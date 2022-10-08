ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Start tops Waite to take control of City League football race

By By Patrick Andres / The Blade
Start’s win over Waite to take control of the City League unfolded slowly on Friday night, until the Spartans got going in the third quarter.

When it was over, Start could hang its hat on a 35-12 victory in a complete performance on offense, defense, and special teams.

“A complete performance is a good performance,” Start linebacker Deonte Allen said. “These are the times that we come in Saturday mornings and we're happy.”

The Spartans put it all together over the Indians, their third straight victory after dropping their first five games of the season by an average margin of 49.4 points per game.

Their weapons of choice were big plays — particularly those made on the ground by defensive back-turned-quarterback Marqise Yarbro. A 50-yard Yarbro run in the second quarter set up a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Jeremie Jones, the Spartans’ first of the game.

With Start clinging to a 7-6 lead in the third quarter, Yarbro made the play of the evening.

On 2nd-and-26, he dropped back 10 yards, evaded a spate of Waite defenders, and scampered 65 yards for a touchdown a play after an unsportsmanlike conduct foul negated what would have been the Spartans’ second score.

“We threw him in late. We had an injury at quarterback and we didn't have as much production as we like, so we gave him a shot,” Spartans coach Godfrey Lewis said. “He’s developing and learning, and he’s a leader. He’s showing leadership qualities as a senior.”

The first quarter of the game flew by after Yarbro was picked off on Start’s opening series. The Indians melted the remainder of the quarter in a drive that netted zero points, as Waite was hampered by five penalties, including back-to-back false starts in Spartans territory.

“Our guys played tough. But we had a couple plays called back, and a couple plays turned the tide of the game,” Indians coach Aaron Peacock said. “We just didn't execute like we should have.”

Start dominated defensively for the last 36 minutes, picking off Waite quarterback Taylor Jones twice to end a pair of threats. The second interception, made by defensive back Idro Price, set the Spartans up inside the Indians’ red zone, and Yarbro found Jones for Start’s final touchdown of the game from three yards out.

“We had a great performance,” Allen said of the Spartans’ defense. “They came out strong and we had to adjust to that. We stayed together as a team, and that's how we pulled out a win tonight.”

Start stands at 3-0 with two league games remaining, against Scott on the road and Bowsher at home. The Spartans are seeking their seventh outright City League championship in eight years.

“We're going to use this performance to boost us these next couple weeks. We got Bowsher and Scott left,” Allen said. “We got to play them hard and play them fast, because they're going to be coming for us. As long as we have the mentality we did tonight, we'll be just fine.”

If Start falters, Waite — unbeaten in the league entering tonight -— could be in position for a share of the league crown, pending its final two games against Woodward and the Bulldogs.

“We're going to go into the Woodward game, try to correct our mistakes and try to get a win, and hope we have some things happen where we have a chance to get a split title in the City League,” Peacock said.

