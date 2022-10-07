ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Fire department on scene of structure fire on Clarksville Highway

Nashville Fire Department said heavy smoke and flames were through the roof when crews arrived at the Clarksville Highway fire. (Video: Nashville Fire Dept.) Metro Police reported that one person died after getting hit by a car at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike. Police...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash

A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Pin Oak Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a motorcyclist swerved to miss a vehicle turning onto Pin Oak Drive from a parking lot causing the motorcycle to lay over on its side. The motorcyclist...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
smokeybarn.com

TDOT Lane Closures Scheduled For I65 & US 431

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – TDOT is currently working on two projects involving Fog Sealing under the Enhanced Maintenance Plan, which was created to extend the life of specific roads until they can be fully resurfaced next year. There are also additional projects for grading and drainage along with cutting and trimming for I65 and US 431 in Robertson County.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Campbell, KY
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Clarksville, TN
Accidents
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Tiny Town, KY
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
whopam.com

Man injured in Dawson Road accident

A tractor trailer hauling logs wrecked on Dawson Springs Road Friday morning, sending the driver to the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller says Nathaniel Owen went off the pavement in the 12000 block of Dawson Road, over-corrected and then overturned onto the truck’s side. Owen was...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County

A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
CADIZ, KY
WSMV

VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cpd#Clarksville Police#Barkers Mill
whopam.com

Bicyclist injured in Madisonville accident

A van versus bicycle accident Thursday afternoon in Madisonville sent the bicyclist to a local hospital. Madisonville police investigated and determined 49-year old Chris Wheeler of Madisonville was turning right from Car Mart onto South Main Street and said he didn’t see a southbound bicycle operated by 26-year old Chloe Coyer of Madisonville, who was traveling on the sidewalk.
MADISONVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Fire destroys building at Penchem Pallets in Todd County

Fire has destroyed a large building at a well-known Todd County business. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith said firefighters from Guthrie, Elkton, Allensville and Trenton were battling the large blaze that was reported about 3 a.m. at Penchem Pallets on Guthrie Road. Trenton Fire Chief Jonathan Stahl says...
TODD COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments

Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
k105.com

Morgantown woman charged after DUI crash results in ejection of passenger

A Morgantown woman has been charged after a rollover DUI crash that seriously injured her passenger. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said officers responded to the crash Wednesday night on South Main Street. The crash, “a single-vehicle rollover with multiple injuries,” resulted in the ejection of the passenger, who Taylor did not identify.
MORGANTOWN, KY
WSMV

Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Indictment returned for pursuit crash that injured officer

A Hopkinsville man charged with felony assault of a police officer was indicted Friday morning by a Christian County grand jury. Hopkinsville police were called to an East 19th Street location about 3:30 a.m. on September 9 for an emergency protective order violation and police say 38-year old Deonta White of Hopkinsville attempted to flee the scene when police arrived.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
k105.com

Submerged truck pulled from Green River in Morgantown

A submerged vehicle has been pulled from Green River in Butler County. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said that Tuesday evening at approximately 6:00, Morgantown officers and the Butler County Rescue Squad responded to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown on the report of a submerged vehicle being identified by “boat mounted sonar.”
MORGANTOWN, KY
WSMV

Woman indicted in relation to death of 13-year-old in July

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville woman turned herself in on Sunday, Oct. 9 and was indicted for allegedly killing a 13-year-old. Cheyenne Maddox turned herself into the Montgomery County Jail and was served with the indictment for first-degree murder. Detective Hughes with the Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Homicide...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy