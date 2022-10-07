Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio Mother Charged In Infant’s ‘Co-Sleeping’ Death
The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office put out a warrant for Hunter’s arrest
Super rare ultrasound images show babies smiling in the womb as their mothers eat carrots
Kale is a different story.
Mom Shares Stark Warning About Babies After Sickening Skull Injury: 'Shock'
"As I turned around to grab a wipe she rolled off the table onto the marble floor landing on her side," the mom said.
survivornet.com
‘Little Lion’ Toddler, 1, Was Vomiting And Strangely Twisting And Turning His Head: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kennedy Cloutier is a 13-month-old cancer warrior. He was diagnosed with an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor at 9 months after displaying symptoms like vomiting and torticollis (a condition where a baby’s neck muscles cause their head to twist and tilt to one side) on one side of his neck that switched to the other side.
IN THIS ARTICLE
studyfinds.org
Women overweight when pregnant could impact fertility in sons, but not daughters
AARHUS, Denmark — Women who are overweight during pregnancy are more likely to birth sons with fertility issues, according to a study out of Denmark. The research showed no correlation between infertility in daughters and maternal weight, however. Infertility, described as the inability to conceive a child for over...
momcollective.com
I Am 1 in 5 (and 1 in 50) :: Pregnancy Loss Awareness
After my husband and I experienced our first miscarriage in October 2010, we hoped that, as one nurse put it later, we had “done our duty” to statistics and now wouldn’t have to worry. It was devastating to enter a club that we would come to find out has more couples than we realized. We found fellowship in shared sorrow with many couples as we talked about our loss. As many as one in five–twenty percent–of couples will experience a miscarriage. We didn’t know because it isn’t talked about.
A pregnant woman's rare surgery to treat her unborn child: Doctors took her fetus out of the womb, operated, then put it back to carry to term
Jacqueline Schumer went viral on TikTok for saying she had to give birth 14 weeks early so her fetus could have surgery for spina bifida.
The mysterious village where all babies born are girls
The residents of a small village in the Dominican Republic have left the outside world astounded with its mysterious characteristic. All children born in this village are girls until some of them hit puberty and develop male external reproductive organs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Having micropreemie twins taught me it’s OK to grieve for babies who are still alive
The very small room made my already large hospital bed look massive. The room was eerily quiet. To call it drab would be an understatement. The nurses called it a recovery room, but I found myself wondering if it was instead just an empty storage closet meant for things no one needed anymore.
verywellfamily.com
Are Ultrasounds Safe for Babies?
Most pregnant people expect to get at least one ultrasound as part of their prenatal care. But even though ultrasounds are standard, some parents experience reservations about them. They may wonder if they’re actually safe for their growing babies, and whether there are risks to getting multiple ultrasounds during pregnancy. They may also be unsure if all types of ultrasounds are equally safe.
Parenting a Kid with ADHD Can Feel Helpless — But Recent Research Shows Help From a Surprising Source
I think my oldest son accidentally left his instruction manual behind in my uterus the day he made an appearance 17 years ago. Because since that day — even though I had three more kids after him — I’ve been feeling like a complete and total novice at parenting him. Like I’m groping around in a dark room, fumbling for a light switch that will suddenly cast some clarity over the situation. Of course, the ADHD diagnosis that he received when he was in second grade didn’t help. Up until that point, we had struggled to find a solution that worked...
KIDS・
parentherald.com
Skin-to-Skin Contact: Why Is It Good Not Only for Babies but Also for Parents
A mother's body is a new baby's only natural and healthy environment. Thus, mothers are called to rip off the clothing that stands between them and their babies and go skin-to-skin literally. "The very best environment for a baby to grow and thrive is the mother's body. When placed skin-to-skin...
FDA Clears Vaccine to Prevent Whooping Cough in Newborns by Giving Shot to Mother During Pregnancy
The whooping cough vaccine is the first shot the FDA has approved specifically for use during pregnancy to protect newborns. The vaccine, called Boostrix, is made by GlaxoSmithKline. Pertussis, more commonly known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can lead to serious health complications in babies.
Am I pregnant? 12 early signs of pregnancy
A woman's body goes through a number of changes in the initial stages of pregnancy. Here are 12 early signs of pregnancy
Upworthy
Mom sets up hair salon inside hospital to pamper parents of NICU babies: 'Unreal blessing to us'
It is stressful for parents if their newborn child ends up in NICU. They are scared and exhausted and at times find themselves struggling to cope. A mom, who is also a salon owner, is doing her part to care for parents who may be going through a hard time. Sarah Pulley, a former NICU mom, knows the place by heart, according to TODAY. A few years ago, her daughter Amelia was born prematurely and spent four months in the neonatal intensive care units of two different Indianapolis hospitals. Recalling her own experience in the NICU, Pulley said, "You completely lose all sense of yourself when you have a baby in the NICU." Speaking of the (then) Ronald McDonald House in Riley Children's Health children's hospital, Pulley said, "We’re very familiar with those walls."
Urgent warning to parents as just 1 in 20 know signs of deadly disease
PARENTS have been urged to brush up their knowledge when it comes to deadly meningitis and septicaemia. Experts have now warned that the illness is 'more than a rash', after it was revealed just one in 20 know the key signs of the conditions. The new poll also revealed that...
ABC News
Nurse who cared for baby for 6 months in NICU named his godmother
Carly Miller, a neonatal intensive care unit nurse in Texas, spent six months by the side of one of her most critically ill patients, a baby named Conrad. Now Miller, 27, a nurse at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, gets to spend the rest of Conrad's life by his side as his godmother.
ahchealthenews.com
6 things to expect during a baby’s first checkup
In the hours after delivering your baby, a lot is going on. You’re focused on spending time with the new addition to your family, learning next steps and trying to get what rest you can. In those first few hours, you’ll typically receive a visit from a pediatrician to perform the first checkup on your little one. There are a few key things that your child’s pediatrician will typically look for or recommend. If you have questions about any of these recommendations, you should feel comfortable bringing them up to your child’s doctor. They can give you advice based on your child and medical best practices.
pharmaceutical-journal.com
More than 400 pregnant women prescribed topiramate in the past year
Between April 2021 and March 2022, more than 400 pregnant women were prescribed the anti-epileptic medicine topiramate, which has been found to cause congenital malformations, figures published by NHS Digital have revealed. During the same time period, 42 women were prescribed the anti-epileptic sodium valproate during their pregnancy. The data,...
Comments / 0