After my husband and I experienced our first miscarriage in October 2010, we hoped that, as one nurse put it later, we had “done our duty” to statistics and now wouldn’t have to worry. It was devastating to enter a club that we would come to find out has more couples than we realized. We found fellowship in shared sorrow with many couples as we talked about our loss. As many as one in five–twenty percent–of couples will experience a miscarriage. We didn’t know because it isn’t talked about.
The residents of a small village in the Dominican Republic have left the outside world astounded with its mysterious characteristic. All children born in this village are girls until some of them hit puberty and develop male external reproductive organs.
Most pregnant people expect to get at least one ultrasound as part of their prenatal care. But even though ultrasounds are standard, some parents experience reservations about them. They may wonder if they’re actually safe for their growing babies, and whether there are risks to getting multiple ultrasounds during pregnancy. They may also be unsure if all types of ultrasounds are equally safe.
I think my oldest son accidentally left his instruction manual behind in my uterus the day he made an appearance 17 years ago. Because since that day — even though I had three more kids after him — I’ve been feeling like a complete and total novice at parenting him. Like I’m groping around in a dark room, fumbling for a light switch that will suddenly cast some clarity over the situation. Of course, the ADHD diagnosis that he received when he was in second grade didn’t help. Up until that point, we had struggled to find a solution that worked...
It is stressful for parents if their newborn child ends up in NICU. They are scared and exhausted and at times find themselves struggling to cope. A mom, who is also a salon owner, is doing her part to care for parents who may be going through a hard time. Sarah Pulley, a former NICU mom, knows the place by heart, according to TODAY. A few years ago, her daughter Amelia was born prematurely and spent four months in the neonatal intensive care units of two different Indianapolis hospitals. Recalling her own experience in the NICU, Pulley said, "You completely lose all sense of yourself when you have a baby in the NICU." Speaking of the (then) Ronald McDonald House in Riley Children's Health children's hospital, Pulley said, "We’re very familiar with those walls."
Carly Miller, a neonatal intensive care unit nurse in Texas, spent six months by the side of one of her most critically ill patients, a baby named Conrad. Now Miller, 27, a nurse at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, gets to spend the rest of Conrad's life by his side as his godmother.
In the hours after delivering your baby, a lot is going on. You’re focused on spending time with the new addition to your family, learning next steps and trying to get what rest you can. In those first few hours, you’ll typically receive a visit from a pediatrician to perform the first checkup on your little one. There are a few key things that your child’s pediatrician will typically look for or recommend. If you have questions about any of these recommendations, you should feel comfortable bringing them up to your child’s doctor. They can give you advice based on your child and medical best practices.
Between April 2021 and March 2022, more than 400 pregnant women were prescribed the anti-epileptic medicine topiramate, which has been found to cause congenital malformations, figures published by NHS Digital have revealed. During the same time period, 42 women were prescribed the anti-epileptic sodium valproate during their pregnancy. The data,...
