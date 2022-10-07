Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. hosts neighborhood cleanup
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department hosted a neighborhood cleanup and beautification project Saturday morning. Captain Russell Brewton organized the event for the Woodfield Park neighborhood off Decker Boulevard. Cpt. Brewton, Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, Woodfield Baptist Church and students and staff from the Islamic Academy of Columbia participated in picking up trash and sanding and painting wooden benches.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
abccolumbia.com
Two people shot at Waffle House in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two people were shot at a Waffle House in Lexington County on Saturday night. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Waffle House on South Lake Drive at I-20 after two people were shot. Investigators say, based on information...
Missing children return home safe in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The search for two missing children in Richland County has ended on a positive note. The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced on Sunday that an 11-year-old and 12-year-old boy each returned home safely. The two went missing around 1 a.m. on Saturday from the same...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Palmetto Peanut Boil & Woofstock
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—In our look at Local Living, it is time to celebrate the official state snack tomorrow at the 15th annual Palmetto Peanut Boil. During the event, teams will compete for the title of “best boiled peanut” in South Carolina. There will also be music, food, and fun for the entire family.
WIS-TV
Two people displaced after fire in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire on Token Street displaced two people Saturday morning. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to the 5800 block of Token Street at around 9:15 a.m. and was able to get the fire under control. No one was injured during the fire, according to officials.
DHEC reports cases of Legionnaires' disease in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's top health agency is investigating cases of recently-identified Legionnaires' disease in Richland County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced in a health advisory on Friday that it had found cases of the disease along with "individuals with clinically compatible illness" who work at a manufacturing facility in Richland County.
coladaily.com
Gervais Street Bridge Dinner brings residents together for a good cause
The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner welcomed many individuals to a circus-themed extravaganza. More than 1,400 guests socialized and put on their best outfits to attend the special event Sunday evening. Attendees began to arrive around 3 p.m. and enjoyed drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Circus acts put on a show at...
Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County
The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.
WIS-TV
“That part is really emotional for me,” resident recalls moments leading up to evacuation during thousand-year flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week marks the 7-year anniversary of the thousand-year flooding that devastated areas across the Midlands. The historic flooding cost millions of dollars in damages and 19 lives were lost. All of this was brought on by days of record-breaking rainfall of more than 20 inches of rain and more than fifteen dams failing.
wach.com
Deer collisions increasing in the Midlands, find out how you and your family can stay safe
LEXINGTON, SC — Keep your head on a swivel, that's the message state troopers urge drivers as deer mating season is upon us, just days into the breeding season officials already reporting an increase in deer collisions. Oh dear! It's that time again! With shorter days and earlier nights,...
I-26 crash congestion beginning to clear near Little Mountain
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers along I-26 in Newberry County should expect a slower ride if they're heading east due to an accident reported on Saturday afternoon. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at mile marker 90 and initially had traffic backed up to Little Mountain. The crash appears to have occurred around 1:30 p.m.
WIS-TV
Late night shooting at Waffle House injures two
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said two people were shot at a Waffle House after an altercation Saturday night. Deputies were called to the Waffle House on Lake Dr. at I-20. Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident related to an earlier altercation on South Lake between two groups.
abcnews4.com
SC manufacturing leaders struggling to hire talent, end pandemic
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — With roughly 100,000 openings in The Palmetto State, manufacturing leaders are scrambling to make sure they have the workforce to meet demands. That’s why Nephron one of the world’s largest producers of emergency medical equipment held an interactive tour to recruit future generations.
Duke Energy preparing to bring lake levels down at Lake Wateree for up to 16 months
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Days after Lake Wateree was lowered in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, that trend will continue as Duke Energy prepares to bring lake levels down six-to-seven feet below full-pond levels for over a year. "We are actually gonna start drawing down Lake Wateree mid-October," said Ben...
Fire breaks out on Batesburg-Leesville High School campus
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Construction work at a Lexington County school's gymnasium was interrupted by flames on Friday. According to Lexington County School District Three on social media, a fire was reported at the Batesburg-Leesville High School campus. The town's fire department soon arrived and was able to put the fire out.
Sumter County resident living near landfill calls litter 'outrageous,' seeks solution
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The sound of cars breaks the silence in Dave Watt's rural East Sumter neighborhood. Many travelers are headed to the Sumter County Landfill, just miles away from his home on Florence Highway. "I'd like to count the number of vehicles that come by here," Watt...
Savannah River Site research companies admit to submitting false paperwork
Two companies that participated in research partnerships at the Savannah River Site have pleaded guilty to submitting false paperwork to the Department of Energy. Greenway Energy LLC and Savannah River Consulting LLC pleaded guilty on Sept. 14. Greenway Energy was formed on Nov. 13, 2006, and its registered agent is...
The Post and Courier
Once a funeral home, historic downtown Columbia house nearly ready for its next life
COLUMBIA — A house that has had an outsize role in several periods of Columbia's history almost is ready for a new one: as apartments and a café. The W.B. Smith Whaley House, downtown at the corner of Gervais and Pickens, has undergone major renovation after sitting vacant for more than a decade.
wach.com
Vehicle overturned in fatal collision in Fairfield County
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one driver is dead after a collision in Fairfield County. Trooper Nicholas Pye says the collision happened on Saturday, October 8, around 8:55 p.m. at I-77 North, around the 50-mile marker. A 2004 Chrysler Sedan was traveling north...
