The United States women's national team will square off against England at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday. A record-setting crowd of over 80,000 is anticipated to take in the international friendly with the 2019 FIFA World Cup champions facing the 2022 EURO champion as the two sides meet for the 19th time overall. While the match is a friendly it has the potential to be a heated affair with some of the NWSL and WSL's biggest stars potentially taking the field (you can catch action from both leagues on Paramount+).

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO