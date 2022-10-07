A wonderful place for an afternoon excursion! The setting, the view couldn't be better. Sit on the terraza, sip a cold drink and enjoy! Staying for dinner is still ok, the menu isn't long, but you'll want the fish from the lake anyway. Be prepared for a higher bill than in similar places. Avoid staying overnight as the rooms are really run down. You'll need luck to get the fan going, you'll need it as the sun is shining directly into your window and the AC in our room was not working. Same problem with the light, only 2 out of 5 lamps were working. After having washed my hands, I realized the water on the floor and although after our complaint a bucket was placed under the sink and the floor dried it didn't really solve the problem, during the night I got wet feet again. Breakfast is just minimum. Only the price you'll have to pay is absolutely maximum. We had much better hotels in Argentina in lovely places for 30% less.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO