News 12
Manasquan Inlet Tug of War raises thousands for Make-A-Wish Foundation
In conjunction with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, thousands will participate in a series of tugs of wars across the nearly 500-foot-wide Manasquan Inlet. Additionally, participants are in for a day of live music, food and drinks. Team registrations support both the recreation departments for Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, as well as raising funds for Make-A-Wish New Jersey. The Manasquan Inlet Tug of War has raised nearly $100,000 since 2018.
Residents Are Concerned – Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City Neglect
We publicly revealed the results of an investigation that we conducted about dangerous concrete, rebar and other debris spewed all over the Atlantic City Chelsea Heights School property back on April 1, 2022. Here’s what the Chelsea Heights School looked like then:. We wrote two additional articles and spent...
Missing Egg Harbor Township found safe
A missing Egg Harbor Township teen has been found safe, police said. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father after not returning home Friday evening. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described...
News 12
Toms River School District students have school for first time this holiday; change causing controversy
Students in the Toms River School District are heading into school for the first time this holiday. The new change is causing controversy amongst Italian Americans. Students in the town won’t be able to stay home to observe the holiday. Instead, they can look forward to a day of learning about Christopher Columbus and the contributions Italian immigrants have made to the country.
Father-son duo charged with burglary in North Wildwood, NJ
Police in North Wildwood have been trying to identify two men who were caught on surveillance video at 3:30 am on Aug. 11 burglarizing a business at 25th and the boardwalk. Officials say one man forced his way into the business's basement and stole $4,500 in cash while the second man stood guard outside.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City’s Fall Block Party a Mega Blockbuster
Ocean City sure knows how to do it up – big – if the Fall Block Party was any indication. In what officials believe was a record-breaking crowd Saturday, the resort was packed. Families came to enjoy beautiful weather, spectacular food, discounts on an array of household items...
fox29.com
Scammers swindle New Jersey grandmother out of thousands of dollars by posing as her grandson
GLOUCESTER, N.J. - An 82-year-old woman in Gloucester County, NJ said half of her savings are now gone after scammers pulled on her heartstrings. Libby Maurer of Deptford Township said she received a phone call on September 16. She believed it was her grandson on the line. "I was so...
fox29.com
Video: Pigs roaming free, creating havoc a few weeks in Burlington County at last captured
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - Pigs running wild and wreaking havoc in South Jersey and police say the animals have been causing mayhem and getting a lot of attention for a few weeks. "He was driving down Kettlebrook in our development. He was trying to make a left on Halloway. He couldn’t make the left because there were eight wild pigs crossing the road," resident Lisa said.
camdencountypd.org
Missing person – Nelia Williams
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old from Glassboro. Nelia Williams was reported missing in Camden after last being seen at the Bonsall Uncommon Charter School. She is described as a black female, 5’9”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan shirt and brown tights. She is known to frequent Centerville and Philadelphia.
Explore NJ: 45 hidden gem restaurants around South Jersey
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat, that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we have the Atlantic City Casinos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places that are well, local.
Police investigating stabbing in Atlantic City
One person was wounded in a stabbing in Atlantic City on Saturday evening. The incident occurred in the area of New York and Atlantic avenues just after 5 p.m., according to preliminary reports. Police told BreakingAC it did not appear life-threatening. No further information was immediately available. Check back with...
Ocean City therapist who stole clients’ credit cards gave up her license but did she stop practicing?
An Ocean City therapist who admitted to using clients’ credit cards to pay for psychic readings has closed her practice and moved out of state, according to her attorney. But it’s unclear whether Ashley Crooks really has stopped seeing patients, despite relinquishing her license more than five months ago.
New Jersey Stewart’s serving up burgers and floats for 75 years
Stewart’s Root Beer has been a staple of New Jersey folklore and a “fast food” favorite for thousands for the past 75 years. New Jersey’s oldest Stewarts Root Beer in Burlington recently celebrated its 75th year of serving up burgers, dogs and the classic root beer float.
A Karen Strikes Back at Galloway Township NJ Facebook Group
The name Karen came out of nowhere a couple of years ago to be the standard name to describe someone who, well, is not very nice. "Karen is a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.
Almost 30 people displaced after apartment fire in Camden County: Officials
PINE HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Nine families were displaced by a 4-alarm apartment fire overnight. Officials say the fire broke out around 11 p.m. on Friday in Pine Hill.Almost 25 people in total are without a home now.The Red Cross will be assisting those who have been impacted.No injuries were reported and there is no word on what caused the fire.
Disturbing Details About Atlantic City High Teacher, Student Revealed
Information released in the arrest report for Joseph Scalfaro, the Atlantic City High School teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student gives lurid details about sexual encounters the two had on and off-campus. In the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest, the student told Atlantic...
How E-ZPass Can Repay New Jersey Drivers For Being Overcharged
E-ZPass, we are not mad. We are disappointed. The Turnpike Authority, who operates E-ZPass, has overcharged thousands of New Jersey drivers yet again. I know the perfect way E-ZPass should handle these situations every single time since this will obviously not be singular occurrence. But first, let me give you some information to see if you were overcharged.
Egg Harbor City, NJ Man Arrested for Hit & Run of 9-Yr Old Girl
A man from Egg Harbor City has been arrested after police say he hit a nine-year-old girl in a school zone with his pickup truck and then left the scene. Bellmawr, Camden County police arrested Paul Criscione, 66, when he turned himself in after seeing images of his truck on the TV news.
newtownpress.com
CALLING ALL MARINES
DEPTFORD – On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Semper Fidelis Detachment of the Marine Corps League, Gloucester County, will be celebrating the 247th birthday (Nov. 10) for the United States Marine Corps, with a Marine Corps Ball at Auletto’s Catering Almonesson. N.J. This year, the ball will be open...
