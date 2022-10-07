By October each year, colors are usually in full splendor in the upper elevations of the Coconino National Forest. Many of the trees in the higher elevations near Flagstaff reach their prime in early October, but the views are still beautiful throughout the season. See this map image for all viewing locations. The maples on the Mogollon Rim District are worth the visit, and the deciduous trees in Oak Creek Canyon and the Sedona area later in October and well into November are spectacular. Check out photos of our fall colors on the Coconino National Forest Fall Colors album on Flickr and get updates at @CoconinoNF on Twitter.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO