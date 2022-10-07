Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Roundup: Gig workers / Coastal resiliency / Passing the bar
Employee classification: The Biden administration published a new proposal Tuesday regarding how workers should be classified, saying that thousands of people, primarily gig workers, have been incorrectly labeled as contractors rather than employees, potentially curtailing access to benefits and protections they rightfully deserve. Conference: The Environment and Health Council of...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana’s out-of-state migration among nation’s highest
More than 21,000 people, or 0.45% of Louisiana’s population, moved out of the state from 2018 to 2019, according to a recent report from the Tax Foundation. That out-of-state migration percentage was fifth highest in the country. Only the more populated states of New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, New York and California saw a higher percentage of their residents leave during that period.
theadvocate.com
‘A blessing’: Two years after Laura, federally funded rebuild begins in southwest Louisiana
DEQUINCY — Before the storm, there had been a few times couples would pull up to Sandra Rosalis’ home, a wood-frame house with a spacious front porch surrounded by trees. Would it be possible to rent out her garden for a day? They’d like to exchange their vows under the oaks and pines. One time, she says, she obliged.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Council decides on $2,500 penalty for company that missed tax break goals
The Ascension Parish Council decided to penalize a Geismar company $2,500 and warned of potential penalties in the future after the business narrowly missed its job and payroll totals under a Louisiana tax break program. The council called a special meeting Oct. 10 in Gonzales to decide on how to...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Alford: In Louisiana, elections beget elections
The resulting 2021 special election, which gave us now-Congressman Troy Carter, led to two other special elections because Carter was a member of the state Senate at the time and his Senate replacement, nephew Gary Carter, was a state representative. With primary voting set to conclude in less than a...
postsouth.com
Former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic convicted of $1.8 million Medicaid fraud scheme
After a week-long trial, a federal jury convicted the former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. for conducting a multi-year, multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud the Louisiana Medicaid Program. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk of Baton Rouge, was the CEO of St. Gabriel...
To grow force, sheriff lifts living requirement for aspiring correctional officers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre wants to grow his staff. He says he wants more manpower and boots inside the jail. That is why he is lifting living requirements for individuals in the surrounding parishes who are interested in starting a career as a correctional officer.
Louisiana Amendment 7 to remove Involuntary Servitude as Punishment for a Crime
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Amendment number 7 looks at removing language from the state constitution that allows involuntary slavery as a punishment for a crime. This means incarcerated people could still be forced to perform labor. Amendment 7 is an issue that’s been fought for in the legislature for years – but is now met […]
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Woman Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Hunting During a Closed Season
Louisiana Woman Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Hunting During a Closed Season. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on October 10, 2022, that on October 4, enforcement agents cited a Louisiana woman for alleged deer hunting infractions in Rapides Parish. Haifa Burton, 40, of Ball, Louisiana,...
theadvocate.com
Hurricanes Ian and Ida hammered two states' electric grids. The stories diverged from there.
Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s western shores with intensity and wind speeds similar to those packed by Hurricane Ida when it slammed into Louisiana last year. Also like Ida, Ian clobbered the state’s utilities, knocking out power to a swath of customers as it moved across the state. But...
theadvocate.com
John Deere to spend $29.8 million to shift cotton harvester manufacturing from China to Thibodaux, create 70 jobs
John Deere said it will spend $29.8 million to expand its Thibodaux plant, a move that will create 70 jobs and allow the company to shift cotton harvester manufacturing from China to the U.S. The new jobs will have an average annual salary of $47,472, according to Louisiana Economic Development....
theadvocate.com
Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Workplace collaboration makes Stirling Properties a Best Place to Work
A full-service commercial real estate company based in Covington with 160 employees, Stirling Properties entered the Baton Rouge market three years ago, bringing more than four decades of experience in helping clients buy, sell and manage real estate across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Stirling Properties recently won...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge policy that lets employees work and collect retirement checks could end soon
After more than seven months of negotiations, a proposal to make major cutbacks in a city-parish program that allows some employees to continue working while collecting retirement benefits will be debated by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council in the coming week. The "retire/rehire" system allows employees to retire and...
pelicanpostonline.com
P & Z to consider rezone of 826 acres owned by incoming commissioner
A. Approval or Denial of the Minutes of the September 14, 2022 Planning Commission Meeting. A. Affidavit of Mortgage Declaration Lance Ferrel Angelle – North 1/2 of Lot 6 and a portion of Lot 7 (13116 Harold Rd, Gonzales, LA) B. Affidavit of Mortgage Declaration LB & Associates, LLC...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Inflation remains No. 1 problem for small business owners
NFIB’s Small Business Optimism Index rose 0.3 points in September to 92.1, making the ninth consecutive month below the 48-year average of 98. Thirty percent of business owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business. NFIB state director Dawn McVea says Louisiana’s small...
theadvocate.com
A company fell short of job goals that got it a tax break. Here's the penalty the parish wants.
A Geismar injection molding plant that fell short of the job and payroll goals that earned it a tax break should pay $2,500 and face more severe penalties in the future, Ascension Parish officials have said. That recommended penalty is about $133,700 less than, Mauser USA and its landlord, Talon...
WTVM
Authorities ask for help identifying deceased person found in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office and LSU FACES laboratory are asking for the public’s help identifying a deceased man. The man was found in a building on 79th Avenue, near Scenic Highway in the Scotlandville area on Jan. 19, 2021, WAFB reports.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Does Baton Rouge need a new attraction to lure visitors?
Fixing the metaphorical “potholes” that hold Baton Rouge back as a visitors’ destination will also improve the quality of life for people that live here and help attract new residents, the new president of Visit Baton Rouge says. A visitor who has a good experience may say...
Loyola Maroon
Man in solitary confinement sues Louisiana correctional center citing cruel punishment
Tomarcus Porter said that he is unable to exercise properly, treat his mental health, sanitize his environment or protect himself from harsh weather conditions while incarcerated in solitary confinement at Rayburn Correctional Center, according to a civil action lawsuit which he filed against the correctional facility in response to these conditions.
