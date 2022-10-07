Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
maharaniweddings.com
Cancun, MX Indian Fusion Wedding by Dean Sanderson Weddings
Hello there, sweeties! It is time to have some fun at Sunjeet & Paolo's incredible wedding! Held at the Petit Lafitte, this wedding was one for the books! For this event, Sunjeet stole all the looks by wearing a fashionable outfit thanks to Masaba Couture & Pernia's Pop-Up Shop that looked impeccable on her, and thanks to the incredible makeup and hairstyle by Hello Beauty Mx. Paolo did not stay behind and looked handsome and imposing in his outfit. We love the look on both of them! The night was young, and the incredible DJ Riz Entertainment took care of the music and baraat, to turn this great wedding into a vibrant and elegant party that everyone enjoyed! And it was not just the music that everyone loved; it was the food as well! Taste of India Cancun prepared delicious plates that everyone loved, while Petit Lafitte Catering baked sweet and delicious treats and cakes that got everyone's mouths melting! If you want to relive this love story, make sure to visit the gallery that we have prepared for today. We have the best shots captured by Dean Sanderson Weddings, and we are pretty sure that you will love them! Do not think twice, and go check it out!
insideedition.com
Massachusetts Bachelor Groomsman Finds Date to His Brother’s Wedding on TikTok
Steve Allaire was set to be a groomsman at his kid brother’s wedding in Sturbridge, Massachusetts. He had a spiffy suit and a wedding gift, but the 30-something bachelor didn’t have a wedding date. So he decided to take a gamble on the power of social media, and posted videos on TikTok, seeking a date for the nuptials. The response to his posts was overwhelming, with some 8,000 women vying for the spot. With time running out, Steve was faced with the daunting task of choosing.
My husband and I had 2 weddings. We each got to celebrate the way we wanted to.
The author is American and her husband is Italian. They had a wedding in each country to celebrate their cultures and styles.
Harry tells of busy Archie, Lili learning to talk and his emotional support dogs
The Duke of Sussex has shared insights into his family life, including Archie being “very busy”, Lilibet “learning to use her voice”, and how his three dogs are “emotional support” animals. Harry joined a call with winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards and their...
PETS・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glamorous Tiffany Blue Wedding in St. Augustine, Florida
Christina and Dacia celebrated their love with a glamorous tiffany blue wedding in St. Augustine, Florida! Their wedding is featured in MunaLuchi Bride Magazine, Issue No. 26!. When Christina and Dacia met at work, their first exchange was anything but warm. Still, Christina wanted to get to know Dacia better and turned to her coworker for help, asking him to invite Dacia to hang out. The pair slowly began to develop a friendship during their shifts and eventually grew closer and closer. Christina shares, “We started out as friends, getting to know each other better each time we worked, and then exchanged numbers, it was like talking with my best friend… We fell in love and it’s been growing each and every day!”
Rihanna Wears ‘D’ Necklace & Possibly Drops A Baby Name Hint: Photos
Rihanna has been causing quite a stir whenever she steps out recently, as there is so much buzz around the pop princess. With the news of her performing at the 2023 Super Bowl arriving a few weeks ago, the name of her 4-month old son she shares with A$AP Rocky still a mystery and, per usual, no word yet on new music, let’s just say fans are keeping an eye on Rihanna’s every move. And such was the case when the Fenty designer was spotted in LA on Saturday (October 8).
BET
‘P-Valley' Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Marries In A Beautiful Los Angeles Wedding!
J. Alphonse Nicholson is married! According to Essence, the P-Valley actor tied the knot earlier this month to his longtime girlfriend Nafeesha with a lovely star-studded wedding. Here’s what we know about the ceremony held on October 7!. The media outlet reports that the pair exchanged vows in front...
Houston couple expecting to come home to shipped wedding keepsakes loses them to package thief
The Montrose couple explained that they shipped back the bride's dresses and veil, as well as family photos, adding that their worth is valuable only to them.
RELATED PEOPLE
SheKnows
Chelsea Spirals After Ambushing Johnny — and Nikki Grills Noah
At Crimson Lights, Billy fawns over Johnny, who feels he and his mother have been reading the same ‘How to’ book… “How to Help Your Child Accept His Bio Mom”. On the patio, Chelsea perks up her ears and listens as he tells Billy that Victoria stuffed him with food before he came there — it must be part of the handbook. She listens as Billy explains why they feel protective of him. The kid insists he’s over Chelsea being his birth mom and just wants things to get back to normal. Billy warns if you don’t deal with things, they fester. “I’m really not freaked out about it,” the boy says, as he tells Billy he won’t scream or cry if that’s what he expects. He just wants to drop it. Billy promises nothing will change and no one will force him into anything. Johnny doesn’t want to keep talking about this all the time. “It’s done now, right.” Billy agrees, “It’s done. It’s your call.”
Urban Outfitters Hosts Mariah Angeliq and Elena Rose During Billboard Latin Music Week
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Billboard and Urban Outfitters teamed up to create a colorful 12-piece capsule collection. The Billboard Latin Week x Urban Outfitters Exclusive Collection includes a graphic t-shirt designed by Latin music sensation, Mariah Angeliq, as well as biker shorts, a bucket hat, & more. As part of the partnership, Urban Outfitters donated $25,000 to the @HispanicScholarshipFund, empowering students and parents with the knowledge and resources to successfully complete higher education while providing support services and scholarships. During Billboard’s return to Miami for Latin Music Week, Urban Outfitters hosted a pair of intimate Q&As with Latin music superstars...
tatler.com
Queen Consort is the picture of elegance at historic Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar
The Queen Consort attended a prestigious dinner at the luxurious Fife Arms hotel in Braemar on Friday night, marking the launch of the first-ever Braemar Literary Festival. Chef, Angela Hartnett OBE, crafted a meal fit for literary high-society; authors in attendance included Scottish writer Ian Rankin and Sebastian Faulks CBE. Also in attendance were British author and biographer Justine Picardie, actress Anna Friel and Sam Leith, Literary Editor of The Spectator.
U.K.・
Vice
A photographer's portraits of his late wife over 7 years of marriage
"I would like to begin our conversation by stating one important point," photographer Seiichi Furuya tells me from his home in Graz, Austria. "I may mention details of events, dates and chronologies, but my recollections would not have been possible without the photographs and diaries that belonged to Christine and I. In other words, these past scenes have not been reached by digging up memories in my mind, but recreated in the present with the help of two mediums of expression: photography and language."
Comments / 0