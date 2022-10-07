ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
beckerspayer.com

Best Medicare Advantage plans of 2022, per Forbes

Forbes compiled the six best Medicare Advantage plan providers in an article published Oct. 6. The ratings were based on CMS quality ratings, A.M. Best financial health ratings, J.D. Power customer feedback, the types of benefits plans offer and the number of states in which they provide coverage. These are...
moneytalksnews.com

Considering an Annuity? Now’s the Time to Act

In May, the inflation rate for Series I savings bonds hit an all-time high -- 9.62%. That record-high rate lasts for six months, but time is running out to get it. The Treasury will announce the new variable rate for I bonds on Nov. 1, and the last day to buy I bonds at the 9.62% rate will be Oct. 28.
beckerspayer.com

13 payers entering, exiting markets

With the Medicare annual enrollment period quickly approaching, payers nationwide are greatly expanding Medicare Advantage plans and benefits. These are 13 recent payer moves to exit or enter new markets reported by Becker's since Oct. 1:. Bright Health said Oct. 11 it is exiting the individual and family markets in...
beckerspayer.com

TPG Capital finalizes $2.2B purchase of ClaimsXten from Change Healthcare

With UnitedHealth Group's purchase of Change Healthcare now complete, TPG Capital has finalized its acquisition of ClaimsXten for $2.2 billion. ClaimsXten is Change's first-pass claims editing product that "deploys automated rulesets to improve payment accuracy, reduce appeals and drive administrative savings." "We are pleased to complete our acquisition of ClaimsXten...
beckerspayer.com

Bright Health to end individual and group insurance business

Bright Health Group is significantly reducing its business operations and will no longer offer individual and family health plans through Bright Healthcare or offer Medicare Advantage plans outside California and Florida. The company also said it has raised $175 million in outside capital to "take the business through profitability," which...
beckerspayer.com

JPMorgan's health arm seeking commercial insurance researcher

Morgan Health, the healthcare division of JPMorgan Chase, is a vice president and research lead to support the company's research, investments and health equity work. The position was posted Oct. 6 and is based in Washington, D.C. but there is flexibility if the candidate also lives in New York or Boston.
beckerspayer.com

How the biggest payers' Medicare Advantage plans fared in CMS star ratings

Humana and UnitedHealthcare scored the highest median ratings of the nation's six largest payers in CMS' 2023 Medicare Advantage star ratings, according to CMS data. CMS released the ratings Oct. 6. The average star rating among plans, weighted by enrollment, was 4.15 stars, down from 4.37 stars in 2022, according to CMS.
beckerspayer.com

8 payers named among companies with best customer service

Centene's Health Net has the best customer service among payers, according to Newsweek's "2023 America's Best Customer Service" ranking. The ranking recognized 656 brands across 166 industries. The survey ran from May to July and included responses from more than 30,000 U.S. customers who have interacted with the brand in the past three years.
beckerspayer.com

Lawsuits, rulings and settlements: 6 recent legal actions involving payers

Here are six recent legal updates Becker's has reported since Sept. 22. A group of physicians at Holyoke (Mass.) Medical Center is suing insurer Health New England over $2.5 million in reimbursements the company allegedly failed to pay for emergency room treatments, MassLive reported Oct. 4. Elevance Health is facing...
beckerspayer.com

Providers raise concerns over California's value-based Medicaid reforms

Providers are concerned that California's value-based Medicaid reforms are not reaching the patients who need help most, according to a Kaiser Health News report published Oct. 10 in The Los Angeles Times. CalAIM, a $9 billion, five-year initiative, provides patients with nonmedical benefits and is designed to keep patients out...
The Independent

Annuity rates jump to highest level since 2009

Annuity rates have hit their highest level since 2009 in a boost for people looking for a fixed income in retirement. When people retire, they can choose to buy an annuity which gives them a guaranteed level of income, often for the rest of their life. Annuities have previously declined...
beckerspayer.com

Home Depot among objectors of $2.67B BCBS antitrust settlement

Attorneys representing Blue Cross Blue Shield members in a $2.67 billion antitrust settlement with the BCBS Association asked a federal appeals court Oct. 5 to speed up the objection process. Four appeals to the settlement were filed Sept. 7 on behalf of six objectors, including Home Depot. "Delaying full implementation...
CNET

Record 9.62% I Bonds Rate Ends in October: How to Buy Savings Bonds

In May, the inflation rate for Series I savings bonds hit an all-time high -- 9.62%. That record-high rate lasts for six months, but time is running out to get it. The Treasury will announce the new variable rate for I bonds on Nov. 1, and the last day to buy I bonds at the 9.62% rate will be Oct. 28.
