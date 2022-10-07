ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Chas Appeti & Junior Okoli Talk Prime Video’s New UK Drill-Infused Drama ‘Jungle,’ Creating Something Unique & More!

By Alex Ford
 4 days ago

Will you be streaming?

Source: Delroy Matty/Prime Video


‘Jungle’ follows the connected lives of several strangers, each facing their own struggle, viewed through the prism of UK Rap and Drill music, and gives a perspective on an often-unseen world.

Frequently misunderstood, it’s a world where one law governs everything: only the strongest will survive. As the strangers’ worlds begin to unravel around them, they come to the realization that every action, no matter how small, has a consequence.

Source: Delroy Matty/Prime Video


The series is told through a unique blend of music and dialogue, working alongside creatively ambitious cinematography and design to create a tilted, timeless version of today’s London.

Peep the trailer below:

In total, Jungle features over 30 of the UK’s top Drill and Tap artists including Tinie Tempah , Big Narstie , Unknown T , Jordan McCann , Double Lz , and Bando Kay .

At its onset, the series introduces Gogo (played by Ezra Elliott ) and Slim (played by RA ) interwoven into a story that unfolds with a variety of contributing roles brought to life by the expansive cast which also includes M24 , J Fado , K Koke , Jaykae , IAMDDB , Seyi Andes-Pelumi , and AMARIA BB .

Portraying the city through compelling visuals whilst detailing the many perils of day-to-day life in inner city London, ‘Jungle’ ultimately seeks to convey a bigger message about the true value of life.

We caught up with co-creators Chas Appeti and Junior Okoli who opened up about the U.K. Drill-Infused Drama, creating someone unique, and more in our interview below:

‘Jungle is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

