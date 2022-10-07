Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Jasper County to Hold Sealed Bid Auction on Properties Obtained Through Tax Deed Proceedings
Jasper County, as Trustee, has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and mobile homes that were delinquent for 2019 and prior real estate taxes. The County, as Trustee, will now offer for sale the real estate and mobile homes obtained to the...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Edgar County Health Department Special Board Meeting – False Information Confirmed
The Edgar County Health Department Board held a special meeting Friday morning to discuss meeting schedules and administrative salaries. We first exposed the allegedly fraudulent documents, illegal compensation, and illegal meetings in this article. During the meeting, Oliver Smith confirmed the record he signed giving Janet Mason a pay increase...
Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre property and the home up until the […]
Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
WTHI
Richland County High School Seniors tour local manufacturing facilities
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Seniors at Richland County High School were given the opportunity to meet with local business leaders and learn about potential careers right here at home. On Thursday, seniors from Richland County High School visited several different manufacturing facilities throughout the city of Olney. The field trip...
Vigo County Election Board calls emergency meeting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This Sunday, the Vigo County Election Board will hold an emergency meeting to discuss ballot style. The meeting comes after John Kesler, the Democratic representative on the election board raised concerns over how a couple of races were displaying on the ballot. Among the races in question are the races […]
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
Crash on US 41 sends multiple people to hospital
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A two-car accident on US 41 sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday. According to a deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a car turning east onto State Route 246 was t-boned by a car heading north on US 41. The officer said he wasn’t sure how many were transported, […]
WTHI
"If you have any feeling at all, that gets to you" Terre Haute men among many helping in hurricane Ian relief efforts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As hurricane relief efforts continue, two Terre Haute men have been working hard to help get communities in Florida back on their feet. Volunteers from Terre Haute say seeing the devastation from hurricane Ian puts things in perspective. The two men News 10 spoke with...
Local park receives 30 acres from power company
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A special ceremony took place Thursday at a historical park in Sullivan County. The Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mounds Historical Park celebrated as Indiana-Michigan Power signed over 30 acres of land to the park. Former state senator John Waterman is a board member of the park. He said that they’ve been developing […]
WTHI
West Terre Haute fast food restaurant closes temporarily following small kitchen fire
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A kitchen fire will keep Burger King closed until further notice. The Sugar Creek Fire Department said a small fire happened in the kitchen around 7 a.m. No one was injured. The department is not sure what started the fire. The department said the restaurant...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Video: Violence at Pritzker’s Campaign Event in Charleston –
We had previously published an article about this JB Pritzker campaign event at the Charleston Library and stated we would publish the video once it was made available. The man stood up and shouted: “You shut my gym down during COVID but you left the gyms open in your hotels.” He was assaulted prior to finishing his sentence.
WTHI
New budget and new growth for Terre Haute - Highlights from Thursday's City Council Meeting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council met this Thursday, and council members made several big decisions that could impact you and your community. One of those big decisions involves next year's budget. In a unanimous vote, the council approved the 2023 City Budget. Mayor Duke Bennett...
WTHI
Crows are about to make their presence known in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crows start to migrate to Terre Haute as it gets colder outside. They roost in trees and eat leftover scraps. Pretty soon, they'll make their presence known all over town. Missy Allen has been working at Indiana State's campus for five years. She has seen...
Douglas County confiscates drugs, weapons, money
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that throughout the third quarter of the year, its deputies confiscated several pounds of drugs, several guns and thousands of dollars in currency. Officials said deputies confiscated seven pounds of marijuana, 7.4 grams of cocaine, 33 grams of Psilocybin, 6.2 grams of meth and […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Man killed in grain truck-pickup truck crash east of Vernon
One person was killed and two others received apparent minor injuries in a crash involving a grain truck and pickup truck at the Vermundy and Farthing Road intersection early Saturday evening a mile and a half east of Vernon. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has not yet released the name...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 28-year-old Deandre Downey of East 14th in Centralia on two felony counts of criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Venters of North Cherry in Centralia for felony retail theft. He was also taken to the...
WTHI
Washington man found to be in possession of 11.5 grams of crystal meth
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about two arrests out of Daviess County. The first arrest comes from a traffic spot on Saturday. The Washington Police Department and the Daviess County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop on East National Highway. They say the driver, 35-year-old "Justin Wirey,...
wamwamfm.com
Police Arrest Washington Man
Petersburg Police say a sting operation to find child predators online resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old Washington man. Police Officers deploy decoys acting as young children on social media sites and they say Jeffrey Allen contacted one of these decoys online. Police say after having a sexually explicit...
freedom929.com
FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS (10/7/22)
(NEWTON/OLNEY) in High School Football last night – there were four LIC teams in action with two conference games. * Newton beat Marshall, 52-12 * Mt. Carmel beat Paris, 47-14 the four remaining LIC teams are scheduled to play this Saturday. in an LIC Conference matchup tonight. * Olney is...
