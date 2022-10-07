Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
Bright Health to end individual and group insurance business
Bright Health Group is significantly reducing its business operations and will no longer offer individual and family health plans through Bright Healthcare or offer Medicare Advantage plans outside California and Florida. The company also said it has raised $175 million in outside capital to "take the business through profitability," which...
beckerspayer.com
Meet the CEO of the BCBS affiliate in every state
Most of the nation's largest health payers have a single CEO at the helm and operate under one name across many states. In contrast, Blue Cross and Blue Shield payers function as smaller, independent companies, though they are often the largest insurer within their respective state. Though they are all...
beckerspayer.com
Braven Health expands to all of New Jersey
Braven Health, a Medicare Advantage provider, will expand to all New Jersey counties for 2023, NJBIZ reported Oct. 10. The company is jointly owned by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and two New Jersey health systems, Edison-based Hackensack Meridian Health and West Orange-based RWJBarnabas Health. Braven Health's...
Did a Texas Nurse Really Lose Her Job Over ‘Implicit Bias’ Training?
A registered, albeit now unemployed, College Station, Texas nurse recently composed an op-ed piece for the Wall Street Journal about how she was fired for her refusal to participate in "Implicit Bias" training. Laura L. Morgan's rationale for refusing to attend the mandatory training was that the training implied she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One of the Most Affordable Cities in Texas Might Surprise You
The cost of living just keeps rising, and if you're thinking about moving to a less expensive area to help your budget, you might want to see this first. A recent list reveals that two of the cities with the lowest cost of living nationwide are in Texas. A second...
Joyland owners ‘find a buyer,’ auction canceled
“David & Kristi Dean have been fortunate enough to find a buyer for Joyland Park in Lubbock, Texas, and thus the auction has been canceled,” the auction company’s website said.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock Engineering Dept. conducting study survey on flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Engineering Department asked residents to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Flood Infrastructure Flooding Study Survey will provide input...
everythinglubbock.com
“Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11 in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host October’s “Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting).
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox34.com
South Lubbock home owners face drainage flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Timber Ridge neighborhood, northeast from the intersection of Woodrow Road and Indiana Avenue say nearby construction along Indiana has sent stormwater their way. While some homeowners have tried raising elevation and digging ditches to head off the water, they say they need the...
University Daily
Students thoughts on Beto coming to Tech
The Daily Toreador, also known as The DT, is the student newspaper of Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. ►Multimedia Twitter - https://twitter.com/DT_Photo. ►Sports Twitter - https://twitter.com/TheDT_Sports. ►Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DailyToreador/. ►Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dailytoreador/
Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid
AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
The Lubbock Police Department reported a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 4300 block of 19th Street near [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
Dale Holton, former Lubbock Chief of Police, passed away Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Chief of Police Dale Holton passed away on Sunday, the Lubbock Police Department announced on social media Tuesday. “We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of former Lubbock Police Chief Dale Holton,” LPD said. Holton joined the police...
Listen up Texans: How long until we change the clocks?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants In Lubbock, TX
Whether traveling for business, pleasure, or cultural enlightenment, you may easily find yourself in the West Texas city of Lubbock. This charming city boasts the Museum of Texas Tech University and the birthplace of music legend Buddy Holly, all while celebrating its ranching heritage. Culture and progress have created a...
6 plead guilty, may face life in prison for cocaine trafficking in Texas
Several men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced this week.
Auction for Lubbock’s Joyland Is Canceled: What Does It Mean?
After the big announcement in September that Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock would go up for sale and not reopen, we now have a new development. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 50 years they would not be reopening the park in 2023. Everyone in Lubbock was shocked. Now, the auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been canceled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place.
everythinglubbock.com
North University Avenue paving project ribbon-cutting on Monday, Oct. 10
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and Lubbock County will host a ribbon-cutting to mark the completion of the North University Avenue paving project on Monday, October 10. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place at Lubbock Fire Recuse Station...
Driver airlifted after making 'unsafe' U-turn on US 190: Texas DPS
A 74-year-old man was emergency airlifted this weekend after making an "unsafe" u-turn on US 190, Texas DPS said.
KCBD
Trial begins for man accused of killing Texas Tech police officer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial has started for Hollis Daniels who is accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017. The trial begins five years and one day after the fatal shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Daniels, 24, is...
Comments / 1