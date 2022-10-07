ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Apple Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Apple Valley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Lancaster man wanted for murder in Southern California wine country

Authorities are searching for a Lancaster man wanted in connection to an early morning slaying in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez Saturday morning just before 4 a.m. Santa Ynez is a small community near Solvang in Santa Barbara County wine […]
LANCASTER, CA
kclu.org

Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder

Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man who was riding bicycle dies in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga

A man who was riding a bicycle died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Oct. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 5:44 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Rochester Avenue and Victoria Park Lane for a report of a collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist. Deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene and located the bicyclist, who sustained major injuries. The bicyclist was transported by medical personnel to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
SFGate

80-year-old woman mauled to death by 2 dogs in California

An 80-year-old woman out for a walk was mauled to death by two dogs in Baldy Mesa, an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies found Soon Han lying on the road shortly after 11 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Vinton Street and Mesa Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Han, who suffered major injuries during the attack, was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Apple Valley News#Dui#This Council
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit

A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
SFGate

California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in California’s Riverside County and booked into jail...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
foxla.com

Illegal guns, drugs seized in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies confiscated a stash of illegal firearms and narcotics from a man who was speeding and wouldn't stop. Deputies followed the suspect to a property off Highway 395 and Trenton Road northwest of Victorville. After his arrest, deputies found the cache...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fontana Herald News

Two women die in traffic collision in Rialto

Two women died in a two-vehicle traffic collision in Rialto on Oct. 6, according to the Rialto Police Department. Shortly before 3 a.m., the Rialto P.D.’s Communications Center received reports of the collision in the 3500 block of North Riverside Avenue. Officers arrived on scene at 3:02 a.m. and discovered two vehicles blocking the roadway, with both drivers suffering from life-threatening injuries. Rialto Fire Department personnel arrived minutes later and administered life-saving measures to both drivers.
RIALTO, CA
Key News Network

Apparent Auto Repair Shop Burns in Lancaster

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A commercial business burned Thursday morning, Oct. 6, at approximately 10:29 a.m. in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received numerous 911 calls regarding a commercial fire at the intersection of Oldfield and Division streets.
LANCASTER, CA
Key News Network

Burglary Suspect Located in Attic of Liquor Store

Chino, San Bernardino County, CA: A burglary suspect was located in the attic of a liquor store and eventually taken into custody by police early Friday morning, Oct. 7, 2022. Chino Police Department received a burglar alarm around 12:50 a.m. from Village Liquor Store on the 4100 block of Riverside Drive in the city of Chino.
CHINO, CA
KTLA

Fire destroys apartment building in Arcadia; arson investigated

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed an abandoned apartment building in Arcadia Saturday evening. Fire crews responded to 128 Wheeler Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. and encountered intense flames and smoke, officials said. Around 60 firefighters from multiple agencies battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under […]
ARCADIA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI

A man was arrested early Sunday morning in Coachella, accused of child endangerment, as well as driving under the influence. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say deputies responded to a crash near Tyler Street and Avenue 53 just after 12:30 a.m.  They say they found a truck that had crashed into a light post and fence.  The post Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy