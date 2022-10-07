ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

Comments / 0

Related
kscequinox.com

Owl artists fly home for alumni weekend

As part of KSC’s Alumni Weekend, the Thorne Art Gallery hosted “Owl Artists Fly Home,” an exhibit featuring the works of 27 alumni. This “pop up” exhibit opened with a reception on Saturday, Oct. 1 and will be on display until Saturday, Oct. 8. Some of the alumni featured in the exhibit include Cheryl Bencivenga, Ramona Ravel Johnson and former Keene mayor Aaron Lipsky from the classes of 1984, 1998 and 1968, respectively.
KEENE, NH
kscequinox.com

The legacy of Robert S. Neuman

Family and former students of KSC art department founder Robert S. Neuman gathered at the Putnam Theater to watch a documentary about his life and legacy on Oct. 1. The documentary, titled “Pieces of the World: The Art and Life of Robert S. Neuman,” was composed of interviews from family, former students, scholars and friends.
KEENE, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Trinity Student Who Wrote Racist Homecoming Sign Kicked Out

The student that created a racist homecoming dance proposal sign no longer attends Trinity High School in Manchester, according to its superintendent. A photo of a teenage boy and girl and the poster displaying the racist dance invite was posted by Black Lives Matter Manchester co-founder Ronelle Tshiela on her Twitter account Thursday identifying one of them as a student at Trinity High School in Manchester. Trinity is run by the Diocese of Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keene, NH
spectrumnews1.com

Three western Massachusetts colleges extend their mask mandates indefinitely

Three western Massachusetts colleges are extending their mask mandates and a fourth could be doing the same. Mount Holyoke College, Smith College and Hampshire College will be extending mask mandates indefinitely. In an open letter to students, Mount Holyoke president Lynn Pasquerella cited the relatively high confirmed COVID-19 case count...
AMHERST, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls

Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two and a half. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksc#Mascot
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With October here, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
nhbr.com

As it turns 100, the iconic Red Arrow Diner celebrates its history

It all started with the Red Arrow Garage in 1911 at 73-77 Lowell St. in Manchester selling and servicing “Cadillac Motor Cars” for the Fitz-Dillingham Company. David Lamontagne liked the name, and in 1922 the Red Arrow Diner opened its doors at 61 Lowell St. The diner has become as prized and historic as a classic Cadillac.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

18-year-old dies after falling from cliff in Weare

WEARE, N.H. — An 18-year-old has died after falling from a cliff near Everett Dam, according to Weare police. Police responded to the incident near Clough State Park around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials said the 18-year-old was climbing a cliff with friends when he lost his footing and fell....
WEARE, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire

It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
LEE, NH
iheart.com

Historians In Hudson Re-Enact 'Battle For The Airfield' Of WWII

HUDSON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — History was in the remaking on Saturday, as more than 300 people took the field in Hudson to re-enact the Battle for the Airfield fought during World War Two between the Allied and Axis forces. Demonstrators strapped into tanks, cars, touted prop guns, and...
HUDSON, MA
nbcboston.com

Double Shooting Reported in Worcester

Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
NASHUA, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy