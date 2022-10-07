Read full article on original website
Indiana high school football roundup: Scores, stats, highlights and more from IHSAA Week 8
Believe it or not, the IHSAA football tournament draw is in two days — which means sectionals are just around the corner. But there was still plenty to watch on Friday night. A loaded slate of games included Martinsville vs. Mooresville, Lawrence Central at Ben Davis and Center Grove at Lawrence North. Here's everything you missed. ...
Wave 3
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Oct. 7 scores
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 7, 2022:. Berea Schools - Ky - 9, Kentucky Country Day School - 33 Iroquois High School - 0, Western High School - 34 Marian C Moore High School - 6, John Hardin High School -...
IHSAA reveals football sectional pairings
The roadmap to Lucas Oil Stadium is now laid out after the IHSAA released the sectional pairings for the upcoming football state tournament.
WLFI.com
Girls Soccer sectional championship results across our area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Girls Soccer sectional championship results from across our area:. West Lafayette def. Rensselaer Central, 7-0. McCutcheon def. Lafayette Jeff, 2-1. Sectional No. 38. Faith Christian def. Central Catholic, 2-1. West Lafayette, McCutcheon and Faith Christian will now move on to compete in their respective...
High School Football pairings announced
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The matchups for the high school football matchups were announced by the IHSAA on Sunday evening. Here are the games for teams on October 28th: Franklin vs Terre Haute SouthTerre Haute North vs WhitelandOwen Valley vs Mt. VernonVincennes Lincoln vs Gibson SouthernPrinceton vs West VigoWashington vs Pike CentralLinton-Stockton vs South […]
10/8 Soccer Sectional Scoreboard – Homestead girls, Canterbury boys clinch titles
Homestead girls and Canterbury boys soccer won their sectional titles thanks to some late game heroics in overtime.
Recapping East Central Indiana boys tennis semistate, soccer sectional results
It was a busy week in East Central Indiana sports last week with the boys tennis postseason and both boys and girls soccer sectionals highlighting the beginning of what's already been an exciting fall postseason. Muncie Burris' Charlie Behrman remains unbeaten, advances to regional. Muncie Burris' Charlie Behrman remains just...
LIVE: IndyStar's Preps Weekly: Sectional Pairings Reaction
Join insiders Brian Haenchen, Akeem Glaspie and Kyle Neddenriep as they look at the 2022 IHSAA football pairings.
Homestead girls, Concordia boys clinch cross country sectional titles
Homestead girls and Concordia boys cross country each earned team titles during Saturday's sectional meet at Northrop.
HS Soccer: Marian, NorthWood girls meet in regionals after sectional titles
The Mishawaka Marian girls soccer team repeated as sectional champions in dominant fashion. The Knights shut out Glenn, 7-0, to claim the Class 2A Riley sectional. Marian outscored its two sectional opponents (South Bend Riley in the semifinals) 16-0 on its way to next week's regional semifinal against NorthWood on Thursday.
Soccer sectional roundup: West Lafayette, Faith Christian take home two titles
Girls and boys soccer sectionals wrapped up on Saturday at various sites. Here are the results from sectional championships involving teams in the Lafayette area. The Bronchos took a 1-0 halftime lead in the Class 3A sectional championship at Logansport after senior Cameran Helton scored with 8:51 remaining in the opening half.
Bloomington South, Edgewood girls have breakthroughs at cross country sectional
BEDFORD — Six freshmen were among the top 13 finishers in the girls' race at the Bedford North Lawrence cross country sectional on a crisp Saturday morning. And half of those six were wearing Bloomington South purple. Senior Lily Myers leads the way, but the freshmen are helping set a new tone for the Panthers, who did not make it to state as a team last year for the first time in 14 seasons. This team is looking to start a new streak.
