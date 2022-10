CLINTON, S.C. – The High Point University men's soccer team finished with a 0-0 draw at Presbyterian on Saturday night. The Panthers move to 4-3-4 overall and 2-0-2 in Big South conference play. Site: Martin Field. Score: High Point 0, Presbyterian 0. Records: High Point (4-3-4, 2-0-2) Head coach...

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO