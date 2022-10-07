Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties. Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked...
My Fox 8
Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, Georgia and confessed to the murders. A car that was...
WRDW-TV
Suspect in 5 S.C. murders captured in Burke County
WAYNESBORO, Ga. - The suspect in the murder of five people in South Carolina was captured in Burke County. On Monday, deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, S.C., after a robbery at Taylor Bros. X-Press on U.S. 25 north of Waynesboro.
Authorities confirm multiple deaths at Inman home
The Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office and Inman police responded just before 8 o’clock Sunday evening to a reported death at a home in Inman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Man accused of murder at Walmart in 2019 to go on trial
BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused in a deadly shooting inside a Walmart back in 2019 is expected to go to trial Monday. On July 5, 2019, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Braylon Morris shot and killed 45-year-old Michael Jason Deck following a dispute. Eyewitnesses at...
Man dies in shooting in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Saturday night in a shooting in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department responded to apartments on the corner of Taggart Avenue and New Market Street in reference to a gunshot victim on Saturday night. “Approximately before 11 o’clock last night, dispatch received a call that a man had […]
5 found shot dead inside Inman home
Five people have died after they were found shot in an Inman home Sunday.
Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from SC gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
‘Lowlife scum:’ SC Sheriff's strong words for school shooting hoax
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff has strong words for the “lowlife scum” behind a series of fake active shooter calls placed across South Carolina on Wednesday. Robert Anderson Middle School was one of the numerous schools across the state that was the victim of...
WIS-TV
Newberry man sentenced to 20 years in prison for DUI crash that killed Midlands woman
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry man faces 20 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed a 61-year-old Chapin woman last December. Shane Rogers pleaded guilty to felony DUI resulting in death, and the state dismissed a hit and run charge for the same incident as part of the plea agreement.
FOX Carolina
Suspects charged following shooting in Clemson
Nonprofits receive $5.8 million to improve the social determinants of Upstate health. An investigation is underway after five people died from apparent gunshot wounds in Spartanburg County. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman.
WYFF4.com
Oconee County man accused of inappropriately touching a child, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Deputies said Ernest Eldridge Pelfrey, 33, was taken into custody on Oct. 8. Pelfrey was given a $25,000 surety bond and released from jail after posting bond on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged after shooting in Greenwood leaves one dead
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday night for a shooting that killed one person last weekend. Officers said they responded to the apartments on the corner of Taggart Avenue and New Market Street just after midnight on October 8, 2022.
FOX Carolina
5 dead after shooting at Spartanburg Co. home
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett has the details. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details. Mindful Monday: Paralympian on mental health. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Paralympian is overcoming the...
WYFF4.com
Authorities called to death investigation in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said deputies are on scene for an incident in Inman. They said they received a call around 7:45 p.m. on Bobo Drive. Authorities told WYFF News 4, multiple deaths are being investigated at the address but they did not give an...
Burglary suspect on the loose in Anderson County
Anderson County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect, after they broke into the Cancun Mexican Restaurant Tuesday night.
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. firefighter hit by car after running out of gas
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a City of Anderson firefighter died on Monday afternoon following a crash along Midway Road. The Coroner’s Office said the victim had reportedly run out of gas near Stevens Court and was trying to fill up his...
WYFF4.com
Man dead after Greenwood County shooting, coroner says
GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says a homicide investigation is underway. The coroner says they were called to Taggart Ave. just before 11 p.m. Saturday in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they say they found Venson Leon Edwards Jr., 34, who had been...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigate toy gun found on school bus in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a senior resource officer at Whitlock Flexible Learning Center investigated a toy gun that was reportedly brought onto a school bus. The deputy said he was called into the Brookwood school director’s office after a bus driver...
WLOS.com
Police seek information on 3 separate reports of gunfire that took place in same area
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Forest City police are seeking the community's help with information related to multiple incidents of gunfire that took place in the same area in less than a month. The Forest City Police Department has responded to three reported incidents of gunfire in a span...
Comments / 0