Bright Health to end individual and group insurance business
Bright Health Group is significantly reducing its business operations and will no longer offer individual and family health plans through Bright Healthcare or offer Medicare Advantage plans outside California and Florida. The company also said it has raised $175 million in outside capital to "take the business through profitability," which...
Humana expanding Medicare Advantage plans, in-network providers in Maryland
Humana is expanding its Medicare Advantage plans to four counties in the Baltimore area and adding the University of Maryland Medical System to its network, the payer said Oct. 11. Humana Medicare Advantage plans will be available in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties and in the city of...
Meet the CEO of the BCBS affiliate in every state
Most of the nation's largest health payers have a single CEO at the helm and operate under one name across many states. In contrast, Blue Cross and Blue Shield payers function as smaller, independent companies, though they are often the largest insurer within their respective state. Though they are all...
BCBS North Dakota partners with Altru Health System for tiered plan
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota is partnering with Grand Forks-based Altru Health System for a four-tiered health plan. Costs under the plan will be lowest when care is received at Altru but covers providers outside the system at different rates, according to an Oct. 11 news release from Altru.
Providers raise concerns over California's value-based Medicaid reforms
Providers are concerned that California's value-based Medicaid reforms are not reaching the patients who need help most, according to a Kaiser Health News report published Oct. 10 in The Los Angeles Times. CalAIM, a $9 billion, five-year initiative, provides patients with nonmedical benefits and is designed to keep patients out...
Braven Health expands to all of New Jersey
Braven Health, a Medicare Advantage provider, will expand to all New Jersey counties for 2023, NJBIZ reported Oct. 10. The company is jointly owned by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and two New Jersey health systems, Edison-based Hackensack Meridian Health and West Orange-based RWJBarnabas Health. Braven Health's...
