18 Female Tech Communities in Africa
The following thread was originally written by @NdukaAnthonyA. I've come to discover that there's a huge gap in female gender inclusion in the Tech space and that could be due to not knowing about available communities that support the growth of women in Tech. Why do you need communities?. African...
getnews.info
FGA Partners Appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya Based Human Resources Platform Streamlive HR
FGA Partners aligns with Streamlive HR, an innovative human resources technology platform based in Kenya. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya based human resources technology platform Streamlive HR and their parent company Mfanyakazi Online Limited. The appointment entails the provision of strategic business development advice, growth guidance and direction on strategic appointments that would be of value to the continued growth of the company.
daystech.org
How the Modern Workplace Is Changing Worldwide
Technology and automation are altering how we work, disrupting all the pieces from manufacturing facility jobs to conventional spycraft. But such ruptures are nothing new. If you check out the previous century, Rhys Dubin wrote in 2018, “it quickly becomes clear that … rapid technological change and disruption has long been the rule.”
clearadmit.com
Real Humans of the London Business School MBA Class of 2024
This edition of our Real Humans: MBA Students series introduces some new members of the London Business School MBA Class of 2024. The six students profiled here matriculated along with 503 other MBA candidates, who altogether represent 74 different nationalities. Seventeen percent of the new MBA class came from Central/South America. Fifteen percent each represent Europe, North America, South Asia or South East/East Asia. Nine percent came from within the United Kingdom followed by seven percent from the Middle East. Four percent represent Australasia and three percent Africa. Thirty-seven percent of the new LBS class are women.
wonkhe.com
The home secretary is wrong to target international student immigration
The new home secretary has suggested that the government should reconsider its approach to welcoming international students. Framed as fulfilling the government’s Brexit pledge to lower total immigration to the tens of thousands, Suella Braverman said at conference last week that the country should take “a more discerning, smart approach to the number of student visas” issued.
The Jewish Press
A High-Tech Career in Israel – Less Than a Year Away
Aliyah is an amazing, life changing venture. Employment when making Aliyah doesn’t have to be an obstacle. Success is dependent on a career path that allows opportunities for growth and promotion. The Israeli high-tech industry provides rewarding, interesting and lucrative employment with plenty of room for upward mobility. As...
salestechstar.com
CI&T Wins 2022 Acquia Engage Award for its Work with UNICEF
Awards recognize exceptional digital experiences developed in a time of continuous change. CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, announced it was selected as the winner of the 2022 Acquia Engage Award for “Building a Better a Tomorrow” for their work with UNICEF. The Award honors organizations that bring together marketers and technologists to imagine, build, and deliver the most ambitious digital experiences using the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP).
Aymaran Traditional, VPS, and Anarchist Policing in FEJUVE
I have previously written about FEJUVE: a mutualist anarchist society that allows people to live in a community without a monopoly on violence & have a direct say in their community while still enjoying the luxury of owning local businesses & property they occupy/use. I also talked about the problem with policing under statism: that police are given certain powers that can put them and their friends/immediate family above the law without offering any greater protection for their community. Now, people are probably wondering how police would operate in a society without a strong vertical hierarchy or monopoly on violence. To explain any of this, we first need to look at the Aymara: a native group that exists in Bolivia.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | How public servants can serve the public
If you’re thinking of current U.S. political leaders, the first thing that comes to mind likely isn’t “public servitude.”. Whatever end of the political spectrum a person falls on, it can be hard to feel as though even the most dedicated politicians care about local issues or want to help their community on a personal basis.
