Psychosocial factors related to sleep in adolescents and their willingness to participate in the development of a healthy sleep intervention: a focus group study

Genome Medicine volume 14, Article number: 115 (2022) Cite this article. Multiple computational approaches have been developed to improve our understanding of genetic variants. However, their ability to identify rare pathogenic variants from rare benign ones is still lacking. Using context annotations and deep learning methods, we present pathogenicity prediction models, MetaRNN and MetaRNN-indel, to help identify and prioritize rare nonsynonymous single nucleotide variants (nsSNVs) and non-frameshift insertion/deletions (nfINDELs). We use independent test sets to demonstrate that these new models outperform state-of-the-art competitors and achieve a more interpretable score distribution. Importantly, prediction scores from both models are comparable, enabling easy adoption of integrated genotype-phenotype association analysis methods. All pre-computed nsSNV scores are available at http://www.liulab.science/MetaRNN. The stand-alone program is also available at https://github.com/Chang-Li2019/MetaRNN.

