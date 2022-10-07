Read full article on original website
Mets SP Max Scherzer: Playoff elimination is a 'kick in the balls'
Fresh off of their best regular season in 34 years , the New York Mets' 2022 playoff run came to a screeching halt in the wild-card round Sunday night, falling to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 by a score of 6-0. Starting pitcher Max Scherzer talked with reporters...
Photos: Padres win Game 1 of NL Wild Card vs. Mets
Photojournalist K.C. Alfred brings dispatches from Citi Field as the Friars begin their playoff journey in New York.
2022 MLB postseason: Which ex-Red Sox are playing in October?
The last-place Red Sox won’t be participating in this year’s postseason. But many former Red Sox players (and one former manager) have a chance to win this year’s World Series. Here are the old friends to look out for this October:. WILD CARD ROUND. RAYS vs. GUARDIANS.
MLB playoffs: Mariners rally to eliminate Blue Jays in wild Game 2, Jacob deGrom tries to lift Mets vs. Padres
The 2022 MLB season is advancing into a brave new world, a 12-team postseason bracket that will decide a champion over the next month. The burst of high-stakes baseball pits eight teams against each other — Guardians-Rays, Cardinals-Phillies, Blue Jays-Mariners, Mets-Padres — for the right to advance. And it's getting real fast. The new best-of-three wild-card series began Friday with the Padres humbling Max Scherzer and the Phillies turning the tables on St. Louis.
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres advance, shut out Mets in Game 3
The San Diego Padres pulled off a Game 3 shutout over the New York Mets, winning 6-0 on Sunday to advance and face the Los Angeles Dodges in the divisional round. The other National League matchup will see the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Over in the American League, the New York Yankees will face the Cleveland Guardians, and the Houston Astros will line it up with the Seattle Mariners.
2022 MLB Playoff Tracker: Mets, Padres Set for Game 3
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
