Regina Spektor has canceled the rest of her tour dates for 2022, citing a “bad case of Covid.” In a lengthy Instagram post, the singer explained she has lost her voice and has “gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible.” “After being so careful and miraculously avoiding it for over 2.5 years, I came down with a bad case of Covid,” Spektor wrote. “I’m so sorry to everyone who bought tickets and was coming to see me in their town. I have gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible. I’ve lost my voice. I am a bit delirious...

