ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – TDOT is currently working on two projects involving Fog Sealing under the Enhanced Maintenance Plan, which was created to extend the life of specific roads until they can be fully resurfaced next year. There are also additional projects for grading and drainage along with cutting and trimming for I65 and US 431 in Robertson County.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO