Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
Best Medicare Advantage plans of 2022, per Forbes
Forbes compiled the six best Medicare Advantage plan providers in an article published Oct. 6. The ratings were based on CMS quality ratings, A.M. Best financial health ratings, J.D. Power customer feedback, the types of benefits plans offer and the number of states in which they provide coverage. These are...
beckerspayer.com
Centene subsidiary exec joins eHealth's leadership team
Online private health insurance marketplace eHealth has tapped Jana Brown to serve as senior vice president and chief people officer. Ms. Brown joins eHealth from Centene subsidiary Centurion Health where she served as executive vice president and chief human resources officer, according to an Oct. 10 news release. Prior to...
beckerspayer.com
Bright Health to end individual and group insurance business
Bright Health Group is significantly reducing its business operations and will no longer offer individual and family health plans through Bright Healthcare or offer Medicare Advantage plans outside California and Florida. The company also said it has raised $175 million in outside capital to "take the business through profitability," which...
beckerspayer.com
Lawsuits, rulings and settlements: 6 recent legal actions involving payers
Here are six recent legal updates Becker's has reported since Sept. 22. A group of physicians at Holyoke (Mass.) Medical Center is suing insurer Health New England over $2.5 million in reimbursements the company allegedly failed to pay for emergency room treatments, MassLive reported Oct. 4. Elevance Health is facing...
LAW・
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckerspayer.com
TPG Capital finalizes $2.2B purchase of ClaimsXten from Change Healthcare
With UnitedHealth Group's purchase of Change Healthcare now complete, TPG Capital has finalized its acquisition of ClaimsXten for $2.2 billion. ClaimsXten is Change's first-pass claims editing product that "deploys automated rulesets to improve payment accuracy, reduce appeals and drive administrative savings." "We are pleased to complete our acquisition of ClaimsXten...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS North Dakota partners with Altru Health System for tiered plan
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota is partnering with Grand Forks-based Altru Health System for a four-tiered health plan. Costs under the plan will be lowest when care is received at Altru but covers providers outside the system at different rates, according to an Oct. 11 news release from Altru.
beckerspayer.com
Oscar Health awards culturally competent care grants
Oscar Health is providing $50,000 grants to three organizations advancing health equity, the payer said Oct. 11. The organizations receiving funding, support and consultation from Oscar Health are:. Bexa Equity Alliance, a Los Angeles-based organization that works to provide early breast cancer detection for underserved communities. Light of the World...
beckerspayer.com
AmeriHealth Caritas taps Ash Hanson as chief human resources officer
AmeriHealth Caritas has named Ash Hanson as executive vice president and chief human resources officer, the payer said Oct. 10. Ms. Hanson joins AmeriHealth from food services, uniforms and facilities provider Aramark. She was most recently the company's chief diversity and sustainability officer, according to her LinkedIn profile. AmeriHealth Caritas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckerspayer.com
13 payers entering, exiting markets
With the Medicare annual enrollment period quickly approaching, payers nationwide are greatly expanding Medicare Advantage plans and benefits. These are 13 recent payer moves to exit or enter new markets reported by Becker's since Oct. 1:. Bright Health said Oct. 11 it is exiting the individual and family markets in...
beckerspayer.com
Designed from the customer perspective, an exec from Optum Labs launched an AI-powered care delivery model
Jaime Murillo, MD, is the senior vice president and chief medical officer at Eden Prairie, Minn.-based Optum Labs. Dr. Murillo will serve on the panel "Elevating Health Equity: Best Ideas and Strategies" at Becker's Payer Issues Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-8 in Chicago.
beckerspayer.com
10 providers seeking payer contracting talent
Ten providers — including Advocate Aurora Health and Norton Healthcare — recently posted job listings seeking leaders in payer contracting and relations. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. 1. Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill.,...
JOBS・
beckerspayer.com
10 Medicaid contract updates
Here are 10 Medicaid contract updates Becker's has reported since Aug. 10. Aetna Better Health of Florida and Emcara Health, the provider arm of Guidewell subsidiary PopHealthCare, are partnering to provide value-based primary care to 240,000 Aetna Medicaid members across the state.The partnership will launch first in the Tampa, Orlando and Miami regions.
beckerspayer.com
8 payers named among companies with best customer service
Centene's Health Net has the best customer service among payers, according to Newsweek's "2023 America's Best Customer Service" ranking. The ranking recognized 656 brands across 166 industries. The survey ran from May to July and included responses from more than 30,000 U.S. customers who have interacted with the brand in the past three years.
beckerspayer.com
Meet the CEO of the BCBS affiliate in every state
Most of the nation's largest health payers have a single CEO at the helm and operate under one name across many states. In contrast, Blue Cross and Blue Shield payers function as smaller, independent companies, though they are often the largest insurer within their respective state. Though they are all...
beckerspayer.com
Providers raise concerns over California's value-based Medicaid reforms
Providers are concerned that California's value-based Medicaid reforms are not reaching the patients who need help most, according to a Kaiser Health News report published Oct. 10 in The Los Angeles Times. CalAIM, a $9 billion, five-year initiative, provides patients with nonmedical benefits and is designed to keep patients out...
beckerspayer.com
How the biggest payers' Medicare Advantage plans fared in CMS star ratings
Humana and UnitedHealthcare scored the highest median ratings of the nation's six largest payers in CMS' 2023 Medicare Advantage star ratings, according to CMS data. CMS released the ratings Oct. 6. The average star rating among plans, weighted by enrollment, was 4.15 stars, down from 4.37 stars in 2022, according to CMS.
Health care inflation is coming for Biden
It usually takes a year or more for the supply chain bottlenecks and rising wages that drive up prices to factor into the contracts that dictate what consumers and insurance plans pay.
Is Costco A Socially Responsible Company?
Learning how socially responsible a company is could help you decide where to shop or work, so what can we say about Costco? Here's everything you need to know.
beckerspayer.com
Braven Health expands to all of New Jersey
Braven Health, a Medicare Advantage provider, will expand to all New Jersey counties for 2023, NJBIZ reported Oct. 10. The company is jointly owned by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and two New Jersey health systems, Edison-based Hackensack Meridian Health and West Orange-based RWJBarnabas Health. Braven Health's...
beckerspayer.com
Humana expanding Medicare Advantage plans, in-network providers in Maryland
Humana is expanding its Medicare Advantage plans to four counties in the Baltimore area and adding the University of Maryland Medical System to its network, the payer said Oct. 11. Humana Medicare Advantage plans will be available in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties and in the city of...
Comments / 0