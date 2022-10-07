Read full article on original website
vvng.com
Man stabbed near Green Tree Market on Hesperia Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 46-year-old man was stabbed near the Green Tree Market in Victorville. It happened on October 7, 2022, at about 5:14 pm, in the 14100 block of Hesperia Road. Emergency personnel located the victim outside of the market with a wound to his back and...
foxla.com
Driver shoots laser into other driver's eyes, gets rear-ended
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A Lancaster man was cited for brandishing a weapon after deputies said he shone a laser pointer in the face of another driver in San Bernardino County, resulting in that driver rear-ending his car. San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to a collision on...
‘Pioneering’ K9: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department dog dies
A dog that served with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for a decade died on Friday. The Sheriff’s Department described the dog, a female bloodhound named Dare, as a trailblazer of the force who “pioneered” the department’s K9 program. Dare was a scent and tracking K9 with the Sheriff’s Department for nearly 10 years. […]
Man’s laser pointing allegedly causes own collision in San Bernardino County
A man allegedly caused a collision after shining a laser into another driver’s eyes in San Bernardino County on Saturday. The suspect, 46-year-old Scott Socea of Lancaster, has been issued a citation for brandishing a weapon. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened along Highway 138 in Phelan a little after […]
Lancaster man wanted for murder in Southern California wine country
Authorities are searching for a Lancaster man wanted in connection to an early morning slaying in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez Saturday morning just before 4 a.m. Santa Ynez is a small community near Solvang in Santa Barbara County wine […]
kclu.org
Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder
Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
Fontana Herald News
Man who was riding bicycle dies in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga
A man who was riding a bicycle died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Oct. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 5:44 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Rochester Avenue and Victoria Park Lane for a report of a collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist. Deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene and located the bicyclist, who sustained major injuries. The bicyclist was transported by medical personnel to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
SFGate
80-year-old woman mauled to death by 2 dogs in California
An 80-year-old woman out for a walk was mauled to death by two dogs in Baldy Mesa, an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies found Soon Han lying on the road shortly after 11 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Vinton Street and Mesa Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Han, who suffered major injuries during the attack, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
SFGate
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in California’s Riverside County and booked into jail...
foxla.com
Illegal guns, drugs seized in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies confiscated a stash of illegal firearms and narcotics from a man who was speeding and wouldn't stop. Deputies followed the suspect to a property off Highway 395 and Trenton Road northwest of Victorville. After his arrest, deputies found the cache...
Murder suspect arrested in Riverside County after body exhumed in Arizona desert south of Las Vegas
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff's deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles south of Las Vegas.
San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act
The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning.
Fontana Herald News
Two women die in traffic collision in Rialto
Two women died in a two-vehicle traffic collision in Rialto on Oct. 6, according to the Rialto Police Department. Shortly before 3 a.m., the Rialto P.D.’s Communications Center received reports of the collision in the 3500 block of North Riverside Avenue. Officers arrived on scene at 3:02 a.m. and discovered two vehicles blocking the roadway, with both drivers suffering from life-threatening injuries. Rialto Fire Department personnel arrived minutes later and administered life-saving measures to both drivers.
Crash Victim Killed Near Lancaster Identified
Authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in an unincorporated area near Lancaster.
Apparent Auto Repair Shop Burns in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A commercial business burned Thursday morning, Oct. 6, at approximately 10:29 a.m. in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received numerous 911 calls regarding a commercial fire at the intersection of Oldfield and Division streets.
Burglary Suspect Located in Attic of Liquor Store
Chino, San Bernardino County, CA: A burglary suspect was located in the attic of a liquor store and eventually taken into custody by police early Friday morning, Oct. 7, 2022. Chino Police Department received a burglar alarm around 12:50 a.m. from Village Liquor Store on the 4100 block of Riverside Drive in the city of Chino.
Fire destroys apartment building in Arcadia; arson investigated
Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed an abandoned apartment building in Arcadia Saturday evening. Fire crews responded to 128 Wheeler Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. and encountered intense flames and smoke, officials said. Around 60 firefighters from multiple agencies battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under […]
Adelanto man gets pulled over for DUI while awaiting trial for DUI manslaughter
An Adelanto man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol early Thursday morning. His arrest comes months after he was released on bail while awaiting trial for DUI manslaughter. Ysidro Pinon, 22, was arrested around 2:05 a.m. on Highway 395 near Rancho Road in Adelanto. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s […]
Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI
A man was arrested early Sunday morning in Coachella, accused of child endangerment, as well as driving under the influence. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say deputies responded to a crash near Tyler Street and Avenue 53 just after 12:30 a.m. They say they found a truck that had crashed into a light post and fence. The post Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI appeared first on KESQ.
