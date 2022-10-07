Read full article on original website
Related
Djordje Petrovic reveals Champions League aims after signing new NE Revs contract
New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has outlined his goals to return to Europe and play in the Champions League after signing a new deal through the 2025 MLS season.
Mets SP Max Scherzer: Playoff elimination is a 'kick in the balls'
Fresh off of their best regular season in 34 years , the New York Mets' 2022 playoff run came to a screeching halt in the wild-card round Sunday night, falling to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 by a score of 6-0. Starting pitcher Max Scherzer talked with reporters...
ESPN
USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi scores 2 goals for Groningen to continue hot streak
U.S. men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi continued his hot start since joining FC Groningen on loan this summer, scoring twice in a 3-2 loss to RKC Waalwijk on Friday. Pepi, 19, has now scored four goals in his last three games for the Dutch club. He is also the first player this century to be directly involved in five goals in his first four Eredivisie matches, according to Opta, having also registered one assist.
ESPN
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 club goals
Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 700 club career goals after scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday. Ronaldo's 700 goals have come in 944 games for Sporting Lisbon, United, Real Madrid and Juventus. - Dawson: Ronaldo proves worth to United with Everton winner. - Stream on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Team News
Chelsea host Wolves tomorrow at 3pm in the Premier League, and will be looking to make it two wins in a row in the league under Graham Potter. Chelsea were victorious last time out due to a Conor Gallagher last minute winner against Crystal Palace. The Blue's host a Wolves...
'It was an extremely difficult week for everybody': USWNT boss Vlatko Andonovski speaks out after 2-1 loss to England as both teams stand behind 'Protect the Players' banner following NWSL report
United States manager Vlatko Andonovski said he was proud of his players and hailed their ‘fearless mentality’ for playing against England in the aftermath of a dark week for women’s soccer. The US were beaten 2-1 by the Lionesses at Wembley but the friendly match took place...
CBS Sports
USWNT vs. England: Live updates, score, as USA take on Lionesses at Wembley Stadium
The United States women's national team will square off against England at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday. A record-setting crowd of over 80,000 is anticipated to take in the international friendly with the 2019 FIFA World Cup champions facing the 2022 EURO champion as the two sides meet for the 19th time overall. While the match is a friendly it has the potential to be a heated affair with some of the NWSL and WSL's biggest stars potentially taking the field (you can catch action from both leagues on Paramount+).
FIFA・
ESPN
England prove their might against USWNT side in transition at Wembley
LONDON -- Reigning European champions England added another notch to their goalposts with a win over the current World Cup champions, the United States, in a friendly at Wembley Stadium. The Lionesses prevailed 2-1, with Georgia Stanway's penalty the difference after Lauren Hemp and Sophia Smith had both struck. -...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
West Ham join the race for €40m ace wanted by London rivals Arsenal
West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Italian international midfielder Manuel Locatelli. The 24-year-old joined after an impressive European Championships from Sassuolo back in 2021. However, the move has not worked out for him. Locatelli has been heavily criticised for his performances this season and he is struggling...
Ismael Bennacer FIFA 23: How to Complete the Road to the Knockouts SBC
Ismael Bennacer FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts SBC is now live during the UEFA themed promotion. Road to the Knockouts celebrates players at clubs competing in UEFA competitions. Those competitions include the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League. Players receive upgraded items and then have the chance to upgrade twice depending on two stipulations. If the player's team wins two of their three remaining group stage games in their UEFA competition, they'll receive an upgrade. If the team also advances to the knockout stage, the player will receive another upgrade.
UEFA・
Comments / 0