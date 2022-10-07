Read full article on original website
Owl artists fly home for alumni weekend
As part of KSC’s Alumni Weekend, the Thorne Art Gallery hosted “Owl Artists Fly Home,” an exhibit featuring the works of 27 alumni. This “pop up” exhibit opened with a reception on Saturday, Oct. 1 and will be on display until Saturday, Oct. 8. Some of the alumni featured in the exhibit include Cheryl Bencivenga, Ramona Ravel Johnson and former Keene mayor Aaron Lipsky from the classes of 1984, 1998 and 1968, respectively.
The legacy of Robert S. Neuman
Family and former students of KSC art department founder Robert S. Neuman gathered at the Putnam Theater to watch a documentary about his life and legacy on Oct. 1. The documentary, titled “Pieces of the World: The Art and Life of Robert S. Neuman,” was composed of interviews from family, former students, scholars and friends.
New Hampshire high school raises ire over 'racist' homecoming sign
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two high school students in Manchester, New Hampshire, are under scrutiny in response to a homecoming proposal shared on social media Thursday. The proposal sign posted by the Trinity High School students has received local and national attention pointing out that the sign is racist. Shared...
Trinity Student Who Wrote Racist Homecoming Sign Kicked Out
The student that created a racist homecoming dance proposal sign no longer attends Trinity High School in Manchester, according to its superintendent. A photo of a teenage boy and girl and the poster displaying the racist dance invite was posted by Black Lives Matter Manchester co-founder Ronelle Tshiela on her Twitter account Thursday identifying one of them as a student at Trinity High School in Manchester. Trinity is run by the Diocese of Manchester.
Three western Massachusetts colleges extend their mask mandates indefinitely
Three western Massachusetts colleges are extending their mask mandates and a fourth could be doing the same. Mount Holyoke College, Smith College and Hampshire College will be extending mask mandates indefinitely. In an open letter to students, Mount Holyoke president Lynn Pasquerella cited the relatively high confirmed COVID-19 case count...
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls
Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two and a half. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
Just one week gone by, and it’s not the same without you, Mike
It’s only been about a week since you left us, but a lot of stuff has happened down here without you. Maybe you’ve seen most of it, but just in case you haven’t, I figured I’d fill you in. You went to heaven on Monday. By...
Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With October here, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Nashua fire crews rescue dog trapped on ledge
NASHUA, N.H. — Crews in Nashua are looking for the owner of a dog that they rescued from a ledge. “Overnight crews responded to a report of a dog trapped on a ledge along the Nashua River in Mine Falls,” a tweet from the department reads. The dog...
Salem didn’t make the list of most haunted Mass. towns. But these did.
In a spooky twist of fate, Massachusetts’ Witch City isn’t the most haunted place in the state. A new study from BetMassachusetts lists ten Massachusetts towns with the highest number of reported ghost sightings. The town most likely to call in the Ghostbusters is Lowell, with 59 ghost...
As it turns 100, the iconic Red Arrow Diner celebrates its history
It all started with the Red Arrow Garage in 1911 at 73-77 Lowell St. in Manchester selling and servicing “Cadillac Motor Cars” for the Fitz-Dillingham Company. David Lamontagne liked the name, and in 1922 the Red Arrow Diner opened its doors at 61 Lowell St. The diner has become as prized and historic as a classic Cadillac.
18-year-old dies after falling from cliff in Weare
WEARE, N.H. — An 18-year-old has died after falling from a cliff near Everett Dam, according to Weare police. Police responded to the incident near Clough State Park around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials said the 18-year-old was climbing a cliff with friends when he lost his footing and fell....
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
Historians In Hudson Re-Enact 'Battle For The Airfield' Of WWII
HUDSON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — History was in the remaking on Saturday, as more than 300 people took the field in Hudson to re-enact the Battle for the Airfield fought during World War Two between the Allied and Axis forces. Demonstrators strapped into tanks, cars, touted prop guns, and...
Remember Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in Hudson, New Hampshire?
For some of you, this will be a nostalgic blast from the past that tugs at your heartstrings. For others, you might not have any clue what this place is, or perhaps it existed before your time. So, let's take a look back and learn more about Benson's Wild Animal...
Double Shooting Reported in Worcester
Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
