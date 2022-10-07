Read full article on original website
gohuskies.com
Dawgs Take Five Of Six From Ducks
SEATTLE – A second straight strong performance from the Husky women's tennis team was highlighted by five singles wins in six matches against Pac-12 rival Oregon. The Husky Invitational completed the second of three days at Washington's Nordstrom Tennis Center. The Huskies and Ducks matched up for six singles...
gohuskies.com
Lin Advances To Regional Semis
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Han-Chih Lin got his third win at ITA Northwest Regionals to advance into the singles semifinals today at Gonzaga's Stevens Center. Sophomore Nedim Suko also picked up a couple wins to make the consolation draw final. Lin bounced back from a 1-6 first set loss to Gonzaga's...
