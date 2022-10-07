Psychosocial factors related to sleep in adolescents and their willingness to participate in the development of a healthy sleep intervention: a focus group study

Read full article on original website
BioMed Central
Positive intervention effect of mobile health application based on mindfulness and social support theory on postpartum depression symptoms of puerperae
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 413 (2022) Cite this article. This study investigated the effects of mobile health application designed based on mindfulness and social support theory on parenting self-efficacy and postpartum depression symptoms of puerperae. Methods. We recruited 130 puerperae from a hospital in China and randomized...
BioMed Central
Healthcare resource utilization and costs among patients with heart failure with preserved, mildly reduced, and reduced ejection fraction in Spain
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1241 (2022) Cite this article. To describe healthcare resource utilization (HCRU) of patients with heart failure with preserved (HFpEF), mildly reduced (HFmrEF), and reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) in Spain. Methods. Adults with ≥ 1 HF diagnosis and ≥ 1 year of continuous enrolment before the corresponding...
MedicalXpress
History of adverse childhood experiences increases parents' risks of using physical punishment toward children
A new paper from Public Health Wales and Bangor University shows that suffering adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) such as child maltreatment and exposure to domestic violence can affect individuals' parenting behaviors later in life, increasing their risks of using physical punishment towards children. The research comes as a growing number...
ohmymag.co.uk
Covid-19: Vaccines linked to visible change in menstrual cycle, study finds
Women who got vaccinated against Covid-19 reported having slightly longer menstrual cycles, a new global study has found. The temporary increase was not impacted by the type of vaccine. This is the latest in studies examining the effects of the Covid-19 vaccines on menstrual cycles. Vaxxed vs unvaxxed. The study,...
Study finds the pandemic did change personalities, making young adults more neurotic and less self-disciplined
Young adults rated themselves more neurotic and less conscientious in personality assessments conducted in 2021-2022, compared to pre-pandemic data.
BioMed Central
Mental health task-sharing in South Africa – a role for clinical associates?
South Africa (SA) lacks the specialised workforce needed to provide mental health services particularly in the public sector and in rural areas. Mid-level medical workers offer a potential option for mental health task-sharing in countries where they exist, including SA. The objectives of the study were to explore the roles that SA’s mid-level medical worker cadre (clinical associates) could play in mental health service delivery, and to explore views on advanced training in mental health for this cadre.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
‘It’s time to focus’: WHO calls for action on worker mental health
Geneva — Amid a culture in which “mental health and work are integrally intertwined,” the World Health Organization has developed guidelines for addressing worker mental health. WHO and the International Labor Organization estimate that depression and anxiety prompt the loss of roughly 12 billion workdays a year...
BioMed Central
Psychometric properties of the Last-7-Day Sedentary Time Questionnaire (SIT-Q-7d): Testing the validity and reliability among general population
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1880 (2022) Cite this article. Sedentary behavior (SB) is an independent risk factor causing chronic diseases. Previous studies compared sitting time mostly with physical activity. The present study aimed to evaluate the validity and reliability of the Last-7-Day Sedentary Time Questionnaire (SIT-Q-7d) in Iran. Moreover, SB was assessed among the study participants.
Phys.org
Conflict resolution more successful using a native language, research shows
The choice of language in a negotiation is often considered a technical issue, not something that could influence the outcome. But new research published in the Journal of Conflict Resolution finds peace-building proposals presented in lingua franca elicit higher levels of hatred and lower levels of sympathy, compared with proposals offered in one's native tongue.
Screen time affects toddlers’ life skills, study finds
How is screen time affecting your child? This study took a look.
BioMed Central
Delivering resource-oriented interventions for patients with mental illnesses in low-and middle-income countries
How can we provide low-cost and sustainable interventions for people living with mental health conditions in low-and-middle-income countries (LMICs), where there is often limited funding and services available to provide specialized mental health services? This is essential in order to meet the Sustainable Development Goals around health, specifically 3.4 which targets promoting mental health and wellbeing.
BioMed Central
MetaRNN: differentiating rare pathogenic and rare benign missense SNVs and InDels using deep learning
Genome Medicine volume 14, Article number: 115 (2022) Cite this article. Multiple computational approaches have been developed to improve our understanding of genetic variants. However, their ability to identify rare pathogenic variants from rare benign ones is still lacking. Using context annotations and deep learning methods, we present pathogenicity prediction models, MetaRNN and MetaRNN-indel, to help identify and prioritize rare nonsynonymous single nucleotide variants (nsSNVs) and non-frameshift insertion/deletions (nfINDELs). We use independent test sets to demonstrate that these new models outperform state-of-the-art competitors and achieve a more interpretable score distribution. Importantly, prediction scores from both models are comparable, enabling easy adoption of integrated genotype-phenotype association analysis methods. All pre-computed nsSNV scores are available at http://www.liulab.science/MetaRNN. The stand-alone program is also available at https://github.com/Chang-Li2019/MetaRNN.
MedicalXpress
Study discovers a class of meditative practices that produces different effects from mindfulness-related meditation
Mindfulness studies have long dominated our understanding of the neurobiology of meditation, with practitioners of mindfulness-related meditation taught to be vigilant of the content of their thoughts so as to experience relaxation and stress reduction to improve attention and focus. A recent study led by Associate Professor Maria Kozhevnikov from...
MedicalXpress
Meet Orbit, the interactive robot that looks to help children with autism spectrum disorders develop social skills
"Hey there. Allow me to introduce you to your new companion, Orbit, a robot you can play with and listen to. Not only can Orbit hear you, they can feel you too." The hand-sized robot smiles and encourages users to press a button on its back, reacting with a beaming smile if pressed gently, and with a sad face if the interaction is too hard.
11 Things That The U.S. Should Seriously Adopt From Other Countries, According To A World Traveler
I hate to break it to you, but the U.S. could learn a thing or two.
The link between fertility and marriage worldwide
As nations worldwide confront falling fertility, they often ignore what’s happening to marriage patterns on the theory that marriage and births are no longer wed. Worldwide, the number of births to unmarried mothers has been rising. But a new report from the Institute for Family Studies and the Wheatley...
MedicalXpress
Researching depression in low-income women
The importance of addressing depression among low-income women in multiple contexts is a theme of recent research by April Ivey, GRS'22, Professor Jacqueline Corcoran, and others at Penn's School of Social Policy & Practice (SP2). Dr. Ivey, a recent graduate of SP2's Doctorate in Clinical Social Work (DSW) program, gathered...
PsyPost
Machiavellianism is associated with bullshitting, according to new psychology research
People high in Machiavellianism are more likely to engage in bullshitting, or distorting the truth to achieve their own ends, according to new research published in the British Journal of Social Psychology. The study also indicates that a facet of Machiavellianism is linked to a reduced receptivity to bullshit. The...
Phys.org
Children have biases toward different accents, new research shows
New research co-authored by a UTM professor shows that children may exhibit signs of accent-based biases as early as age five. In a journal article co-authored by UTM psychology professor Elizabeth Johnson, Melissa Paquette-Smith from the University of California Los Angeles, and Helen Buckler from the University of Nottingham, data revealed that children preferred teachers who have a local accent as opposed to regional or non-native accents.
psychologytoday.com
How to Increase Your Emotional and Social Intelligence
Emotional and social intelligence are composed of skills in emotional and social communication. Social intelligence and the social skills that make it up are critical for success in relationships and many jobs. Some straightforward strategies can increase your emotional and social skills. What is emotional intelligence? We’ve all heard about...
