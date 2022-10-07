Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man dead after exchanging gunfire with YCSO deputies Friday night
A man is dead after he reportedly was shot in an exchange of gunfire with Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies late Friday night.
flagscanner.com
Friday AM: Overnight incident log
9:30 pm: 1421 S Milton for a male that was assaulted and suffered a large cut on his forehead. 12:24 am 4200 E Route 66 at the Flag Truck Center for an eye injury. Male in his 50’s was bitten in the eyeball. 1: 14 am 4240 E Route...
theprescotttimes.com
SUSPECT DEAD AFTER OPEN FIRING ON YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES
SUSPECT DEAD AFTER OPEN FIRING ON YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES. BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA – (October 8, 2022) – At approximately 10:30 p.m. last evening, YCSO deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman on School House Road in Black Canyon City, who stated her husband Thomas Henzler was intoxicated and had fired a bullet into the ceiling to get her attention.
prescottenews.com
Three Injured in Off-Highway Vehicle Rollover in Walker – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office
Last night at approximately 9 pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) rollover at the 5-points intersection off Big Bug Mesa Road and Poland Road in Prescott. An OHV with four adult occupants rolled over on its side, resulting in multiple injuries. One woman whose...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theprescotttimes.com
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in a candlelight vigil for Captain Zach Fields on Tuesday October 11th, 6.pm at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy, 9601 Valley Rd Prescott Valley. Captain Fields passed away Oct. 2nd at his home in Surprise, Arizona.
lakepowelllife.com
Details on the October 3rd Tornado
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On the afternoon of Monday, October 3, 2022, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) as well as the County Emergency Management Department (CCEM) began to receive reports of indications that a possible tornado had touched down in the Junipine Estates neighborhood ten miles north of Williams, Ariz. Later in the afternoon the weather event was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Flagstaff as an EF-1 Tornado, with sustained winds between 86 – 110 m.p.h.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son
KAIBETO, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son on Sept. 28, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a...
SignalsAZ
New Yavapai County Chief Adult Probation Officer Appointed
Presiding Judge John Napper and Associate Presiding Judge Krista Carman are proud to announce the selection of Bryan Prieto as Chief Adult Probation Officer for Yavapai County, effective October 17, 2022, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Chief John Morris. Mr. Prieto comes to us from Orange...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SignalsAZ
Tips on Skunks from Prescott Valley Animal Control
Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies...
12news.com
Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it
WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
SignalsAZ
Great Places for Fall Colors in Flagstaff Arizona
By October each year, colors are usually in full splendor in the upper elevations of the Coconino National Forest. Many of the trees in the higher elevations near Flagstaff reach their prime in early October, but the views are still beautiful throughout the season. See this map image for all viewing locations. The maples on the Mogollon Rim District are worth the visit, and the deciduous trees in Oak Creek Canyon and the Sedona area later in October and well into November are spectacular. Check out photos of our fall colors on the Coconino National Forest Fall Colors album on Flickr and get updates at @CoconinoNF on Twitter.
F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins
A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
flagscanner.com
PRESS RELEASE: Testing of Election Equipment in Coconino County on October 9
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The public is invited to observe Logic and Accuracy Testing of the programs and equipment that will be used in the general election in Coconino County on November 8. The tests serve to confirm that all accessible voting equipment works properly and that each tabulator accurately tallies a predetermined, marked set of ballots.
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
DV students walk out to protest new school laws
Students at Desert Vista and five other Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 afternoon to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led...
theprescotttimes.com
Attention, Yavapai County Voters Important News!
• Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 General Election being held Tuesday, November 8, 2022. • All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election. • To be eligible to vote, you must register/update your...
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide
BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
aztv.com
Yavapai Humane Society Pet of The Week #3
Loree Walden of the Yavapai Humane society introduces us to some new animals up for adoption! This time we are meeting an adorable 4 1/2 year old American Pit Bull Terrier Mix named Lady! For more information on Yavapai Humane society, visit yavapaihumane.org or call (928) 445-2666.
prescottenews.com
“We Vape We Vote” Rally in Prescott Valley on Saturday, October 8th
The We Vape We Vote national bus tour will hold a rally in Prescott Valley. The event will feature Grover Norquist, President of Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) and Amanda Wheeler, President of the American Vapor Manufacturers Association (AVM) . The Tour is a partnership between ATR, AVM, and the Consumer Advocates for Smoke-free Alternatives Association (CASAA).
jackcentral.org
NAU head soccer coach placed on administrative leave
NAU head soccer coach Kylie Louw is on administrative leave, according to NAU Athletics. The cause for leave and a potential timetable for return are unclear. The athletic department had no further comment at the time. Louw last coached in the Lumberjacks' record-breaking 11-goal match against Ottawa University on Sept....
Comments / 0