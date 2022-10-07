ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
airlive.net

More than 5,000 empty ‘ghost flights’ have flown to or from UK airports since 2019

More than 5,000 completely empty passenger flights have flown to or from UK airports since 2019, the Guardian can reveal. A further 35,000 commercial flights have operated almost empty since 2019, with fewer than 10% of seats filled, according to analysis of data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This makes a total of about 40,000 “ghost flights”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
vinlove.net

Ha Nam: A beautiful “raw gem” in the tourist village but few people know about it

Ha Nam increasingly attracts tourists by the beauty of its natural scenery and new and unique destinations. Ha Nam is known as one of the provinces of the North that possesses unspoiled natural scenery, besides it also has historical places and long-standing traditional craft villages. Unlike other tourist destinations in the North, Ha Nam is increasingly proving its attraction with its peaceful beauty that does not fade over time. Temporarily away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the mountainous region has attracted many tourists to visit, not only to be immersed in nature but also to enjoy the most idyllic things.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Waiter Who Claimed to Be King of Spain Juan Carlos’ Love Child Drops Dead in Bar

A waiter who spent years trying to prove he was the love child of Juan Carlos, the former king of Spain, died suddenly at the Pa i Trago bar in La Bisbal, Spain, as he was about to take a sip of red wine, Spanish media reports. Before his death, Sola insisted that he had DNA tests that proved he was a 99 percent match with Juan Carlos, the former king who abdicated power in 2014 after breaking his hip while on an African safari with a lover. The former king later became embroiled in twin tax scandals in Spain...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Hotels#Hotel Rooms#Austria#Styria#Mondi Hotel Am Grundlsee#Mondi Chalets#Grundlsee 8993#Salzkammergut
vinlove.net

Two Vietnamese resorts at the top of the world’s most popular

Six Senses Ninh Van Bay and InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort were honored in the top 50 most favorite resorts in the world in 2022. The Reader’s Choice Award of the American magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CNTraveler) on October 4 announced the 50 most chosen resorts in the world by tourists. Two representatives of Vietnam on the list are Six Senses Ninh Van Bay (Khanh Hoa), 7th and InterContinental Sun Peninsula Resort ( Da Nang ), 24th.
TRAVEL
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Barbados 2022

The dreamy paradise-like gem – the easternmost island in the Lesser Antilles – maintains a blissful blend of wonderful Caribbean culture and modern sophistication. While justifiably famed for its powdery sand beaches and turquoise waters, Barbados is an island that truly has it all. Charming and friendly locals welcome you to a world of vibrant nightlife, UNESCO World Heritage sites, lush tropical gardens, and an incredible surf scene.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Travel
The Independent

Eurovision fans accuse Liverpool rental owners of price gouging as rooms surge to £5,500 a night

Eurovision fans have accused Liverpool landlords and accommodation owners of price gouging, as room rates for the night of the 2023 song contest soar above £5,000 a night.The UK’s host city for the Eurovision Song Contest, taking place 13 May 2023, was announced on Saturday.Some fans of the glitzy Euro-pop event had already booked accommodation in Liverpool before the location was announced, while others rushed to secure rooms over the weekend, causing prices to surge.Several fans took to social media to complain about the rises, or rental apartment hosts cancelling their bookings, some suggesting it was in order to...
WORLD
techaiapp.com

5 Reasons to Visit Naladhu Private Island Resort

Naladhu Private Island Resort is one of the most exclusive Maldivian resorts there is. With only 20 private residences, this is the kind of place you come to relax and see no one. Or get out and explore and see everyone, if you prefer. Naladhu shares its home with Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort and Anantara Veli Maldives Resort (currently undergoing a renovation of its own). This means that Naladhu guests have walking or private boat transfer access to all of their facilities. The same is not true in reverse since Naladhu is a private island reserved for just those staying here.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Why a rubbish hotel can be a gift from the travel gods

Two weeks ago, I realised that I’d forgotten what a truly crap hotel felt like. It might sound like an absurdly privileged statement but, in this job, you get the opportunity to stay in so many delightful, innovative and brilliant new hotels and resorts that it’s rare to come across a real stinker. It took a non-work trip â and my real holiday budget â to remind me what slumming it feels like. That was how I found myself at an affordable (but not shoestring) beach hotel outside of a D-list city in Italy: I don’t want to name and...
TRAVEL
Yahoo!

Thanksgiving travel: Canadians have one major destination in mind — and it’s not in the country, Skyscanner says

Just days away from Thanksgiving for Canadians, travel is certainly in the cards for many looking to take advantage of the long weekend, including international travel. “This year, we're seeing more than half of travel will be international for Thanksgiving from Canada, that's a big shift from where we were a couple of years ago,” Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s trend and destination expert, told Yahoo Canada.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy