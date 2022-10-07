Read full article on original website
nccu.edu
Theatre Performance at NCCU and Hayti Heritage Center to Educate Community on Opioid Addiction
North Carolina Central University (NCCU), in partnership with the Duke Clinical Translational Science Institute (CTSI) and Duke-NCCU Bridge Office, presents “Kites,” an ethnodrama focusing on the diverse voices and lived experiences of those addicted to opioids. The free performances will be held Oct. 14-16, 2022, at NCCU’s Farrison-Newton Communications Building and the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham.
NC A&T State University students frustrated with lack of student parking
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A record-breaking enrollment year for North Carolina A&T State University has posed a limited parking fiasco for students on campus. Students like Nicholas Ballentine have expressed their frustration about limited parking on campus. Ballentine said people are looking for the perfect parking spot before class. “I try to find one in […]
Shaw students stopped, searched while on school trip to economic conference in Georgia
Eighteen Shaw University students were stopped and searched while riding to an economic conference in Atlanta.
North Carolina HBCU leader ‘outraged’ after bus of Black students stopped in SC
“Armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine.”
Shaw University president ‘outraged’ by perceived targeting of Black students
"Had the students been white, I doubt this detention and search would have occurred," said Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard.
triangletribune.com
Official Statement: Shaw President Paulette Dillard
Official Statement: Shaw President Paulette Dillard. On October 5, an incident occurred on a highway in South Carolina when 18 Shaw University student scholars and two staff advisors were traveling from Raleigh, North Carolina, to attend the Center for Financial Advancement Conference in Atlanta, Georgia. Traveling by contract bus, South...
triangletribune.com
WCPSS names principal of the year
On Oct. 6, Annice Williams of Bugg Magnet Elementary Center of Design and Computer Sciences, was named 2022-23 principal of the year, and Brooks Museums Magnet Elementary’s Mary Taylor took the assistant principal title for the second time. Williams has been Bugg’s principal since 2020. Before that, she was...
1 student taken to hospital after altercation at Cummings High School, Burlington police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two students got into a fight involving a knife at Cummings High School in Burlington, according to a tweet from the school system. The tweet says that EMS was called to Cummings High on Tuesday after two students were “involved in an altercation.” The school system says the incident has been […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Rev. William Barber: Stop excluding Black people in NC from death penalty juries
One of the chief authors of North Carolina’s modern constitution and therefore its court system was J.W. Hood, a Black man and AME Zion pastor who spent the first decades of his life fighting for the abolition of slavery. Today, he’s exactly the kind of person who’s most likely to be denied the right to serve on a jury.
Durham, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Durham. The Hillside High School soccer team will have a game with Riverside High School on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00. The Hillside High School soccer team will have a game with Riverside High School on October 11, 2022, 15:45:00.
Ex-NC town manager ousted after police force quit has a new job. But vote was close.
Justine Jones will officially begin her new local government post on Oct. 24
Black & pink residue in ice machine: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 11)
Also this week, one Raleigh restaurant lacked “a clearly defined or discernable date marking process” for foods.
An iconic Durham restaurant will reopen. Meet the new owner.
One of Durham’s historic restaurants will return next year with the city’s top chef in charge.
cbs17
Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
Fact check: A closer look at the ‘6 criminal charges’ Bo Hines faced
There's a new attack ad in North Carolina’s most competitive Congressional race -- and this one goes after Republican candidate Bo Hines.
Black moms and babies in NC die at higher rates than others. How one clinic is looking to fix that
Dead ends and frustrations are the reality many pregnant mothers face in Wake County.
WRAL
Large police presence at Raleigh townhome complex
Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
North Carolina woman celebrates 110th birthday, shares her ‘secret’ to a long life
In her more than a century of life, Ferrell has experienced the Great Depression, the Civil Rights Movement and most recently the pandemic.
North Carolina was 'dream school' for five-star guard
The UNC basketball target is a consensus top-five prospect and is high on the Tar Heels' recruiting board.
North Carolina brothers accused of killing young woman remain in jail with no bond
The parents of the two suspects asked that the two defendants be let out on bond since they did not have any prior convictions.
