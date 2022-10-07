ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Wave 3

Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Oct. 7 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 7, 2022:. Berea Schools - Ky - 9, Kentucky Country Day School - 33 Iroquois High School - 0, Western High School - 34 Marian C Moore High School - 6, John Hardin High School -...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLFI.com

Girls Soccer sectional championship results across our area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Girls Soccer sectional championship results from across our area:. West Lafayette def. Rensselaer Central, 7-0. McCutcheon def. Lafayette Jeff, 2-1. Sectional No. 38. Faith Christian def. Central Catholic, 2-1. West Lafayette, McCutcheon and Faith Christian will now move on to compete in their respective...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

High School Football pairings announced

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The matchups for the high school football matchups were announced by the IHSAA on Sunday evening. Here are the games for teams on October 28th: Franklin vs Terre Haute SouthTerre Haute North vs WhitelandOwen Valley vs Mt. VernonVincennes Lincoln vs Gibson SouthernPrinceton vs West VigoWashington vs Pike CentralLinton-Stockton vs South […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Herald-Times

Bloomington South, Edgewood girls have breakthroughs at cross country sectional

BEDFORD — Six freshmen were among the top 13 finishers in the girls' race at the Bedford North Lawrence cross country sectional on a crisp Saturday morning. And half of those six were wearing Bloomington South purple. Senior Lily Myers leads the way, but the freshmen are helping set a new tone for the Panthers, who did not make it to state as a team last year for the first time in 14 seasons. This team is looking to start a new streak.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

