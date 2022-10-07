ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique

Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
LiveScience

Should you exercise before you sleep?

Sleep and exercise go hand in hand on any journey to optimal health. But should you exercise before you sleep? In years gone by, it was thought that exercising right before you hit the hay could have negative connotations. And at first glance, this thought process makes sense. Whether it’s...
