BEDFORD — Six freshmen were among the top 13 finishers in the girls' race at the Bedford North Lawrence cross country sectional on a crisp Saturday morning. And half of those six were wearing Bloomington South purple. Senior Lily Myers leads the way, but the freshmen are helping set a new tone for the Panthers, who did not make it to state as a team last year for the first time in 14 seasons. This team is looking to start a new streak.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO