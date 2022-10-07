The day started with clouds and plenty of rain over the course of the morning. The track crew at Oswego Speedway was able to maintain the racing surface for a night full of racing as another day of the NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week was written into the history book. The day was highlighted with the Salute to the Troops 150 and the DIRTcar Pro Stock 50. Prior to opening ceremonies, the Super DIRTcar Series completed their postponed qualifying heats and the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds concluded their Last Chance Showdowns.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO