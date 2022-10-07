Despite our best efforts to keep our little ones healthy, it’s not always easy to prevent babies from falling sick. Trying to evaluate symptoms can be particularly tricky in babies under the age of 1, often before they’re able to communicate what they’re feeling. Surprisingly, the leading cause of hospitalization in babies under age 1 is Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). When it comes to RSV, knowing what to look for is half the battle since it is often confused for the common cold. According to a National Coalition for Infant Health survey, 70% of healthcare providers responded that their patients' caregivers had low awareness of RSV. While many babies recover from RSV without medical intervention, other babies – even those who are otherwise healthy – may require hospitalization, which can catch their parents off-guard.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO