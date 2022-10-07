BOSTON – The Boston University women's hockey team dropped a 3-1 decision to Union on Saturday afternoon at Walter Brown Arena. The Dutchwomen got on the board in the first period, but senior Nadia Mattivi made it a 1-1 game a few minutes later. The visitors recorded the game-winner later in the first and added to their lead late in the third to create the 3-1 final. Freshman Sydney Healey and senior Julia Nearis tallied assists on the Mattivi goal.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO