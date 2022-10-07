‘Like when you give a little kid a toy’: Friday’s heroics were 10 years in the making for Jean Segura

Read full article on original website
Related
Bryce Harper gives Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina their flowers after career-ending win
The St. Louis Cardinals’ MLB playoffs campaign may have ended, but Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper won’t forget how Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina didn’t bow down without a fight. Harper gave both Pujols and Molina their flowers after the hard-fought Game 2 on Saturday night. The...
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies-Braves NLDS Dates, Pitchers and Notes
Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, times, probable pitchers and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they...
NBC Sports
Twitter erupts after Phillies’ improbable comeback win over Cardinals
The Fightin’ Phils lived up to their moniker in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. Down 2-0 in the ninth inning, the Phillies came roaring back with six runs. The Cardinals added a run in the bottom of the inning, but Philly still secured the 6-3 victory to send St. Louis to the brink of elimination.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Cardinals Fans Leave Game Early After Blown Save
The 2022 MLB playoffs opened up with a disappointing start for the St. Louis Cardinals. In a Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, neither team scored until the Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the seventh inning. Right-handed closer Ryan Helsley came in for the finish, but allowed four...
Jean Segura makes huge impact in first postseason game for Philadelphia Phillies
ST. LOUIS — In his 11th MLB season, Jean Segura made his first-ever postseason hit count in a big way for the Philadelphia Phillies. With the Philadelphia Phillies down 2-0 entering the ninth inning at Busch Stadium on Friday afternoon, Segura came through with a two-run single as part of a six-run final frame that pushed the Phillies to a 6-3 win over the host St. Louis Cardinals. Segura’s single through the Cardinals infield on a 2-2 pitch provided Philadelphia with the tying and go-ahead run, helping Philadelphia take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Wild Card matchup.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Wild Card Series takeaways as Padres, Phillies, Mariners, Guardians jump ahead
The 2022 MLB postseason has arrived. The postseason began Friday with the brand new Wild Card Series. MLB has a 12-team postseason format this year, the largest field in the sport's history (excluding the 2020 pandemic season). The Phillies shocked the Cardinals with a six-run ninth inning to take Game 1 of their Wild Card Series matchup. In the American League, the Mariners and Guardians got wins over the Blue Jays and Rays, respectively. All that remains on Friday's schedule is Padres-Mets.
6abc
Phillies hype video: Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard welcome us to Red October
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Today is the day. The Philadelphia Phillies will play in their first game of postseason baseball since 2011. You can watch Game 1 of the Wild Card Round as the Phillies take on the St. Louis Cardinals right here on 6abc starting Friday at 2 p.m. With...
RELATED PEOPLE
Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 2 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies lock horns with the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 of their MLB NL wild card matchup at Busch Stadium on...
MLB playoffs: Follow Mets-Padres Game 1 live as Mariners, Phillies return to October with a vengeance
The 2022 MLB season is advancing into a brave new world, a 12-team postseason bracket that will decide a champion over the next month. And it's going to get real fast. The new best-of-three wild-card series begin Friday and will be decided by Sunday at the latest. The burst of high-stakes baseball pits eight teams against each other — Guardians-Rays, Cardinals-Phillies, Blue Jays-Mariners, Mets-Padres — for the right to advance.
Cardinals melt down in ugly 9th inning against Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals completely melted down during an ugly 9th inning that cost them Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the game on a pinch-hit home run by Juan Yepez in the 7th inning. They seemed to have all the momentum heading into the 9th, as the Phillies hadn’t scored all game. But then everything changed.
FOX Sports
MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres advance, shut out Mets in Game 3
The San Diego Padres pulled off a Game 3 shutout over the New York Mets, winning 6-0 on Sunday to advance and face the Los Angeles Dodges in the divisional round. The other National League matchup will see the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Over in the American League, the New York Yankees will face the Cleveland Guardians, and the Houston Astros will line it up with the Seattle Mariners.
Comments / 0