with a breathtaking view of the Doubs River and a magnificent terrace, the Hotel-Restaurant de la Demi-Lune is the ideal place to relax and recharge your batteries. This truly ‘extra-ordinary’ establishment employs people with disabilities in order to integrate them into professional life. The entire team is dedicated to offering its guests a reliable and sophisticated service that comes from the heart. The Hotel features seven authentic, spacious and carefully decorated rooms, suites or mini-suites, each comprising a bathroom and every modern convenience. One of the rooms is fully adapted and equipped for people with impaired mobility. The restaurant offers a chance to enjoy traditional dishes prepared with local produce as well as typical flambéed pies. The entire staff of the Hotel-Restaurant de la Demi-Lune looks forward to welcoming you to their establishment!

