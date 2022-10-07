ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Baton Rouge Business Report

Roundup: Gig workers / Coastal resiliency / Passing the bar

Employee classification: The Biden administration published a new proposal Tuesday regarding how workers should be classified, saying that thousands of people, primarily gig workers, have been incorrectly labeled as contractors rather than employees, potentially curtailing access to benefits and protections they rightfully deserve. Conference: The Environment and Health Council of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana’s out-of-state migration among nation’s highest

More than 21,000 people, or 0.45% of Louisiana’s population, moved out of the state from 2018 to 2019, according to a recent report from the Tax Foundation. That out-of-state migration percentage was fifth highest in the country. Only the more populated states of New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, New York and California saw a higher percentage of their residents leave during that period.
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Alford: In Louisiana, elections beget elections

The resulting 2021 special election, which gave us now-Congressman Troy Carter, led to two other special elections because Carter was a member of the state Senate at the time and his Senate replacement, nephew Gary Carter, was a state representative. With primary voting set to conclude in less than a...
Joe Biden
theadvocate.com

Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
Baton Rouge Business Report

Workplace collaboration makes Stirling Properties a Best Place to Work

A full-service commercial real estate company based in Covington with 160 employees, Stirling Properties entered the Baton Rouge market three years ago, bringing more than four decades of experience in helping clients buy, sell and manage real estate across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Stirling Properties recently won...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Inflation remains No. 1 problem for small business owners

NFIB’s Small Business Optimism Index rose 0.3 points in September to 92.1, making the ninth consecutive month below the 48-year average of 98. Thirty percent of business owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business. NFIB state director Dawn McVea says Louisiana’s small...
Baton Rouge Business Report

Does Baton Rouge need a new attraction to lure visitors?

Fixing the metaphorical “potholes” that hold Baton Rouge back as a visitors’ destination will also improve the quality of life for people that live here and help attract new residents, the new president of Visit Baton Rouge says. A visitor who has a good experience may say...
BATON ROUGE, LA

