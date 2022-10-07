Read full article on original website
No. 15 Delran defeats East Brunswick - Boys soccer recap
Delran, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated East Brunswick 5-2 in Monroe. With the win, Delran improved to 5-3-4 while East Brunswick fell to 4-8.
Girls soccer: No. 4 Watchung Hills stays perfect with shutout over Hillsborough
Jenna Tobias scored twice to lead Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-0 win over Hillsborough, in Hillsborough. The win kept the Warriors unbeaten at 12-0. The Warriors’ other goal came off a Hillsborough own goal. Isabella DeGiovanni and Alisha Perez combined to earn...
Morris County Tournament girls soccer roundup for preliminary round games, Oct. 8
Melissa Elefonte had two goals and an assist to lead 14th-seeded Kinnelon past 19th-seeded Whippany Park 4-1 in the preliminary round of the Morris County Tournament in Kinnelon. Kinnelon (7-3-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half before adding two more scores in the second half. Devin...
Cherry Hill East over Bishop Eustace - Boys soccer recap
Evan Pfeiffenberger and Elija Moultrie each scored and had an assist as Cherry Hill East came back to beat Bishop Eustace, 4-1, in Cherry Hill. Liam Higgins scored to give Bishop Eustace (3-6) a 1-0 lead in the first half, but the Cougars scored four unanswered goals after the break.
No. 8 Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Montville - Boys soccer recap
Etienne Groom and Aaron Casterlow scored one goal each for Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 2-1 win over Montville in Scotch Plains. Henrique Barbosa and Giovanni Marra added one assist each for Scotch Plains-Fanwood, which scored both goals in the second half. Patrick Ferrare scored Montville’s lone goal.
Millburn edges Caldwell in double overtime - Girls soccer recap
Zoe Palomaki scored in double overtime to provide Millburn with a 1-0 victory on the road over Caldwell. Emma Woros earned the shutout with six saves for Millburn (7-3-1), which just lost a close game to Montclair, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, by a 3-2 score on Oct. 6.
Mount Olive over Morristown - Boys soccer recap
Luc Thomas, Jakob Marcus, and Matt O'Flynn each scored to push Mount Olive to a 3-2 win over Morristown, in Morristown. Mount Olive (6-5-1) led 2-0 at the half. Kristian Dobbek recorded 10 saves in the win. Devin Bedoya and Oliver McDowell each scored for Morristown (2-8-1).
Bergen County Cup boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal round game, Oct. 9
Joseph Tavano and Matthew Carmona scored for eighth-seeded Paramus as it knocked off top-seeded Elmwood Park 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Bergen County Cup in Elmwood Park. Paramus (5-5-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding another goal in the second half. Luca Amato also had an assist...
Hammonton over Millville - Boys soccer recap
Marco Schiano scored the lone goal in the second half as Hammonton beat Millville, 1-0, in Hammonton. Michael Darnell made six saves as well for the shutout. Matthew Sooy tallied six stops for the 5-4-1 Thunderbolts of Millville. Hammonton hasn't lost since Sept. 15.
Boys soccer: No. 1 Seton Hall Prep falls to St. Anthony’s (NY)
In a tight defensive battle, Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, fell to St. Anthony’s (NY) 1-0 at the Pingry Invitational in Martinsville. Chris Thorsen scored on an assist by Dean Muratore with 10 minutes left in the first half for St. Anthony (NY). Junior...
Football: Kinnelon scores 13 straight points to defeat Pequannock
Liam Parrella, Lex Lucas, and Justin Tilton each had a rushing touchdown as Kinnelon defeated Pequannock 19-7 in Kinnelon. Despite trailing 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, Kinnelon (3-3) took control the rest of the way as it scored 13 unanswered points. Lucas led his team rushing with 20 carries for 78 yards.
Pompton Lakes defeats Westwood - Field hockey recap
Krista Lilienthal’s hat trick led Pompton Lakes past Westwood 4-0 in Pompton Lakes. Pompton Lakes (9-2) led 1-0 at the end of the first quarter before pulling away in the second half with three more scores. Olivia Donza also netted one while Bridget Leahy made four saves for the...
Football: Parenti gives Middlesex the edge in victory over Roselle Park
Sophomore quarterback Dom Parenti embarked on a two-yard run in the second quarter as Middlesex held off Roselle Park 7-0 in Roselle Park. Middlesex (4-2) won its third straight game and fourth overall. Roselle Park's (2-4) two-game winning streak came to a halt.
Football: Rehberg, Montville beat Pascack Valley
Joe Rehberg accounted for two touchdowns to help Montville beat Pascack Valley, 21-10, in Hillsdale. Rehberg completed 7-of-13 passes for 93 yards a touchdown to John Guy Kobilarcik, and ran 17 times for 102 yards and another score. Anthony Fester also had 51 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Football: Schafer leads Hopewell Valley past Trenton
Landon Schafer scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Hopewell Valley in a 47-20 win over Trenton, in Trenton. The win kept Hopewell Valley unbeaten at 6-0. Tim McKeown added on two touchdowns for Hopewell Valley. Derek Van Brunt racked up 167 yards on the ground. Trenton fell to 0-7.
Football: Shabazz defats Newark Central
Despite a 37-yard touchdown catch from Ibn Hardin in the fourth quarter, Shabazz came away with a 26-6 win against Newark Central in Newark. Newark Central quarterback Ali Hillman finished 16-for-29 for 174 yards and a touchdown while Hardin had four receptions for 37 yards and a score. Quran McMillan...
Football: Matawan rolls past Toms River East
Matawan rolled to a 34-16 win over Toms River East, in Aberdeen. Colin Palumbo and Cameron Cooper both scored touchdowns in the fourth quarter for the Huskies (5-1). Matawan led 13-3 in the third quarter. Toms River East fell to 2-4.
Montclair Immaculate over Immaculata - Football recap
Montclair Immaculate shutout Immaculata, 9-0, in the second half to secure a 16-7 win over Immaculata in Somerville. Montclair Immaculate scored on a 79-yard interception return and a 29-yard field goal in the second half. After trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Cameron Chadwick returned a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown for Immaculata.
