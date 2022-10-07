ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi scores 2 goals for Groningen to continue hot streak

U.S. men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi continued his hot start since joining FC Groningen on loan this summer, scoring twice in a 3-2 loss to RKC Waalwijk on Friday. Pepi, 19, has now scored four goals in his last three games for the Dutch club. He is also the first player this century to be directly involved in five goals in his first four Eredivisie matches, according to Opta, having also registered one assist.
MLS
ESPN

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 club goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 700 club career goals after scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday. Ronaldo's 700 goals have come in 944 games for Sporting Lisbon, United, Real Madrid and Juventus. - Dawson: Ronaldo proves worth to United with Everton winner. - Stream on...
MLS
Yardbarker

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Team News

Chelsea host Wolves tomorrow at 3pm in the Premier League, and will be looking to make it two wins in a row in the league under Graham Potter. Chelsea were victorious last time out due to a Conor Gallagher last minute winner against Crystal Palace. The Blue's host a Wolves...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It was an extremely difficult week for everybody': USWNT boss Vlatko Andonovski speaks out after 2-1 loss to England as both teams stand behind 'Protect the Players' banner following NWSL report

United States manager Vlatko Andonovski said he was proud of his players and hailed their ‘fearless mentality’ for playing against England in the aftermath of a dark week for women’s soccer. The US were beaten 2-1 by the Lionesses at Wembley but the friendly match took place...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. England: Live updates, score, as USA take on Lionesses at Wembley Stadium

The United States women's national team will square off against England at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday. A record-setting crowd of over 80,000 is anticipated to take in the international friendly with the 2019 FIFA World Cup champions facing the 2022 EURO champion as the two sides meet for the 19th time overall. While the match is a friendly it has the potential to be a heated affair with some of the NWSL and WSL's biggest stars potentially taking the field (you can catch action from both leagues on Paramount+).
FIFA
ESPN

England prove their might against USWNT side in transition at Wembley

LONDON -- Reigning European champions England added another notch to their goalposts with a win over the current World Cup champions, the United States, in a friendly at Wembley Stadium. The Lionesses prevailed 2-1, with Georgia Stanway's penalty the difference after Lauren Hemp and Sophia Smith had both struck. -...
MLS
Yardbarker

West Ham join the race for €40m ace wanted by London rivals Arsenal

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Italian international midfielder Manuel Locatelli. The 24-year-old joined after an impressive European Championships from Sassuolo back in 2021. However, the move has not worked out for him. Locatelli has been heavily criticised for his performances this season and he is struggling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
DBLTAP

Ismael Bennacer FIFA 23: How to Complete the Road to the Knockouts SBC

Ismael Bennacer FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts SBC is now live during the UEFA themed promotion. Road to the Knockouts celebrates players at clubs competing in UEFA competitions. Those competitions include the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League. Players receive upgraded items and then have the chance to upgrade twice depending on two stipulations. If the player's team wins two of their three remaining group stage games in their UEFA competition, they'll receive an upgrade. If the team also advances to the knockout stage, the player will receive another upgrade.
UEFA

