Durham, NC

nccu.edu

Theatre Performance at NCCU and Hayti Heritage Center to Educate Community on Opioid Addiction

North Carolina Central University (NCCU), in partnership with the Duke Clinical Translational Science Institute (CTSI) and Duke-NCCU Bridge Office, presents “Kites,” an ethnodrama focusing on the diverse voices and lived experiences of those addicted to opioids. The free performances will be held Oct. 14-16, 2022, at NCCU’s Farrison-Newton Communications Building and the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

NC A&T State University students frustrated with lack of student parking

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A record-breaking enrollment year for North Carolina A&T State University has posed a limited parking fiasco for students on campus. Students like Nicholas Ballentine have expressed their frustration about limited parking on campus. Ballentine said people are looking for the perfect parking spot before class. “I try to find one in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
triangletribune.com

Official Statement: Shaw President Paulette Dillard

Official Statement: Shaw President Paulette Dillard. On October 5, an incident occurred on a highway in South Carolina when 18 Shaw University student scholars and two staff advisors were traveling from Raleigh, North Carolina, to attend the Center for Financial Advancement Conference in Atlanta, Georgia. Traveling by contract bus, South...
RALEIGH, NC
triangletribune.com

WCPSS names principal of the year

On Oct. 6, Annice Williams of Bugg Magnet Elementary Center of Design and Computer Sciences, was named 2022-23 principal of the year, and Brooks Museums Magnet Elementary’s Mary Taylor took the assistant principal title for the second time. Williams has been Bugg’s principal since 2020. Before that, she was...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
RALEIGH, NC

