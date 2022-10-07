Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
Fire department on scene of structure fire on Clarksville Highway
Nashville Fire Department said heavy smoke and flames were through the roof when crews arrived at the Clarksville Highway fire. (Video: Nashville Fire Dept.) Metro Police reported that one person died after getting hit by a car at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike. Police...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Pin Oak Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a motorcyclist swerved to miss a vehicle turning onto Pin Oak Drive from a parking lot causing the motorcycle to lay over on its side. The motorcyclist...
Driver flees scene after crashing into telephone pole in Clarksville
A portion of Peachers Mill Road remains shut down after a driver crashed into a telephone pole early Sunday morning and fled the scene.
smokeybarn.com
TDOT Lane Closures Scheduled For I65 & US 431
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – TDOT is currently working on two projects involving Fog Sealing under the Enhanced Maintenance Plan, which was created to extend the life of specific roads until they can be fully resurfaced next year. There are also additional projects for grading and drainage along with cutting and trimming for I65 and US 431 in Robertson County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whopam.com
Man injured in Dawson Road accident
A tractor trailer hauling logs wrecked on Dawson Springs Road Friday morning, sending the driver to the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller says Nathaniel Owen went off the pavement in the 12000 block of Dawson Road, over-corrected and then overturned onto the truck’s side. Owen was...
wkdzradio.com
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County
A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
WBKO
BGFD responds to a field fire off Campbell Lane with potential fire-nado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Today, if you were driving through Bowling Green around noon, you may have noticed a lot of smoke coming from somewhere off of Campbell Lane. Well, so did we, along with many others. Captain of the Bowling Green Fire Department, Phillip Tarrance, says they received a...
WSMV
VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
whopam.com
Bicyclist injured in Madisonville accident
A van versus bicycle accident Thursday afternoon in Madisonville sent the bicyclist to a local hospital. Madisonville police investigated and determined 49-year old Chris Wheeler of Madisonville was turning right from Car Mart onto South Main Street and said he didn’t see a southbound bicycle operated by 26-year old Chloe Coyer of Madisonville, who was traveling on the sidewalk.
Person accused of trying to stab man, pushing him from vehicle in Trigg County
A Saturday afternoon fight reportedly ended with a man being thrown out of a moving vehicle in Trigg County, according to News 2's partners at WKDZ Radio.
whopam.com
Fire destroys building at Penchem Pallets in Todd County
Fire has destroyed a large building at a well-known Todd County business. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith said firefighters from Guthrie, Elkton, Allensville and Trenton were battling the large blaze that was reported about 3 a.m. at Penchem Pallets on Guthrie Road. Trenton Fire Chief Jonathan Stahl says...
whopam.com
Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments
Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
k105.com
Morgantown woman charged after DUI crash results in ejection of passenger
A Morgantown woman has been charged after a rollover DUI crash that seriously injured her passenger. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said officers responded to the crash Wednesday night on South Main Street. The crash, “a single-vehicle rollover with multiple injuries,” resulted in the ejection of the passenger, who Taylor did not identify.
WSMV
Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
whopam.com
Indictment returned for pursuit crash that injured officer
A Hopkinsville man charged with felony assault of a police officer was indicted Friday morning by a Christian County grand jury. Hopkinsville police were called to an East 19th Street location about 3:30 a.m. on September 9 for an emergency protective order violation and police say 38-year old Deonta White of Hopkinsville attempted to flee the scene when police arrived.
2 arrested, 2 sought in Hendersonville shoplifting crimes
Two people were arrested and two more are being sought for various shoplifting crimes in Hendersonville.
Man arrested in connection with 2017 homicide, police say
A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in November of 2017 in Clarksville.
k105.com
Submerged truck pulled from Green River in Morgantown
A submerged vehicle has been pulled from Green River in Butler County. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said that Tuesday evening at approximately 6:00, Morgantown officers and the Butler County Rescue Squad responded to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown on the report of a submerged vehicle being identified by “boat mounted sonar.”
Metro police searching for convenience store shooting suspect
Metro police are searching for a man involved in a shooting at a North Nashville convenience store on Sept. 28.
WSMV
Woman indicted in relation to death of 13-year-old in July
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville woman turned herself in on Sunday, Oct. 9 and was indicted for allegedly killing a 13-year-old. Cheyenne Maddox turned herself into the Montgomery County Jail and was served with the indictment for first-degree murder. Detective Hughes with the Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Homicide...
Comments / 0