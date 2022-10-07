I have previously written about FEJUVE: a mutualist anarchist society that allows people to live in a community without a monopoly on violence & have a direct say in their community while still enjoying the luxury of owning local businesses & property they occupy/use. I also talked about the problem with policing under statism: that police are given certain powers that can put them and their friends/immediate family above the law without offering any greater protection for their community. Now, people are probably wondering how police would operate in a society without a strong vertical hierarchy or monopoly on violence. To explain any of this, we first need to look at the Aymara: a native group that exists in Bolivia.

