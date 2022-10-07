ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Gatos, CA

sfstandard.com

St. Ignatius Snaps Four-Game Skid With Historic Win

The St. Ignatius Wildcats snapped a four-game losing streak, kept their postseason hopes alive and made a little history in the process. Friday night’s 24-0 win over Valley Christian was SI’s first win over the Warriors since 2012, the Wildcats’ first ever on home turf and first shutout in the 21 years since the Warriors joined the West Catholic Athletic League (WCAL).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Mariners’ Football Kicker Makes History

In August, when the Aptos High School football team played highly ranked Oakdale (No. 69 in the state), Aptos came away with a 39-29 victory. The Mariners got a boost from Shania Garza, the first girl in Aptos High School history to score a point for the team. She’s the kicker.
APTOS, CA
Stanford Daily

What does it mean to call yourself a “Stanford student”?

When I was a sophomore in high school, I was obsessed with college reaction videos. Despite their predictability (the widening of the eyes and mouth, followed by noises of delight), watching strangers receive acceptances to their dream schools never failed to tug at my heartstrings. After witnessing the happiness of these lucky admits — whom I did not know but shared anxiety with — I decided that an acceptance letter would be the best moment of my life.
STANFORD, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Some Dude Took a Swim in Lake Merritt

Someone with a death wish or a fetish for pollutants took an actual swim in Oakland's Lake Merritt the other day, and it was caught on video. This is disgusting, no one should ever do this, and the man's current health status/mental state has not been confirmed. [itsthebay/Instagram]. There was...
OAKLAND, CA
indybay.org

Blue Angels of Death buzz over Oakland today

Oakland - October of 2022, and somehow it felt just like another warm typical day of horrors. Reportedly, the streets of Oakland are dripping in blood from the latest shootings, the U.S. Supreme Court is on the verge of eviscerating our voting rights, Vladimir Putin is threatening nuclear war again, North Korea has been testing their missiles over the skies of Japan, a South Korean missile accident panics the public, a U.S. aircraft carrier and South Korean warships start new drills during tensions with North Korea, and the madness of Fleet Week is happening in San Francisco with the happy go-lucky on-leave sailors heading to Oakland in search of a good time.
OAKLAND, CA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to Do in Half Moon Bay, CA

Half Moon Bay is a coastal city in California, located about 25 miles south of San Francisco and about 35 miles north of San Jose. The city has a population of about 11,000 people. According to Visit Half Moon Bay, Half Moon Bay was founded in the 1840s and incorporated in 1959. The city is known for its beautiful beaches, surfing, and coastal hiking trails. The main industries in the city are tourism and agriculture. Half Moon Bay is home to several large pumpkin farms and hosts the annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival, which attracts over 150,000 visitors each year and is one of the largest pumpkin festivals in the world.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KRON4 News

2.6 earthquake strikes coast of San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake was reported Friday afternoon on the coast of San Mateo County, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened near the northernmost part of Pacifica. The earthquake happened around 4:27 p.m. The depth of the earthquake is 5.3 km or approximately 3.3 miles, according […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

East San Jose theater planned as community nexus

For East San Jose, introducing a performing arts space means more than theater. It’s a window into the community’s future. As part of a redevelopment project, a mostly vacant block of stores on Alum Rock Avenue is being reimagined. Part of the plan is a theater that will bring vibrancy to the neighborhood, provide jobs, a place for cultural activities and social gatherings.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Car catches fire in multi-vehicle collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A car caught on fire during a multi-vehicle collision in San Jose on Friday morning, according to the city’s fire department. The collision involved three vehicles at Steinbeck Drive and Santa Teresa Boulevard. One patient was taken to the hospital, and crews are assessing additional patients. KRON ON is streaming […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Take a 360-degree Fleet Week flight with KPIX's Lt. Jessica Burch

CBS News Bay Area's very own pilot and meteorologist Jessica Burch is getting into the spirit of The Fleet Week Air Show by taking the stick of a T33 jet and inviting our viewers to join the virtual reality 360 experience.Here's just a taste -- keep an eye on our website and social channels for the links to fly with Jessica and virtually experience her aviation thrill ride.
sftimes.com

5 More Famous Celebrities living in San Francisco

Celebrities living in San Francisco – Many actors, musicians, and athletes who significantly impacted the entertainment industry and popular culture in America and throughout the world were born and raised in the Bay Area. Here are 5 more famous celebrities living in San Francisco – The Bay Area!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Blue Angels cancel their Sunday air show at Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - The Blue Angels canceled their Sunday air show at San Francisco Fleet Week because of weather. In a Tweet, the Blue Angels said "we are unable to perform today at the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show. We want to send a special thank you to the city of San Francisco for the hospitality and we are looking forward to clearer skies next year, at San Francisco Fleet Week 2023!"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

