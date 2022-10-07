ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Older Adults That Got COVID-19 May Have Up To 80 Percent Increased Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease

People aged 65 and over had a significantly higher risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease within a year of contracting COVID-19, according to a huge new study of 6 million people. When compared to the control group, there was a 50-80 percent increased risk of developing the neurological disease in people infected with COVID-19, highlighting the current and potential future implications the virus may have on the older populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How long older adults will live comes down to 17 often surprising factors

A new model to predict the life expectancy of older people relies less on their specific disease diagnoses and more on factors such as the ability to grocery shop, the amount of certain small cholesterol particles circulating in their blood, and whether they never or only occasionally smoked. The findings...
HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Uncontrolled high blood pressure responsible for cardiovascular emergencies in the USA

New research led by a Keele University professor has found that uncontrolled high blood pressure is the main cause of cardiovascular emergencies in the USA. "Essential" hypertension - the name given to high blood pressure not caused by other diseases - was found to be present in 13% of all cardiovascular disease diagnoses in US emergency departments, representing more than 2.7 million people, in a new study led by Keele's Professor Mamas Mamas.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physical Activity#Sports Medicine#Family Medicine#Linus Covid#General Health#Llc
EverydayHealth.com

Many Older Adults Are Not Getting Prescribed the Blood Pressure Treatment They Need

More than 7 in 10 older adults in the United States who need more intensive treatment for high blood pressure don’t get it, according to a new Harvard study. The findings, published on September 16, 2022, in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, suggest that millions of people are being undertreated, putting them at increased risk of heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News-Medical.net

Cycles of fasting-mimicking diet appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer’s in mice

Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study. The study appeared in Cell Reports on Sept. 27. The researchers, led by Professor Valter Longo in collaboration...
SCIENCE
hcplive.com

Poor Visual Acuity in Older Adults Associated With Depression, Altered Neurobiology

A recent study found that worsened visual acuity and depression were associated with neurobiological changes visible through MRI scans. Research suggests that depressive symptoms in older adults were associated with poor visual acuity, and that visual health was associated with altered brain neurobiology. One of the primary contributors to diminished...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News-Medical.net

Less screen time and more physical activity may improve executive function in toddlers

A new study explored whether adherence to American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for diet and physical activity had any relationship with toddlers' ability to remember, plan, pay attention, shift between tasks and regulate their own thoughts and behavior, a suite of skills known as executive function. Reported in The Journal...
KIDS
studyfinds.org

Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease

SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
msn.com

When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?

High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Foot massages provide health benefits to postmenopausal women

A recent study found that foot massage during menopause can lengthen daily sleep duration by a median of 1 hour and lower fatigue and anxiety, according to a press release from NAMS. In a randomized controlled trial, the results of which were published in Menopause, researchers studied the effects of...
FITNESS
The Independent

Migraine linked to increased risk of dementia, study finds

Migraine is linked to an increased risk for subsequent dementia, according to a new study which sheds more light on how the two neurological conditions are related. The research, published in The Journal of Headache and Pain, assessed data from the 2002-19 Korean National Health Insurance Health Screening Cohort to determine whether patients with migraine have an increased risk for dementia compared to those without the neurological condition.Overall, data from 44,195 patients with migraine and 44,195 individuals without migraine was assessed by scientists, including those from Yonsei University College of Medicine in Seoul.Migraines are a neurological disorder characterised by...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
labroots.com

Brisk Walking Reduces Risk of Heart Disease, Cancer, and More

Two recent papers published in JAMA Internal Medicine and JAMA Neurology have linked higher daily step counts and greater intensity of walking to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, all-cause mortality, and dementia. Both studies used data from about 78,500 people in the UK Biobank. Participants in the studies...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

A simple eye test can predict risk of death from cardiovascular disease

LONDON —A simple eye test that measures the veins and arteries in the retina can predict death from cardiovascular disease, a new study reveals. The test combines artificial intelligence (AI) with scans of the retina, a membrane at the back of the eyes that contains light sensitive cells. The technique could lead to a screening program, allowing doctors to prescribe drugs and lifestyle changes decades before heart disease symptoms emerge.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Joel Eisenberg

New Alzheimer’s Drug Reported to Substantially Decrease Cognitive Impairment

Placebo-based studies have been called “groundbreaking” and “game-changing.”. Anonymous Alzheimer’s Disease RepresentationShutterstock. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.
labroots.com

Caregivers Need Exercise Too

We all know that exercise and a good diet benefit overall health. Several studies indicate that cancer survivorship improves when patients practice a healthy lifestyle, especially concerning diet and exercise. A significant body of research has shown that physical activity can reduce recurrence and mortality in patients with many types of cancer.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy