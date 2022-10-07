More than 21,000 people, or 0.45% of Louisiana’s population, moved out of the state from 2018 to 2019, according to a recent report from the Tax Foundation. That out-of-state migration percentage was fifth highest in the country. Only the more populated states of New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, New York and California saw a higher percentage of their residents leave during that period.

