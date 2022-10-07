Read full article on original website
kscequinox.com
The legacy of Robert S. Neuman
Family and former students of KSC art department founder Robert S. Neuman gathered at the Putnam Theater to watch a documentary about his life and legacy on Oct. 1. The documentary, titled “Pieces of the World: The Art and Life of Robert S. Neuman,” was composed of interviews from family, former students, scholars and friends.
kscequinox.com
Owl artists fly home for alumni weekend
As part of KSC’s Alumni Weekend, the Thorne Art Gallery hosted “Owl Artists Fly Home,” an exhibit featuring the works of 27 alumni. This “pop up” exhibit opened with a reception on Saturday, Oct. 1 and will be on display until Saturday, Oct. 8. Some of the alumni featured in the exhibit include Cheryl Bencivenga, Ramona Ravel Johnson and former Keene mayor Aaron Lipsky from the classes of 1984, 1998 and 1968, respectively.
New Hampshire high school raises ire over 'racist' homecoming sign
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two high school students in Manchester, New Hampshire, are under scrutiny in response to a homecoming proposal shared on social media Thursday. The proposal sign posted by the Trinity High School students has received local and national attention pointing out that the sign is racist. Shared...
WCAX
Dangerous drugs on campus have kids speaking out at Vermont high school
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway at Brattleboro Union High School involving possible fentanyl-laced drugs ingested by two students. The kids are OK, but the incident continues to concern the community. The two recent drug-related medical emergencies have this community doing something students say doesn’t always happen: They...
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls
Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two and a half. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
Trinity Student Who Wrote Racist Homecoming Sign Kicked Out
The student that created a racist homecoming dance proposal sign no longer attends Trinity High School in Manchester, according to its superintendent. A photo of a teenage boy and girl and the poster displaying the racist dance invite was posted by Black Lives Matter Manchester co-founder Ronelle Tshiela on her Twitter account Thursday identifying one of them as a student at Trinity High School in Manchester. Trinity is run by the Diocese of Manchester.
healthleadersmedia.com
TeleEmergency Service at Dartmouth Health Expands
The health system recently added its 12th participating hospital to the TeleEmergency service and plans to add another hospital soon. — Dartmouth Health is expanding its TeleEmergency service for hospitals in Northern New England. Dartmouth Health launched its TeleEmergency service in 2016. The health system recently added Grace Cottage...
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
ibrattleboro.com
Brattleboro Fire Department EMS Survey “Closed” This Weekend
The Brattleboro Fire Department AP/Triton Survey was “closed” to anyone who clicked on the link to access it, despite an October 31 deadline for community members taking the survey. Clicking on the link this weekend led to a screen that said the survey was closed.
Remember Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in Hudson, New Hampshire?
For some of you, this will be a nostalgic blast from the past that tugs at your heartstrings. For others, you might not have any clue what this place is, or perhaps it existed before your time. So, let's take a look back and learn more about Benson's Wild Animal...
mynbc5.com
Fall foliage to peak this weekend in our region with stunning colors
Peak foliage is officially here in our region, according to NBC5 Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski. If you've taken a drive over the past two weeks, you've likely noticed the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows beginning to burst through the foliage, particularly in high elevations. Tyler tells us this weekend will...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
Nashua fire crews rescue dog trapped on ledge
NASHUA, N.H. — Crews in Nashua are looking for the owner of a dog that they rescued from a ledge. “Overnight crews responded to a report of a dog trapped on a ledge along the Nashua River in Mine Falls,” a tweet from the department reads. The dog...
mychamplainvalley.com
Health officials warn of increase of Xylazine use
Vermont has faced a fentanyl crisis for years, but now experts say a new substance, Xylazine, has found its way into the state’s opioid supply and is having a deathly impact on Vermont drug users. Xylazine is an animal sedative that is commonly used on animals like cows and...
NECN
Murder Victim's Family Thanks Vt. Detective for Key Role in Suspect Arrest
The family of a woman who was murdered in Vermont in a gruesome fashion traveled to the State House in Montpelier Friday to see a member of law enforcement honored for her critical role in the case — which involved a lucky break. Adrienne and David Bass of Northfield,...
nhbr.com
As it turns 100, the iconic Red Arrow Diner celebrates its history
It all started with the Red Arrow Garage in 1911 at 73-77 Lowell St. in Manchester selling and servicing “Cadillac Motor Cars” for the Fitz-Dillingham Company. David Lamontagne liked the name, and in 1922 the Red Arrow Diner opened its doors at 61 Lowell St. The diner has become as prized and historic as a classic Cadillac.
New England has 4 of the best apple picking destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure
New England has so many festive apple orchards, but four in particular are the cream of the crop, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication released a list of the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. and included Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow; Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H.; Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, N.H.; and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont.
whdh.com
House fire in Bolton displaces family of 3
BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire in the living room of a house this morning left a family of three without a home. Around 11:23 a.m., fire crews responded to a reported fire in the living room of a home on Wattaquadock Road in Bolton. Upon arrival, all occupants were out of the house.
WMUR.com
18-year-old dies after falling from cliff in Weare
WEARE, N.H. — An 18-year-old has died after falling from a cliff near Everett Dam, according to Weare police. Police responded to the incident near Clough State Park around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials said the 18-year-old was climbing a cliff with friends when he lost his footing and fell....
