Soccer

NJ.com

No. 15 Delran defeats East Brunswick - Boys soccer recap

Delran, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated East Brunswick 5-2 in Monroe. With the win, Delran improved to 5-3-4 while East Brunswick fell to 4-8.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Cherry Hill East over Bishop Eustace - Boys soccer recap

Evan Pfeiffenberger and Elija Moultrie each scored and had an assist as Cherry Hill East came back to beat Bishop Eustace, 4-1, in Cherry Hill. Liam Higgins scored to give Bishop Eustace (3-6) a 1-0 lead in the first half, but the Cougars scored four unanswered goals after the break.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

No. 8 Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Montville - Boys soccer recap

Etienne Groom and Aaron Casterlow scored one goal each for Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 2-1 win over Montville in Scotch Plains. Henrique Barbosa and Giovanni Marra added one assist each for Scotch Plains-Fanwood, which scored both goals in the second half. Patrick Ferrare scored Montville’s lone goal.
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Mount Olive over Morristown - Boys soccer recap

Luc Thomas, Jakob Marcus, and Matt O'Flynn each scored to push Mount Olive to a 3-2 win over Morristown, in Morristown. Mount Olive (6-5-1) led 2-0 at the half. Kristian Dobbek recorded 10 saves in the win. Devin Bedoya and Oliver McDowell each scored for Morristown (2-8-1).
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Hammonton over Millville - Boys soccer recap

Marco Schiano scored the lone goal in the second half as Hammonton beat Millville, 1-0, in Hammonton. Michael Darnell made six saves as well for the shutout. Matthew Sooy tallied six stops for the 5-4-1 Thunderbolts of Millville. Hammonton hasn't lost since Sept. 15.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Kinnelon scores 13 straight points to defeat Pequannock

Liam Parrella, Lex Lucas, and Justin Tilton each had a rushing touchdown as Kinnelon defeated Pequannock 19-7 in Kinnelon. Despite trailing 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, Kinnelon (3-3) took control the rest of the way as it scored 13 unanswered points. Lucas led his team rushing with 20 carries for 78 yards.
KINNELON, NJ
NJ.com

Pompton Lakes defeats Westwood - Field hockey recap

Krista Lilienthal's hat trick led Pompton Lakes past Westwood 4-0 in Pompton Lakes. Pompton Lakes (9-2) led 1-0 at the end of the first quarter before pulling away in the second half with three more scores. Olivia Donza also netted one while Bridget Leahy made four saves for the
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Rehberg, Montville beat Pascack Valley

Joe Rehberg accounted for two touchdowns to help Montville beat Pascack Valley, 21-10, in Hillsdale. Rehberg completed 7-of-13 passes for 93 yards a touchdown to John Guy Kobilarcik, and ran 17 times for 102 yards and another score. Anthony Fester also had 51 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
HILLSDALE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Schafer leads Hopewell Valley past Trenton

Landon Schafer scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Hopewell Valley in a 47-20 win over Trenton, in Trenton. The win kept Hopewell Valley unbeaten at 6-0. Tim McKeown added on two touchdowns for Hopewell Valley. Derek Van Brunt racked up 167 yards on the ground. Trenton fell to 0-7.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Shabazz defats Newark Central

Despite a 37-yard touchdown catch from Ibn Hardin in the fourth quarter, Shabazz came away with a 26-6 win against Newark Central in Newark. Newark Central quarterback Ali Hillman finished 16-for-29 for 174 yards and a touchdown while Hardin had four receptions for 37 yards and a score. Quran McMillan
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Matawan rolls past Toms River East

Matawan rolled to a 34-16 win over Toms River East, in Aberdeen. Colin Palumbo and Cameron Cooper both scored touchdowns in the fourth quarter for the Huskies (5-1). Matawan led 13-3 in the third quarter. Toms River East fell to 2-4.
MATAWAN, NJ
NJ.com

Montclair Immaculate over Immaculata - Football recap

Montclair Immaculate shutout Immaculata, 9-0, in the second half to secure a 16-7 win over Immaculata in Somerville. Montclair Immaculate scored on a 79-yard interception return and a 29-yard field goal in the second half. After trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Cameron Chadwick returned a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown for Immaculata.
SOMERVILLE, NJ

