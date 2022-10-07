ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
goterriers.com

Terriers Top Northeastern in Overtime, 2-1

BOSTON - Junior Thalia Steenssens scored her first goal of the season in the sixth minute of overtime to lift the Boston University field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over crosstown rival Northeastern on Sunday afternoon at Dedham Field. Sophomore Payton Anderson opened the scoring on a first-quarter penalty...
goterriers.com

Terriers Roll Past Bucknell, 2-0

BOSTON – Boosted by a pair of assists from senior Quinn Matulis and four saves by senior Francesco Montali, the Boston University men's soccer team rolled to a 2-0 win over Bucknell on Saturday afternoon at Nickerson Field. With their fifth shutout of the season, the Terriers improve to...
goterriers.com

Terriers Fall to Union, 3-1

BOSTON – The Boston University women's hockey team dropped a 3-1 decision to Union on Saturday afternoon at Walter Brown Arena. The Dutchwomen got on the board in the first period, but senior Nadia Mattivi made it a 1-1 game a few minutes later. The visitors recorded the game-winner later in the first and added to their lead late in the third to create the 3-1 final. Freshman Sydney Healey and senior Julia Nearis tallied assists on the Mattivi goal.
goterriers.com

Hutson's Hat Trick Takes No. 9/12 BU Past Waterloo, 7-1

BOSTON - Thanks to a hat trick from freshman Quinn Hutson, the No. 9/12 Boston University men's ice hockey team defeated the University of Waterloo, 7-1, in an exhibition contest on Saturday night at Agganis Arena. After defeating Bentley, 8-2, in their regular-season opener last weekend, the Terriers continued their...
goterriers.com

Terriers Sit in Seventh After Opening Round of Edisto Island Invitational

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. - The Boston University women's golf team sits in seventh place after shooting a 304 (+20) the opening round of the Edisto Island Invitational on Saturday at the Plantation Course. Tournament host College of Charleston sits in first at +9, 11 strokes ahead of the Terriers in...
