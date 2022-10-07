Read full article on original website
If you grew up in New Jersey the chances are pretty good you got all the required vaccinations when you were a kid. But what should you be doing now that you’re an adult?. According to Dr. Meg Fisher, an infectious disease expert and the acting deputy commissioner of public health for New Jersey, shots you got as a child do require a follow-up.
If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
Parents need to be more alert to the symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), medical scientists have said. Once a seasonal virus, there has been a surge in RSV cases throughout the year, including in Northern Ireland. It usually causes colds in adults but can be fatal for babies and...
With influenza cases already being reported in the month of September 2022, many health officials are recommending that anyone six months and older get their flu shot in September and October of this year to prepare for the upcoming flu season. "It is a perfectly good time for [people] to...
Fall has arrived, and with it the annual call to get your flu shot. But when's the best time to get the jab?
Oct. 4, 2022 – Brent called his dad, Jeb Teichman, MD, in November 2019 saying he had felt sick for the past 3 days. The otherwise healthy 29-year-old had a cough, sore throat, and was running a fever. “It was what the CDC would call classic influenza-like illness,” Jeb...
After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
After a COVID-19-induced two-year break, influenza seems to be coming back with a vengeance. It's difficult to predict just how bad a flu season might be, but U.S. scientists can typically take some clues from Earth's southern hemisphere, which experiences its winter season in June, July and August. Australia is emerging from its worst flu season in five years, spelling trouble for countries where temperatures are just now dropping.
Toddlers are amazing — one minute you feel as if you are trying to drag around a boulder, and then in the blink of an eye, they turn into a mini version of The Flash. If you are a parent who has a runner on their hands, then you may be looking for easy ways to keep your kids at arm’s length.
PARENTS have been urged to brush up their knowledge when it comes to deadly meningitis and septicaemia. Experts have now warned that the illness is 'more than a rash', after it was revealed just one in 20 know the key signs of the conditions. The new poll also revealed that...
Despite our best efforts to keep our little ones healthy, it’s not always easy to prevent babies from falling sick. Trying to evaluate symptoms can be particularly tricky in babies under the age of 1, often before they’re able to communicate what they’re feeling. Surprisingly, the leading cause of hospitalization in babies under age 1 is Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). When it comes to RSV, knowing what to look for is half the battle since it is often confused for the common cold. According to a National Coalition for Infant Health survey, 70% of healthcare providers responded that their patients' caregivers had low awareness of RSV. While many babies recover from RSV without medical intervention, other babies – even those who are otherwise healthy – may require hospitalization, which can catch their parents off-guard.
The whooping cough vaccine is the first shot the FDA has approved specifically for use during pregnancy to protect newborns. The vaccine, called Boostrix, is made by GlaxoSmithKline. Pertussis, more commonly known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can lead to serious health complications in babies.
Pupils in a class at a South Lanarkshire school have been asked to stay at home after cases of E. coli rose to 10. Last week, four children at a nursery school in the Biggar area and another person tested positive for the infection. NHS Lanarkshire said the number of...
Queen Elizabeth's newly released death certificate contains just two curious words under her cause of death—old age. We might talk about people dying of old age in everyday speech. But who actually dies of old age, medically speaking, in the 21st century?. Such a vague cause of death not...
Walking down the Staples hallway, any average person can detect that something is in the air. What that might be? No one is really sure. However, it appears to be spreading like wildfire. Some students have been absent from school for the past two weeks due to, what students are referring to as, the ‘Wrecker flu.’
Kroger Health, the healthcare division of Kroger, is urging customers to get vaccinated against the flu this month to ensure protection during peak flu season. “The first step in protecting yourself and others from the flu is to get vaccinated,” said Doug Cornelius, senior director of pharmacy operations at Kroger Health. “We are encouraging people to get their flu vaccine now to protect them throughout the holidays and the winter season, when we typically experience a spike in cases.”
Now that Fall is in full swing many families are thinking about pumpkin patches and apple picking, but one may also think about flu season. Early Fall is really a time to start flu prevention because studies show prevention is more impactful than intervention. Flu shots can lead to healthier Fall, Winter, and enjoyable holidays. Read on to learn more about influenza (flu), why it is critical to vaccinate against it, and how to keep the littlest loved ones safe.
