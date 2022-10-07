ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

beckerspayer.com

Bright Health to end individual and group insurance business

Bright Health Group is significantly reducing its business operations and will no longer offer individual and family health plans through Bright Healthcare or offer Medicare Advantage plans outside California and Florida. The company also said it has raised $175 million in outside capital to "take the business through profitability," which...
FLORIDA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Meet the CEO of the BCBS affiliate in every state

Most of the nation's largest health payers have a single CEO at the helm and operate under one name across many states. In contrast, Blue Cross and Blue Shield payers function as smaller, independent companies, though they are often the largest insurer within their respective state. Though they are all...
HAWAII STATE
beckerspayer.com

BCBS North Dakota partners with Altru Health System for tiered plan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota is partnering with Grand Forks-based Altru Health System for a four-tiered health plan. Costs under the plan will be lowest when care is received at Altru but covers providers outside the system at different rates, according to an Oct. 11 news release from Altru.
HEALTH
beckerspayer.com

Providers raise concerns over California's value-based Medicaid reforms

Providers are concerned that California's value-based Medicaid reforms are not reaching the patients who need help most, according to a Kaiser Health News report published Oct. 10 in The Los Angeles Times. CalAIM, a $9 billion, five-year initiative, provides patients with nonmedical benefits and is designed to keep patients out...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Braven Health expands to all of New Jersey

Braven Health, a Medicare Advantage provider, will expand to all New Jersey counties for 2023, NJBIZ reported Oct. 10. The company is jointly owned by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and two New Jersey health systems, Edison-based Hackensack Meridian Health and West Orange-based RWJBarnabas Health. Braven Health's...
HEALTH

