Scott Satterfield Not Paying Attention to Outside Noise Surrounding Louisville
A lot of negativity was surrounding the Cardinals heading into their matchup at Virginia. Their head coach was not concerned with any of it.
bceagles.com
Eagles Head to Louisville on Sunday
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Boston College women's soccer team will head to Louisville on Sunday to face the Cardinals in ACC action at Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium. The conference clash, which is set for a noon kick off, will air live on ACC Network. Game 14...
Augusta Free Press
UVA boat raced by depleted Louisville, 34-17: Is this the bottom?
Kaiser Wilhelm met with his war cabinet on Nov. 17, 1914, four months after the First World War began, and concluded that the war was unwinnable. Carla Williams can surely identify with why they felt they had to fight on anyway. There was already something of a reckoning going on...
Report: Coaching Change 'Expected' at Louisville if Cardinals Lose at Virginia
Head coach Scott Satterfield could reportedly be fired as early as next week if Louisville loses to the Cavaliers this weekend.
WATCH: UVA Players React to Disappointing Loss to Louisville
Hear from Brennan Armstrong, Anthony Johnson, Antonio Clary, and Josh Ahern following UVA's loss to Louisville
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 34-17 Win at Virginia
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, quarterback Brock Domann, tight end Marshon Ford and cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. said after their win over the Cavaliers:
FOX Sports
Bruce Feldman updates the head coaching situations at Louisville and Wisconsin | Big Noon Kickoff
Bruce Feldman provides coaching updates for the Louisville Cardinal and the Wisconsin Badgers. Is Scott Satterfield on the hot seat? Will Jim Leonhard get the bump up from interim head coach?
CBS Sports
Virginia vs. Louisville: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
After two games on the road, the Virginia Cavaliers are heading back home. Virginia and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET on Saturday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Wave 3
Iowa coach expresses doubt over Ava Jones’ basketball future
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a story published in The Gazette, a newspaper in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, University of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder said it was doubtful Nickerson’s Ava Jones plays basketball again. Ava was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while walking this summer in Louisville.
WLKY.com
Golf tourney honors longtime Louisville Water employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golfers hit the links at Long Run Golf Course Saturday for the fourth annual Jimmy Stone Memorial Golf Scramble. The tournament was created to honor the life of long-time Louisville Water employee Jimmy Stone, who was hit by a car while fixing a fire hydrant in the summer of 2019.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 8. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click...
WLKY.com
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
WLKY.com
'The Taste of Louisville' returns after a 2-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two year hiatus, "The Taste of Louisville" is returning. The event is Louisville's original "taste of" event. Having begun in 1974, it is now celebrating its 48th anniversary. It's happening at the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9...
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches Tree
The witch's tree is on the corner of 6th and Park Street in Old Louisville, Kentucky. Identified by the look of the trunk, knotted and tangled. The tree also is covered with trinkets that locals and visitors have placed to show respect to the vengeful witches.
Monster trucks will be tearing up Louisville's biggest arena
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Massive monster trucks will be revving up at the Yum! Center for a special, glow-in-the-dark show. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to the city of Louisville for the first time ever, according to their website. The event will be held at three...
Fight to the finish: Louisville's Great Chili Cook-off to commence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Assemble your beans, hot peppers and chili spices as Market Street transforms into a competitive kitchen. Chili connoisseurs will create and taste different types from around the Louisville-area. Louisville Great Chili Cook-off has been bringing people together over chili tracing back to 1989. Cook-off organizers host...
wdrb.com
Louisville vintage store opening 2nd location this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local vintage store added a second location. "What The Lou" will celebrate the grand opening for its second location on Bardstown Road at noon Saturday. The company's original location is on Goss Avenue. The store offers vintage clothing, vinyl records and other nostalgic items. In...
Kevin Hart bringing his comedy tour 'Reality Check' to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Stand-up comedian, A-list movie star and vegan-restaurant owner Kevin Hart will be bringing his highly anticipated comedy tour 'Reality Check' to Louisville. Hart kicked off the second leg of his global tour earlier this month. The tour has 70 dates with one of the stops being...
'Halloween Parade & Festival' to return to Louisville after two-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Prepare for costumes, live entertainment and Halloween activities!. Spooky season is upon us, and Louisville’s 'Halloween Parade & Festival' is set to return on Saturday, Oct. 29 as part of this year’s six-week Ultimate Halloween Fest. The festival took a two-year hiatus, due to...
WLKY.com
After 4 shot in Newburg park, Louisville councilwoman wants cameras installed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of shots sent people running for cover Thursday night at Petersburg Park, turning it into a crime scene. "I know I heard 20 to 40 shots, and I was just at home around the corner," one neighbor told WLKY. Four men were hit, and all...
