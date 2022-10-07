ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

News 12

Manasquan Inlet Tug of War raises thousands for Make-A-Wish Foundation

In conjunction with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, thousands will participate in a series of tugs of wars across the nearly 500-foot-wide Manasquan Inlet. Additionally, participants are in for a day of live music, food and drinks. Team registrations support both the recreation departments for Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, as well as raising funds for Make-A-Wish New Jersey. The Manasquan Inlet Tug of War has raised nearly $100,000 since 2018.
MANASQUAN, NJ
BreakingAC

Missing Egg Harbor Township found safe

A missing Egg Harbor Township teen has been found safe, police said. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father after not returning home Friday evening. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

Toms River School District students have school for first time this holiday; change causing controversy

Students in the Toms River School District are heading into school for the first time this holiday. The new change is causing controversy amongst Italian Americans. Students in the town won’t be able to stay home to observe the holiday. Instead, they can look forward to a day of learning about Christopher Columbus and the contributions Italian immigrants have made to the country.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City’s Fall Block Party a Mega Blockbuster

Ocean City sure knows how to do it up – big – if the Fall Block Party was any indication. In what officials believe was a record-breaking crowd Saturday, the resort was packed. Families came to enjoy beautiful weather, spectacular food, discounts on an array of household items...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Video: Pigs roaming free, creating havoc a few weeks in Burlington County at last captured

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - Pigs running wild and wreaking havoc in South Jersey and police say the animals have been causing mayhem and getting a lot of attention for a few weeks. "He was driving down Kettlebrook in our development. He was trying to make a left on Halloway. He couldn’t make the left because there were eight wild pigs crossing the road," resident Lisa said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
camdencountypd.org

Missing person – Nelia Williams

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old from Glassboro. Nelia Williams was reported missing in Camden after last being seen at the Bonsall Uncommon Charter School. She is described as a black female, 5’9”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan shirt and brown tights. She is known to frequent Centerville and Philadelphia.
CAMDEN, NJ
BreakingAC

Police investigating stabbing in Atlantic City

One person was wounded in a stabbing in Atlantic City on Saturday evening. The incident occurred in the area of New York and Atlantic avenues just after 5 p.m., according to preliminary reports. Police told BreakingAC it did not appear life-threatening. No further information was immediately available. Check back with...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Rock 104.1

A Karen Strikes Back at Galloway Township NJ Facebook Group

The name Karen came out of nowhere a couple of years ago to be the standard name to describe someone who, well, is not very nice. "Karen is a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.
GALLOWAY, NJ
94.5 PST

How E-ZPass Can Repay New Jersey Drivers For Being Overcharged

E-ZPass, we are not mad. We are disappointed. The Turnpike Authority, who operates E-ZPass, has overcharged thousands of New Jersey drivers yet again. I know the perfect way E-ZPass should handle these situations every single time since this will obviously not be singular occurrence. But first, let me give you some information to see if you were overcharged.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
newtownpress.com

CALLING ALL MARINES

DEPTFORD – On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Semper Fidelis Detachment of the Marine Corps League, Gloucester County, will be celebrating the 247th birthday (Nov. 10) for the United States Marine Corps, with a Marine Corps Ball at Auletto’s Catering Almonesson. N.J. This year, the ball will be open...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

