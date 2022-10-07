ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

FOX Carolina

Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties. Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
My Fox 8

Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, Georgia and confessed to the murders. A car that was...
INMAN, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect in 5 S.C. murders captured in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. - The suspect in the murder of five people in South Carolina was captured in Burke County. On Monday, deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, S.C., after a robbery at Taylor Bros. X-Press on U.S. 25 north of Waynesboro.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Man accused of murder at Walmart in 2019 to go on trial

BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused in a deadly shooting inside a Walmart back in 2019 is expected to go to trial Monday. On July 5, 2019, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Braylon Morris shot and killed 45-year-old Michael Jason Deck following a dispute. Eyewitnesses at...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dies in shooting in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Saturday night in a shooting in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department responded to apartments on the corner of Taggart Avenue and New Market Street in reference to a gunshot victim on Saturday night. “Approximately before 11 o’clock last night, dispatch received a call that a man had […]
GREENWOOD, SC
WNCT

Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from SC gun store

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspects charged following shooting in Clemson

Nonprofits receive $5.8 million to improve the social determinants of Upstate health. An investigation is underway after five people died from apparent gunshot wounds in Spartanburg County. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect charged after shooting in Greenwood leaves one dead

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday night for a shooting that killed one person last weekend. Officers said they responded to the apartments on the corner of Taggart Avenue and New Market Street just after midnight on October 8, 2022.
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

5 dead after shooting at Spartanburg Co. home

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett has the details. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details. Mindful Monday: Paralympian on mental health. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Paralympian is overcoming the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson Co. firefighter hit by car after running out of gas

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a City of Anderson firefighter died on Monday afternoon following a crash along Midway Road. The Coroner’s Office said the victim had reportedly run out of gas near Stevens Court and was trying to fill up his...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man dead after Greenwood County shooting, coroner says

GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says a homicide investigation is underway. The coroner says they were called to Taggart Ave. just before 11 p.m. Saturday in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they say they found Venson Leon Edwards Jr., 34, who had been...
GREENWOOD, SC

