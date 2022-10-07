Read full article on original website
YOULY Plush Thanksgiving Bag Dog Toy
Youly! at Petco can treat your pet to triple the fun this Thanksgiving with this 3-pack of toys, and the bag doubles as a toy, too. The toys also each have a squeaker inside. Youly! also offers other holiday toys, including a flat turkey toy, apple cider plush, and more.
More and Merrier Premium Advent Calendars
More and Merrier Premium Advent Calendar at Petco includes 12 days of premium holiday toys and accessories for your pup. The gifts for dogs include a pet scarf, toys, collar accessories, ornaments and Santa hat. The small animal calendar includes a pumice bar, mitten, pinecone, berries and more. Cats will get catnip, mylar balls, a feather stick, mice and more.
