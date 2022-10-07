ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. hosts neighborhood cleanup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department hosted a neighborhood cleanup and beautification project Saturday morning. Captain Russell Brewton organized the event for the Woodfield Park neighborhood off Decker Boulevard. Cpt. Brewton, Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, Woodfield Baptist Church and students and staff from the Islamic Academy of Columbia participated in picking up trash and sanding and painting wooden benches.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Two people shot at Waffle House in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two people were shot at a Waffle House in Lexington County on Saturday night. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Waffle House on South Lake Drive at I-20 after two people were shot. Investigators say, based on information...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Palmetto Peanut Boil & Woofstock

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—In our look at Local Living, it is time to celebrate the official state snack tomorrow at the 15th annual Palmetto Peanut Boil. During the event, teams will compete for the title of “best boiled peanut” in South Carolina. There will also be music, food, and fun for the entire family.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Two people displaced after fire in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire on Token Street displaced two people Saturday morning. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to the 5800 block of Token Street at around 9:15 a.m. and was able to get the fire under control. No one was injured during the fire, according to officials.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

DHEC reports cases of Legionnaires' disease in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's top health agency is investigating cases of recently-identified Legionnaires' disease in Richland County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced in a health advisory on Friday that it had found cases of the disease along with "individuals with clinically compatible illness" who work at a manufacturing facility in Richland County.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Gervais Street Bridge Dinner brings residents together for a good cause

The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner welcomed many individuals to a circus-themed extravaganza. More than 1,400 guests socialized and put on their best outfits to attend the special event Sunday evening. Attendees began to arrive around 3 p.m. and enjoyed drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Circus acts put on a show at...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County

The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

“That part is really emotional for me,” resident recalls moments leading up to evacuation during thousand-year flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week marks the 7-year anniversary of the thousand-year flooding that devastated areas across the Midlands. The historic flooding cost millions of dollars in damages and 19 lives were lost. All of this was brought on by days of record-breaking rainfall of more than 20 inches of rain and more than fifteen dams failing.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

I-26 crash congestion beginning to clear near Little Mountain

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers along I-26 in Newberry County should expect a slower ride if they're heading east due to an accident reported on Saturday afternoon. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at mile marker 90 and initially had traffic backed up to Little Mountain. The crash appears to have occurred around 1:30 p.m.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Late night shooting at Waffle House injures two

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said two people were shot at a Waffle House after an altercation Saturday night. Deputies were called to the Waffle House on Lake Dr. at I-20. Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident related to an earlier altercation on South Lake between two groups.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

SC manufacturing leaders struggling to hire talent, end pandemic

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — With roughly 100,000 openings in The Palmetto State, manufacturing leaders are scrambling to make sure they have the workforce to meet demands. That’s why Nephron one of the world’s largest producers of emergency medical equipment held an interactive tour to recruit future generations.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Fire breaks out on Batesburg-Leesville High School campus

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Construction work at a Lexington County school's gymnasium was interrupted by flames on Friday. According to Lexington County School District Three on social media, a fire was reported at the Batesburg-Leesville High School campus. The town's fire department soon arrived and was able to put the fire out.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Vehicle overturned in fatal collision in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one driver is dead after a collision in Fairfield County. Trooper Nicholas Pye says the collision happened on Saturday, October 8, around 8:55 p.m. at I-77 North, around the 50-mile marker. A 2004 Chrysler Sedan was traveling north...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC

