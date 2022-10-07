Read full article on original website
Volleyball Falls in Another Five-Set Thriller with VCU
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham and VCU produced yet another five-set thriller on Saturday evening, but this time it was the visiting Rams to prevail, overturning a two-set deficit, 25-19, 27-25, 22-25, 23-25, 12-15. With the loss, the home Rams fall to 8-10 overall and 2-5 in league action. The...
Women’s Soccer Hosts La Salle on Sunday
Bronx, N.Y. – (October 8, 2022) – After picking up a win last Sunday against Rhode Island, the Fordham women's soccer team has a pivotal Atlantic 10 match on Sunday afternoon, as the Rams host La Salle at Jack Coffey Field. Fordham (4-7-1, 3-1-1 A10) sits with 10...
Women’s Soccer Downed by La Salle
Bronx, N.Y. – (October 9, 2022) – La Salle's Kelli McGroarty netted a first half hat trick, as the Explorers downed the Fordham Rams, 3-1, in women's soccer action at Jack Coffey Field on Sunday. With the loss, Fordham goes to 4-8-1 overall, 3-2-1 in the Atlantic 10,...
#18 Water Polo Opens MAWPC Crossover with Two Wins
Morgantown, W. Va. – (October 8, 2022) – The 18th-ranked Fordham water polo team got their weekend off to a good start on Saturday, posting a pair of wins on day one of the MAWPC Crossover event, held in Morgantown, West Virginia. With the wins, Fordham improved to...
Cross Country Sweeps Metropolitan Championship
Bronx, N.Y. – (October 7, 2022) – It was a stellar day for the Fordham cross country teams, as for just the second time, both the women's and men's teams won the Metropolitan Cross Country Championship, held at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. First up was the...
